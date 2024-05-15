Becoming a freelancer or self-employed in Italy

What’s the difference between starting a business and becoming a freelancer? As a freelancer, you can earn money working for yourself without going through the procedure of setting up an actual business. Freelancing is a distinct form of self-employment where workers trade their skills under their name. Unlike business owners, freelancers don’t need to set up a separate entity in a legal or unincorporated sense. Photo: Ippei Naoi/Getty Images A few of the advantages of freelancing include: Flexibility – you can choose your hours as well as where you work, for example from home, an office/practice, or mobile

– you can choose your hours as well as where you work, for example from home, an office/practice, or mobile Simplicity – you don’t need to go through the administrative hassle of setting up a business, and it’s usually cheaper in terms of startup costs

– you don't need to go through the administrative hassle of setting up a business, and it's usually cheaper in terms of startup costs Control – you can generally choose your own clients or customers However, there are also drawbacks and risks. You bear all the responsibility and are fully personally liable for any business debts. Furthermore, you have less job security and don't get employee benefits such as holiday or sick pay. You will need to budget for these. One more thing – you need to sort out your own freelance taxes and social security affairs. Because of this, you'll need to seriously consider the pros and cons of freelancing before deciding on whether you want to give it a go.

Who can become a freelancer in Italy? Italy welcomes individuals from the EU/EFTA who wish to work self-employed as a tradesperson or professional. The process of becoming a freelancer in Italy is straightforward and does not entail a minimum business capital requirement, unlike starting certain company forms in Italy. However, if you are from outside the EU or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA – Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland), you will usually need to apply for the relevant work visa and residence permit. Those from the EU/EFTA don’t need a visa or permit to work as freelancers in Italy. They just need sufficient income to support themselves until they get started, and must also register with their local municipality (comune). Photo: Hrant Khachatryan/Unsplash If you want to freelance in Italy in a regulated profession, you must demonstrate the required skills, knowledge, or experience to carry out the work. This may mean joining a professional body that governs the profession or obtaining a license to work in this field.

Can you freelance as a second job in Italy? Even if you have a standard job in Italy, you can earn a secondary income from freelance work. However, you must declare the additional money you make on your Italian income tax return unless you earn and pay tax on it in another country. If you’re being taxed on the money in Italy, this may impact your tax bracket in Italy’s progressive income tax system. To do freelance work on the side, you will also need to ensure that everything is in your employment contract and work visa terms and conditions say you can take up additional work. If they do not, you must contact the Italian authorities to get permission to do extra freelance work.

Where can freelancers rent office space in Italy? If you need office space as a freelancer in Italy but don’t fancy the idea of working from home, you could look for a co-working space. These shared office spaces are suitable for freelancers and entrepreneurs, consisting of shared facilities and sometimes communal equipment. Co-working spaces offer more than just a physical workspace. They provide invaluable networking opportunities that can significantly boost your business. Additionally, they allow independent freelancers to share premises and utility bills, reducing individual costs. If you are interested in a co-working space, check out websites such as WeWork and CoWorker. For more conventional office space, which you will rent alone, contact your local municipal authority (comune) for information on what’s available locally or look on a website such as offices.co.