Finding jobs in Berlin

An overview of jobs in Berlin Berlin’s unemployment rate in 2016 was 11%, over double the national average. Berlin’s economy is growing fast, though. While it’s harder to find jobs in Berlin elsewhere in Germany, perseverance is key. After the reunification in 1989, many East German companies went bust and the city’s economy floundered. Today, with a new focus on research, biotech, and IT, there’s an economic resurgence in the city. There may not be many large industrial companies in Berlin (8% of the workforce is in manufacturing) or many multinationals, but Berlin is a global competitor in modern service companies and innovative high-tech businesses (not to mention a tourism boom). With a strong SME sector, it’s the German startup capital. With Berlin establishing itself as Germany’s thriving hub for start-ups and creatives, job opportunities for English-speaking expats in Berlin are widespread. Startups in Berlin typically offer modern working environments and also present exciting career prospects. As the cost of living in Berlin is lower than other European capitals, freelancers are flocking to Berlin. For the purpose of job security, it is advisable to research start-up companies and do some background checks. Look for companies that have been in business for at least three years, can show signs of growth, and maybe even have some financial backing. You can also check this list of the top 200 employers in Berlin. When looking for jobs in Berlin, be realistic. Don’t expect to land your dream job immediately, however. Before you come to Berlin in search of work, bring enough money to live on in the interim period. If you do find work in Berlin, you should check your employment rights in Germany. You may also hire a lawyer to check your contract to ensure the terms meet German labor law.

Preparing your job application in Berlin Preparing a CV in Berlin is similar to elsewhere. The main difference is that including a headshot can boost your CV. The cover letter should be brief and tailored to the job itself. You should politely address the person you are writing to by name: Dear Frau or Herr plus their surname. For tips on putting together a German application portfolio and cover letter, see Expatica’s guide to preparing a German CV. If you are invited to attend an interview, dress appropriately: suit, shirt, and tie for men; skirt and blouse for women. Greet the interviewer in German: Guten Morgen before noon or Guten Tag between 12:00 and 17:00. Some more tips for applying for jobs in Berlin include: If the job was advertised in English, apply in English. Otherwise, apply in German.

Put together an application portfolio (die Mappe). Include a covering letter, CV, copies of educational certificates, testimonials/references, and passport-sized photos. Put these in a folder, or if the employer is happy to receive online applications, scanned documents in a PDF file.

You may need to get educational certificates authenticated or translated into German.

Provide information on the level of any language skills.

Cover letters should be clear and concise and no more than one side of A4.

Prepare your CV in the German style, which is a two-columned table. Online platforms like Resume.io can help you to put together a sleek, attractive CV. See Expatica’s guide to job applications in Germany for more details.

At the interview, unless you're going for an interview at a techie startup, dress formally. Check the company websites to see how employees dress if in doubt.