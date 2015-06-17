Looking for an international school in Bavaria? BIS is an English-language school with two campuses: in Haimhausen, Bavaria and Schwabing, Munich. Through its IB curriculum, the school aims to inspire and challenge young, curious minds from Kindergarten to Grade 12. Give your child the best start in life with Bavarian International School.

To help you understand your options, this guide to German primary schools includes information on the following:

There are a variety of primary schools within the German education system that you can enroll your child in. For instance, you can choose from local state schools, state-subsidized private schools, or fully independent schools, including international and bilingual schools.

Parents can choose between state or private German primary schools, however, only around 5% of students in the country attend the latter. That said, this figure is higher among the expat population. This is because state schools only teach in German, whereas international schools offer sessions in foreign languages, such as English, with some providing bilingual classes.

In Germany, children must attend primary school (Grundschule) from the age of six. In most German states (Länden), primary education lasts for four years, however, in Berlin and Brandenburg, it lasts for six. It is important to know that homeschooling is illegal in Germany. In fact, you can face strict fines or even imprisonment if you fail to enroll your child in a school.

State primary schools in Germany

According to official statistics from 2022, there are 15,466 German primary schools in total. The vast majority of these are state schools and nearly 95% of children in Germany attend public primary schools.

State primary schools are free to attend in Germany and offer high-quality education. There are also state-subsidized private schools, including a number of religious and alternative schools, which usually receive public funds for each student. Each federal state is responsible for its own education including the curriculum and school calendar.

The breakdown of school years in German primary schools can be complicated if you are not used to the system. Generally, the primary school (Grundschule) years run from grades 1 to 4 in 14 federal states. However, in Berlin and Brandenburg, primary schools include grades 5 to 6.

Across all states, except for Berlin and Brandenburg, grades 5 and 6 are an orientation phase that takes place in the first two years of secondary school. During this time, students, parents, and teachers collaborate to determine which schooling stream (and subjects) they will follow in the subsequent secondary school phase. It may even happen that students change school stream. You will find a detailed explanation of the streaming system in our guide to secondary schools in Germany.

According to the annual INSM Bildungsmonitor (which evaluates the education system in each state), the top-performing states in 2021 for primary education are Saxony, Bavaria, and Hamburg. The lowest-performing states, meanwhile, are Bremen, Brandenburg, and Saxony-Anhalt.

The curriculum in state primary schools in Germany

State primary schools generally teach around 20 to 30 hours per week. The school day typically starts around 08:00 or 09:00 and finishes around 13:00 or 14:00; although many schools now run until later in the afternoon. Term times and holiday dates vary from state to state. That said, the school year typically runs from mid-August or early September to the end of June or the start of July.

German school holidays include:

Autumn break (Herbstferien) – one to two weeks in mid-October

Christmas break (Weihnachtsferien) – two to three weeks in January/February

Easter break (Osterferien) – two to three weeks in March/April

Summer break (Sommerferien) – around six weeks in June/July

There are also several public and religious holidays that vary across the states. Some states also have an additional one to two-week break in February.

Typical primary school subjects

Subjects covered in German primary schools vary between states but generally include the following:

German

Mathematics

Science

Art

Social sciences (history, geography, economics)

Physical education (PE)

IT

Social studies

Foreign languages

Music

Religion or ethics

Students are assessed from grade 2 and have to repeat a year if they don’t achieve minimum standards. The scoring system ranges from 1 (very good) to 6 (very poor). At the end of Grundschule, teachers assess the child’s abilities and interests and make a recommendation (Übergangsempfehlung) to parents about which type of secondary school would suit their child.

Many state primary schools run after-school activities, such as afternoon clubs, homework workshops, and sports activities. Parents may have to pay monthly or annual fees for these or fund the purchase of equipment needed. However, those on low incomes may be able to get subsidies.

The pros and cons of state schools in Germany

State primary schools in Germany have advantages and disadvantages. Below, we list some considerations to factor in when deciding to send your child to a German primary school.

Advantages

Benefits of sending your child to a state primary school in Germany include:

It’s free, so can be a great option, especially if your child already speaks German or is young enough to pick up the language easily

The standard of state education in Germany is high, although this does vary between states

It will help your child better integrate into the local area and make German friends

Disadvantages

However, state schooling might not be the best choice for every family. As such, limitations include:

The German instruction language may be challenging for a slightly older child with no German language skills

Restricted choice; you generally have to send your child to the nearest school in your catchment area and will need a good reason if you want them to attend a different school

Some schools are only open until early afternoon, meaning that you may have to arrange childcare or pay for after school activities

They offer fewer extra-curricular activities and opportunities than most private schools

Applying to state primary schools in Germany

Enrollment for German primary schools starts quite early; usually between six to 11 months before the start of the school year. The state school in your catchment area will typically invite you to register. Most schools hold open days around late September, so you can check things out the year before your child is due to attend.

A child typically starts school in the autumn term of the year they turn six, however, some German states have cut-off dates (such as 30 June). This means that if your child is born late in the year, they may have to wait until the following year or pass an entry test (Einschulungsuntersuchung) before they can start school.

Your local school should send you an application form which you will need to complete and either return to the school or send to the local registry office (Bürgeramt), depending on the procedures within your state.

Required documents

You will usually need to provide your child’s:

Birth certificate

Passport

Proof of residency

Your child will then undergo a medical check to confirm that they are in good health and that they have the cognitive skills to attend the school without needing additional support.

If you want to send your child to another school, you have to apply for a place and will usually have to demonstrate sufficient ties to the catchment area. Typically, you will need to register at the assigned school and, after that, fill out an application form to change (Umschulungsantrag). You can make this application through your local authority.

A child carrying a Schultüte, a large paper cone filled with small gifts and school supplies

Interestingly, the German school tradition is to give a child a large paper cone (Schultüte) filled with treats, school supplies, and small gifts on their first day of school.