Inheritance tax in Luxembourg is chiefly based on two things: the size of the estate and your relationship to the deceased. Below, you can find out about all of the processes and rules involved. Topics covered include:

Luxembourg inheritance law and succession rules

Luxembourg has a system of forced heirship. This means that some relatives have a claim on an estate regardless of what is written in a will. In brief, inheritance law in Luxembourg dictates that a certain percentage of the estate must be reserved as follows:

At least 50% to the children (if there is only one child)

At least 66.6% to the children (if there are two children)

A minimum of 75% to the children (if there are three or more children)

Children can waive their right to the reserved portion, but this has to be done formally in a declaration to the court registry.

Laws for surviving spouses

Surviving spouses are not protected heirs like children, but arrangements can be made through the marriage contract to ensure that spouses receive either:

Ownership of the unreserved portion of the estate and lifetime use (usufruct) of the reserved portion

Usufruct of the whole estate

These arrangements can only apply if the deceased’s inheriting children are also the children of the spouse. To clarify, if there aren’t any children, the whole estate goes to the surviving spouse.

Distribution of the estate

Aside from the portion of the estate reserved for forced heirship, a person may distribute the remainder of their assets as they wish.

If no will has been left, then the laws of intestate succession apply. This means that the estate would be distributed in the following order of priority:

Children and their descendants (e.g., grandchildren, great-grandchildren)

The surviving spouse

Parents and their descendants (e.g., siblings, nieces/nephews)

Grandparents and their ascendants (e.g., great-grandparents)

More distant relatives (e.g., aunts, uncles, cousins)

The state

When a person is survived by both their children and a spouse, the spouse has a choice between usufruct of the whole estate or ownership of the unreserved portion of the estate (not less than 25%). Registered partners are treated the same as spouses under inheritance law in Luxembourg.

The matrimonial regime between deceased and spouse determines which assets are included as part of the estate:

Community regime (the default regime): all assets are co-owned except those acquired before the marriage or through inheritance or gift.

all assets are co-owned except those acquired before the marriage or through inheritance or gift. Universal co-ownership regime: everything is co-owned.

everything is co-owned. Separate ownership regime: each spouse retains sole ownership of assets.

Inheritance laws on pensions in Luxembourg

The following people may be eligible to claim a survivor’s pension in Luxembourg:

Surviving spouse or partner

Divorced spouse or former partner

Relatives by blood or marriage in the direct line of descent and relatives in a collateral line up to the second degree, if the insured person dies without leaving a surviving spouse or partner

Children of the insured individual and, where applicable, their dependent children

Civil partnerships which were formed abroad must have been registered in Luxembourg for the surviving partner or former partner to receive a survivor’s pension. If the deceased person was actively employed at the time of their death, a survivor’s pension is only available if the deceased had at least 12 continuous months of compulsory insurance over the three years preceding their death.

Furthermore, the government urges survivors to apply for the pension as quickly as possible to avoid the account being frozen.