January 1 January: New Year’s Day dive (Nieuwjaarsduik) If you want to start the year fresh, take a chilly dive taken on New Year’s Day (Nieuwjaarsdag). This Dutch festival was started by a swim club in 1960. There are 209 dive locations in the Netherlands you can take a dive, although diving into the North Sea at Scheveningen, The Hague, is the most popular location with up to 60,000 people. Afterwards, shivering swimmers are presented with a cup of erwtensoep, a warm meaty pea soup. 23 January–3 February: Rotterdam International Film Festival This Dutch film festival has built an international reputation over recent decades for presenting quality independent films. For more than 10 days, huge numbers of film buffs find their way to cinemas around the city center to watch one or more of about 500 films from over 50 countries.

February 5 February: Lunar New Year Multicultural Netherlands has one of the largest Chinese communities in Europe, predominantly living in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and The Hague, in which there are a range of events celebrating the Chinese New Year. In Amsterdam, head to Dam Square and the Nieuwmarkt/Zeedijk to see dragon parades, lion dances and fireworks. You can also attend special activities in De Bijenkorf department store, including calligraphy workshops, music performances and tea ceremonies, or in the Buddhist temple Fo Guang Shan He Hua. The day is also about food, and in Amsterdam you can eat tasty food at street markets, at the Sea Palace (Europe’s first floating Chinese restaurant) or at one of the many Chinese restaurants along the Stormsteeg and Geldersekade. In the Hague, you will find Chinese festivals in the atrium of the city hall and in Den Haag’s Chinatown around Wagenstraat. You can find events in Rotterdam leading up to the Chinese New Year, topped off by a day of Chinese celebrations around Wijkpark het Oude Westen and West-Kruiskade Chinatown. If you’re superstitious, on Chinese New Year’s Eve eat a raw fish salad (yu sheng) to bring good luck or fai-hai, a type of seaweed, for prosperity. Gong Xi Fa Cai! (Happy New Year!)

March 3–5 March: Carnival (Mardi Gras), Maastricht Maastricht stages one of Europe’s biggest and most lively carnivals. For three days, the Prince of Fools (Prince Carnival) and his entourage lead the city and the celebrations, with increasing numbers of people preparing costumes, materials, and floats for the grand Carnival parade (Boonte Störrem). A number of Dutch cities host Carnival celebrations, parades, and a range of vibrant events. Silent Walk (Stille Omgang) This silent night-time procession (only in Dutch) through Amsterdam commemorates the Catholic ‘Miracle of Amsterdam’, which took place in 1345 in a house on Kalverstraat and turned Amsterdam into a pilgrimage city of importance, the ‘Miracle City’. The week of this festival in Amsterdam starts with masses congregating in the Beguinage from Wednesday to Saturday, and culminates in the Silent Procession held on Saturday night through Sunday morning. In 2019 the walk will on the evening of 16 March. Opening of Keukenhof Gardens (near Lisse) The greatest Keukenhof flower festival on earth blooms with spectacular displays of tulips and narcissi, daffodils and hyacinths, bluebells, crocuses, lilies, amaryllis, and many other types of flower at this 32-hectare garden in the heart of the bulb country. There will be around eight million flowers on view in a spectacular display from 23 March to 19 May 2019, in what is much more than just a tulip festival. 13 March: Festival of trees (Boomfeestdag) In March each year, the Netherlands celebrates this Tree festival nationwide by encouraging children in Basisschool to plant trees in parks, streets, squares and rural areas. 11–27 March: National Restaurant Week This is a Dutch festival for foodies, where you can dine in some of the top restaurants in the Netherlands for up to 50% off of food and drink. It’s important to book early as places fill up in advance.

April 13 April–7 July: World Press Photo exhibition Each year the world’s largest World Press Photo exhibition starts in Amsterdam’s Nieuwe Kerk before touring 45 countries worldwide. 10–14 April: Flower Parade (Bloemencorso), Noordwijk to Haarlem A procession with about 20 floats staging giant dolls made of flowers in addition to jugglers, dancers and players make their way in a 42km route from Noordwijk to Haarlem flower parade. After completing the course of some 12 hours, their arrival marks the start of well-deserved celebrations. April 27: King’s Day (Koningsdag), Amsterdam King’s Day, formerly Queen’s Day, is the annual Netherlands festival in honor of King Willem-Alexander, whose crowning took place on 13 April 2013. More than half a million locals and tourists cascade into the center of Amsterdam for what feels like the world’s biggest street party, in addition to celebrations held all over the Netherlands. There is a gigantic sunrise-to-sunset street carnival, while the city center fills with stalls for a unique flea market. A range of bands will play on stages in the streets of Rembrandtplein and Prinsengracht so you can party it up. Orange ribbons, orange hair, and orange-painted faces are everywhere, as are Dutch flags — don something orange, too, to fit in. However, for party-goers, celebrations, and music concerts start the night before on Koningsnacht.

