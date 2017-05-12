Getting a Portuguese passport

The different types of Portuguese passports The Portuguese passport is an official travel document that attests to the identity of any Portuguese citizen whenever they travel outside the EU and the Schengen Area. You can apply for a Portuguese passport after getting your Portuguese citizenship. In this case, you should schedule an appointment online, or call the Citizen’s Card line at (+351) 210 990 111. Portuguese passports are issued by the Instituto dos Registos e do Notariado (IRN) and there are five types to choose from: Standard Portuguese Electronic Passport (PEP) – issued to any Portuguese citizens Frequent Flyer Passport – issued to frequent travelers who need more pages for visa and border movements

– issued to any Portuguese citizens Special Passport (PES) – issued to certain Portuguese employees working in the Public Administration or for public service missions

– issued to certain Portuguese employees working in the Public Administration or for public service missions Diplomatic Passport (PD) – issued to government diplomats and consuls posted abroad

– issued to government diplomats and consuls posted abroad Passport for Foreign Citizens (PCE) – issued to foreign citizens who are authorized to live in Portugal and are stateless or can’t get another passport

– issued to foreign citizens who are authorized to live in Portugal and are stateless or can’t get another passport Temporary Passport (PT) – issued in urgent situations on the day of travel (valid for one year) The PEP, PES, and PD (in Portuguese) are booklets that have a Bordeaux-colored cover and include 32 pages. They also have a microchip that contains your biographical data; this includes your full name, height, date of birth, gender, place of birth, photograph, fingerprints, signature, as well as issue and expiration dates. Expatica’s guide to Read more about how to apply for Portuguese citizenship Read more Notably, the PCE is similar to the PEP but has a dark grey cover. Unlike the other passport types, the PT is only available for urgent cases and doesn’t contain a microchip. It has a dark blue cover and includes eight pages.

The benefits of getting a Portuguese passport According to the 2022 Passport Index, the Portuguese passport ranks 14th in terms of global mobility, allowing you to travel to 110 countries visa-free. It also grants you the following benefits: Free movement within the EU

Dual citizenship

The possibility to live and work in any country in the EU

The right to enter and exit Portugal You can apply for a Portuguese passport once you have obtained Portuguese citizenship, after living in Portugal for at least five years, and have received a Citizen’s Card. Notably, while you are not legally obliged to apply for a Portuguese passport, there are some advantages to having one when it comes to international travel. For instance, some countries require you to have a Portuguese passport, as well as a visa, in order to gain entry.

Who can get a passport in Portugal? As mentioned, you can apply for Portuguese citizenship after living in Portugal for at least five years. However, you can apply for citizenship sooner if you are legally married or in a non-marital partnership (cohabitation) with a Portuguese citizen for more than three years. It is important to be aware, however, that even if you have a Golden Visa, which is designed to encourage investment from non-EU/EFTA nationals in Portugal, it won’t speed up the process of obtaining Portuguese citizenship, as you will still need to comply with the standard criteria. Expatica’s guide to Read more about getting married in Portugal Read more You will also need to submit your birth certificate, which needs to be translated into Portuguese. This is where a professional translation service such as lingoking can help. You will also need to present a document proving that you have sufficient knowledge of Portuguese, a written request addressed to the Minister of Justice, and your criminal record.

Applying for a Portuguese passport You can apply for a Portuguese passport at the following locations: Instituto dos Registos e do Notariado (IRN) offices

Autonomous Regional Governments of Madeira and Azores

Passport Shops at Lisbon and Porto Airports

A Portuguese consulate in your area of residence (if you are abroad) The Portuguese Consulate in Bordeaux, France Generally, you need to request your Portuguese passport in person. Depending on your chosen delivery method, the application process can take between one and five business days, as follows: Urgent – one business day

