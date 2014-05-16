Where to live in Amstelveen

Neighborhoods to avoid in Amstelveen Crime is extremely low throughout Amstelveen and usually relates to the theft of personal property, such as bicycles. And considering that crime is relatively low in Amsterdam, it is even less so in Amstelveen. Nevertheless, it is still good to be aware of pickpocketing when using public transport and shopping in large malls.

Public transportation in Amstelveen Amstelveen boasts an excellent public transport network which means that every resident lives within easy walking distance from a bus or tram stop. For instance, trams #5 and #25 connect the suburb to Amsterdam Zuid Station, while #5 runs between Stadshart and Amsterdam Centrum, and #25 connects Zuid to Westwijk. There are also multiple bus routes running throughout Amstelveen that connect it to hubs in Amsterdam and Schiphol Airport. The GVB website provides interactive maps and apps that allow you to plan your journey. Those preferring to drive, however, can easily access the A9 and A10.

Tips on choosing a neighborhood Of course, the best way to get an idea of whether Amstelveen is the place for you is to go there in person. If you usually cycle or use public transport, you can easily visit the suburb this way. However, if you prefer to dive, you might want to experience what it is like to drive and park around the area. If you are considering moving to Amstelveen from Amsterdam or another city, you might want to think carefully about whether you would actually miss the daily hustle and bustle of a more urban setting. And if peace and quiet are important to you, it’s a good idea to listen out for the sound of planes passing overhead, as this might deter you from living in a certain neighborhood. Photo: pixeltouch/Getty Images Making sure that there is enough variety for you is also something to keep in mind. For instance, are there nice places to socialize and mingle with other locals? Is there a good selection of shops and other entertainment options on your doorstep? Or do you crave nature and the great outdoors? If so, you might want to narrow your search to neighborhoods with lots of parks and natural landscapes. Connecting with the local community In addition to visiting the different neighborhoods, you might also want to join some local expat groups on social media group and ask people for their feedback and experiences of living in Amstelveen. This could also be a great way to make some new friends before you move there. If you are looking for a parent’s perspective, such as Amsterdam Mamas, Indian mummies in Amstelveen, and Indian parents in Amstelveen, which might be worth looking into. However, if you are considering moving to Amstelveen for work, you might also want to explore the local networking meetups, groups, and clubs before you move. These include the Amsterdam American Business Club, Australian Business in Europe, the Global Business Development Network, the European Professional Women’s Network Amsterdam, and many more.