May 4 May: Remembrance Day (Herdenkingsdag) Remembrance Day in the Netherlands commemorates all those who lost their lives in wars or peacekeeping missions since the outbreak of World War II. The main events are held in Amsterdam’s Dam Square, usually attended by members of the royal family and government, although events are held around the country, notably in Waalsdorpervlakte near The Hague and the war cemetery Grebbeberg. Dutch flags fly at half-mast and there is a two-minute silence at 20:00, typically when people in towns gather around a monument, listen to speeches and lay wreaths as part of this festival in the Netherlands. 5 May: Liberation Day (Bevrijdingsdag) The Netherlands was occupied by Nazi Germany in May 1940 and many died in the period before liberation on 5 May 1945. Flags fly high as the Netherlands celebrates freedom and democracy with a range of Liberation Day events taking place around the country. One of the oldest pop concerts in the Netherlands, Bevrijdingspop, is held in Haarlem. 11–12 May: National Mill Day (Nationale Molendag) The second weekend in May is dedicated to National Mill Day each year, where some 950 working windmills and watermills open to the public and millers decorate the mills and put on a range of family activities. Look for blue pennants or ask at your local tourist office for the best bike route. 29 May–23 June: Holland Festival, Amsterdam, Den Haag, Rotterdam, and Utrecht Each year, these four cities join forces to present a cultural buffet of music, opera, theatre, film, and dance. The Holland Festival includes all the major Dutch companies, plus visiting companies and soloists from around the globe.

June 8–10 June: Pinkpop, Landgraaf This huge pop and rock Dutch music festival, held in the city of Landgraaf in Limburg, has been running since 1970, making it one of the oldest in the world. Its name comes from the Dutch pinksteren meaning Pentecost, which is when it’s traditionally held. It’s a Pinkpop Festival with all-star lineups from the worlds of rock, pop, dance, electro, hip-hop, indie, punk, folk, alternative, and more. 15 June: Flag Day (Vlaggetjesdag), Scheveningen The harbor, crowded with fishing boats and lined with restaurants that serve up just-caught seafood, is where the Dutch herring fleet is launched. The colorful Flag Day (Vlaggetjesdag) Netherlands festival is held each year on the first or second Saturday in June. Fishermen’s wives dress up in their traditional costumes and the shipping fleet then returns with the new season’s herring catch, amid much fanfare.

July 26–27 July: Rotterdam Summer Carnival (Zomercarnaval) Now more than two decades old, this Rotterdam Zomercarnaval welcomes more than one million visitors to Rotterdam for the Dutch answer to Rio. Latin music and the vibrant energy of Brazil are played with gusto by more than 25 bands marching noisily through the city streets. At night, revelers can enjoy live music performances played on two stages in the city center. 12–14 July: North Sea Jazz Festival, Rotterdam This Dutch jazz festival began in 1976 and has run annually since then. The performances in the three-day event are held in an indoor sports arena and a concert venue, Rotterdam Ahoy. Up to 70,000 music lovers come to hear more than 1,000 local and international performers playing new and established music in a festival that is one of the highlights of the jazz calendar. Although the audiences are big the festival still seems to retain an intimate atmosphere. 27 July–4 August: Amsterdam Gay Pride One of Europe’s most gay-friendly cities sees thousands of people turn out to watch the highlight: the Canal Parade display of 80 outrageously decorated boats cruising the canals — the world’s only floating gay pride. In addition, there are street discos and open-air theater performances, a sports program and a film festival. If you get bored with festivities, there are more than 100 gay and lesbian bars, clubs, hotels, shops and social events in Amsterdam.

August Canal Run (Grachtenloop), Haarlem A beautiful watery trail along the Haarlem canals and canals lined with an enthusiastic audience guarantees a pleasant and sporty course evening for young and old alike. This annual midsummer event stretches along the canals of Haarlem. This Dutch canal festival is more than 20 years old and provides an opportunity for both walkers and runners to tour the center of Haarlem, taking in the cultural and tourist attractions. If you decide to take part, the many spectators lining this beautiful route will cheer you on, so there’s a great atmosphere. 9–17 August: Scheveningen International Fireworks Festival (Vuurwerkfestival) Every year fireworks producers head for this little beach town near Den Haag to participate in a contest exhibition — Scheveningen Fireworks Trophy. During four days of this noisy colorful Dutch celebration, thousands of spectators gather to watch this vibrant and burst of noise and light. Get the best view of Fireworks festival from one of the beachfront cafes. 9–18 August: Amsterdam Canal Festival (Grachtenfestival) This classical music festival is a showcase for concerts played in unique architectural venues of historic and cultural value. Music lovers of all ages are welcome and a special place is given to young artists. 23–26 August: Jordaan Festival, Amsterdam This loosely organized Jordaan festival in Amsterdam happens in the trendy Jordaan neighborhood, featuring various genres of Dutch music played in the Westermarkt. The program is very varied, so you might hear folk, drumming bands, opera or cabaret — and be prepared to join in the sing-a-longs.

September None of note.

October 2–3 October: Relief of Leiden (Leidens Ontzet) These processions and festivities commemorate the defeat of the Spanish siege on 3 October 1574 that came close to starving Leiden into submission. During this Dutch celebration (sometimes known as 3 October), citizens distribute herring and white bread (haring en witte brood), just as the pirate-like band of Sea Beggars did during the siege, helping to drive the Spaniards away. You can also expect musical entertainment on the streets, fireworks, fairgrounds — and bowls of steaming hutspot, a carrot and onion stew which is traditionally eaten in the evening.

November 16 November–5 December: St Nicholas (Sinterklaas), Amsterdam With more than a kilometre of floats and boats, Amsterdam hosts the largest Saint Nicholas parade in the world. Every year, Sinterklaas sails into Amsterdam with 600 black-painted assistants (Zwarte Pieten) and plenty of small-spiced biscuits (pepernoten). At least 400,000 spectators will line the canals to welcome him to the city on a Sunday in mid-November. From his arrival in mid-November until 5 December, Sinterklaas makes a number of appearances throughout the city and the Netherlands where he hosts exhibitions and meets children. Photo: Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto via Getty Images The big gift-giving day is then 5 December (pakjesavond) when St Nicholas drops off presents on children’s doorsteps before leaving for Spain, following the traditional legend. Read more about celebrating a Dutch Christmas.