Express – two business days

Normal – five business days The application process Fortunately, the application process itself is fairly simple and the only document you need to present is your Citizen’s Card. You can schedule an appointment online and bring this with you. However, it is important to note that if you are under 18, you will need to be accompanied by your legal guardian and they will need to bring their own ID (Citizen’s Card, passport, or residence permit). On your appointment day, you will have your photograph taken at the office and will be asked to provide your fingerprints and digital signature. The cost will depend on your chosen delivery method and area of residence but typically ranges from €65 to €120. Generally, you can pay with cash, credit/debit card, or via the Portuguese ATMs (Multibanco). Lisbon Airport When your Portuguese passport is ready, you can either pick it up at the office where you applied for it or receive it by mail. However, the latter requires an additional shipping fee, which ranges from €10 to €30. Notably, the Passport Shops at the Lisbon and Porto Airports are only available to those who need an Urgent Portuguese Passport or Airport Urgent Passport. The application fee is €150, and you will need to make an appointment by sending an email to [email protected], along with the following details: Full name

Citizen’s Card number

Two recent photographs (pass type, in color with a plain background)

Which airport you will go to

Phone number

A document attesting the reason for the urgent request

Your preferred date and time Applying for a Portugal passport from abroad The process for applying for a Portuguese passport from abroad is similar to that in Portugal. First, you need to schedule an appointment at the Portuguese consulate in your area of residence and bring your Citizen’s Card. On your appointment day, you will have your photograph taken at the consulate. After that, you will be asked to provide your fingerprints and digital signature. The cost will vary depending on your chosen delivery method and location. The process can take between one and 30 business days, depending on the delivery method and which country you are in. For instance, a normal delivery within Europe will take five business days, whereas a normal delivery to the USA will take up to 30. Notably, you can request an Urgent Portuguese Passport at one of the Portuguese consulates around the world.

Dual nationality and second passports in Portugal Portugal allows dual nationality, which means that you can keep the passport of your home country, apply for Portuguese citizenship, and then get your Portuguese passport. In order to request your Portuguese citizenship, you need to meet one of the following conditions: You have been legally living in Portugal for five years

Were born in Portugal

You have Portuguese parents or grandparents

You are married to, or in a non-marital partnership (cohabitation) with, a Portuguese citizen However, you won’t be granted Portuguese citizenship if you were: Convicted with a prison sentence of three or more years

Involved in terrorism

Did non-mandatory military service in another country

Held a technical public position in another country

Renewing or replacing a Portuguese passport The standard Portuguese passport is valid for five years for adults, and two years for children under the age of four. If you are over 18, you can renew it six months before its expiration date. You will need to bring your Citizen’s Card and your current passport; except if it contains valid visas that you will need in the future. In this case, you can keep your current passport. If you are under 18, you will need to be accompanied by your legal guardian and they will need to bring the following: Their own ID (Citizen’s Card, passport, or another form of ID containing a photograph and full name) or;

A valid passport or residence permit that proves your regular situation in Portugal

Document proving their parental responsibilities (issued in the last six months) Generally, you can schedule an appointment to renew or replace your Portuguese passport at: Instituto dos Registos e do Notariado (IRN) offices

Autonomous Regional Governments of Madeira and Azores

Passport Shops at Lisbon and Porto Airports

A Portuguese consulate in your area of residence (if you are abroad) Again, the process can take between one and five business days, depending on your chosen delivery method; one business day for urgent, two business days for express, and five business days for normal. Importantly, you might need to replace your Portuguese passport if your personal information is outdated, if the passport’s visa pages have been totally filled in, or if the passport is damaged, lost, or stolen.

Lost or stolen passports in Portugal If your Portuguese passport gets stolen or lost, you will need to report it to the police (by calling 112) and fill out an online form from the Bank of Portugal to avoid identity theft. You should also attach a copy of the complaint you made to the police. Expatica’s guide to Emergency numbers in Portugal Read more Fortunately, you can request a Temporary Passport (PT) in urgent situations, as it can be issued on the day of travel. This is valid for one year but should be replaced by a Standard Portuguese Electronic Passport (PEP) as soon as you can. If you are abroad, you should go to the nearest Portuguese embassy or consulate to get a new passport.