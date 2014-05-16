Wedding planning in Luxembourg: step by step Allow at least two to three months of administrative planning before setting a date for the civil ceremony at your local commune. This would give you time to gather and submit all the documents and publish the banns. Photo: LumiNola/Getty Images If you are a non-EU citizen, you may need more to request paperwork from your home country. It is up to you when to start planning your Luxembourg wedding (religious or humanist) and reception, as long as the date is after the civil ceremony. Step 1: Gather your documents and submit the paperwork At least one partner must visit the civil registrar at their commune of residence with both passports or ID cards and collect the forms and information on applying for a marriage license. Once you have all the documents, you can submit these to the registrar’s office and, with your partner, set a date for the civil ceremony. Step 2: Publish the banns (wedding proclamation) Once you have a date, you need to publish the banns (i.e., wedding proclamation) for 10 days in the communes where you both live. After this period, you can have the civil ceremony anytime within 12 months. Step 3: Have a civil ceremony The registrar conducts the civil ceremony at the couple’s local city hall (or other suitable location), where they are registered. Typically, this will be on a weekday and open to the public. Mostly, it is close family and friends who attend and witness the formalities. Some couples will have their wedding and reception later on the same day, while others may have it within a few days, weeks, or months. If employed, you are entitled to three days of special leave for a wedding and one day for the declaration of a civil partnership (PACS).

What does a Luxembourg wedding cost? Admin fees You must pay notary fees for any international documents that need to be apostilled or notarized. Check with the embassy, as the rates will differ per country. Marriage certificates in Luxembourg are also subject to a chancellery tax you must pay to the commune. The amount may vary between communes. Venue and vendor fees Like most European countries, wedding costs differ widely. It depends on the location or venue, number of guests, type of celebration, entertainment, and vendors. On average, for a wedding of around 90 to 110 guests, you could budget between €21,000 and €27,000. Of course, you can lower these costs significantly by reducing the number of guests, doing most things yourself, or calling in favors from family and friends. Photo: PeopleImages/iStock/Getty Images Plus Hiring a full-service wedding planner would add to these costs but allow you to relax. Some wedding venues offer different packages, from hiring costs only to covering everything, including flowers, catering, entertainment, and photography. When you plan your Luxembourg wedding, consider the following costs: Invitations: €0.50–10.00 each (or be more sustainable by going completely digital)

€0.50–10.00 each (or be more sustainable by going completely digital) Venue: €500–18,000

€500–18,000 Outfits: from €300 each

from €300 each Hair and make-up: €150–400

€150–400 Flowers: €400–500

€400–500 Catering: €20–150pp

€20–150pp Drinks: €30–80pp

€30–80pp Wedding cake: €200–1500

€200–1500 Photography/Videography: €500–3,000

€500–3,000 Entertainment/Music: €300 (2–3 hours) to €1,500 (full service or live band)

€300 (2–3 hours) to €1,500 (full service or live band) Wedding favors: €2–10 each Of course, remember to include wedding rings and honeymoon costs in your budget.

Wedding traditions and customs in Luxembourg Luxembourg is a melting pot of cultures and religions, influencing the traditions and customs you may expect at weddings. Photo: Vasily Koloda/Unsplash However, for Luxembourgers, the reception is an opportunity to relax, have fun, and celebrate the commitment of the newlyweds with family and friends. Last names While in many cultures, the wife still takes her husband’s last name, women in Luxembourg tend to keep their maiden names. If you want to change your surname, you have to apply in writing to the Ministry of Justice (French: Ministre de la Justice, German: Minister der Justiz). Wedding rings The exchange of wedding rings is customary in many countries, including Luxembourg. Even though not mandatory, many couples exchange rings and vows during their wedding ceremony. Wedding outfits Luxembourgish wedding outfits can vary from the traditional Western white dress and formal suit to something more colorful, casual, or edgy. Of course, a religious or cultural wedding (e.g., Hindu, Muslim, Catholic, Jewish, Indian, Japanese, Nigerian, or other) may also dictate what the couple wears during the ceremony and reception. Money and gifts The couple may auction off their wedding outfits to the attendees to raise money for their new life as newlyweds. Guests also often gift money to the couple in addition to their wedding gifts. Of course, many couples set up a gift registry where the guests can make a selection. During some religious weddings, guests may also make a monetary offering to the place of worship. Games, dancing, and wedding cake During the Luxembourg wedding celebrations, the couple and guests may drop all formalities and stiffness of the civil ceremony by dancing and playing fun games. The games often include the couple’s hobbies and aim to test their relationship lightheartedly. Of course, cutting the wedding cake (Bamkuch) is another highlight of the celebration.