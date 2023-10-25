Martina Di Gregorio

Born in Italy, Martina has loved to travel all her life and has been living abroad for almost ten years. She moved to the Netherlands to pursue her master’s and later kickstarted her career in marketing. She is currently an SEO Specialist, although her passion for writing never left, so she decided to freelance and follow her love for storytelling and sharing news with the world. When she is not tap-tapping on a keyboard, Martina can be found catching up on the latest Netflix show, reading a book, or discovering hidden gems around the world.