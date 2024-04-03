How to get permanent residence in Portugal

Permanent residence in Portugal The Portuguese foreign-born population has grown steadily in recent years. According to Statistics Portugal (Instituto Nacional de Estatística – INE), the country was home to just over 781,000 international residents, accounting for almost 12% of the total population (2022). This was an 11.8% increase compared to the previous year. Sao Bento train station in Central Porto, Portugal (Photo: Allan Baxter/Getty Images) Most expats (42.4%) hail from Portuguese-speaking countries like Brazil, Cape Verde, Angola, and Guinea-Bissau. Other countries of origin include: Great Britain (5.8%)

India (4.5%)

Italy (4.4%)

France (3.5%)

Ukraine (3.3%) While INE doesn’t give exact details on the number of permanent residents, the report does state just over 46,230 internationals acquired Portuguese citizenship. Roughly 20,850 of those were attributed to residents in Portugal and 25,385 to foreigners abroad. The Agency for Integration, Migrations, and Asylum (Agência para a Integração, Migrações e Asilo – AIMA) oversees immigration in Portugal, including (permanent) residence permits.

Requirements for Portuguese permanent residence The most important requirement for permanent residency is that you must be over 18 and have lived in Portugal for five consecutive years. During those five years, you should not have left the country for more than six months in a year or 12 consecutive months at any point. Photo: Counter/Getty Images Other general requirements for permanent residence are: Knowledge of Portuguese language to at least A2 level

Sufficient financial resources to support yourself in Portugal, along with up-to-date tax and social security payments

No serious criminal convictions on your record that have led to a sentence or sentences exceeding an accumulative one-year in prison

How to apply for permanent residence in Portugal Permanent residence applications must be made in person and by appointment at an AIMA Store. You’ll need to provide the following documentation: Completed application form (in Portuguese)

Passport or valid travel ID

Two recent passport photos

Proof of financial means and up-to-date payment of taxes and social security

Details of you holding a temporary residence permit for at least five years

Official statement (under oath) proving your residence address and providing details of the housing terms (e.g., a land registration certificate or letter from your landlord or property owner)

Proof of knowledge of basic Portuguese language to at least A2 level (unless applying through the Golden Visa scheme) Applications must be made in Portuguese and can take several weeks to process. After your case has been assessed, you’ll receive your residence permit through the post (if successful). Photo: RealPeopleGroup/Getty Images Cost of permanent residency in Portugal The standard fee for submitting a permanent residence application is just under €92. If your application is successful, you’ll be charged an extra €241.70. However, if you go the Golden Visa route, you must pay an additional €8,116.81. You can find a complete list of fees (in Portuguese) on the AIMA website.

Validity and renewing your status in Portugal Under normal circumstances, Portuguese permanent residency has unlimited validity (i.e., it does not expire). However, you must renew your permit every five years or when your personal status changes – for example, if you get married or move elsewhere. You can do this in person and by appointment at an AIMA Store. The costs for renewing or changing circumstances are €91.46 for the application, plus an additional €42.47 for getting it approved.

Permanent residence in Portugal for family members Any expat with legal residence can invite selected family members to come live with them in Portugal, including: A spouse or registered partner

Dependent (step)children under 18

Dependent (grand)parents or grandchildren

Dependent siblings under 18 Relatives from the EU/EFTA do not need a visa and can move to the country without a fuss. Family members from outside those regions can apply for a Portuguese family and spouse visa. If approved, your relative will receive a temporary residence permit and can apply for a permanent residence permit after the five-year residency requirement has passed.

Can you lose your permanent residency in Portugal? Once you’ve become a permanent resident in Portugal, it is difficult to lose that status. However, it is not impossible. For example, your rights to permanent residency will be revoked if you leave the country for more than two consecutive years. Marrakesh, Morocco (Photo: Thomas Barwick/Getty Images) Other instances where you can lose your permanent residence status: When you are convicted of a crime or crimes that result in a prison sentence that exceeds one year

When you commit fraud during your permanent residence application If your permanent residency is revoked, you can reapply as soon as you become eligible. In other words, you’ll have to wait for another five years to make another application.

What to do if your application is rejected? If your application for permanent residence is rejected, you can file an appeal with the AIMA Store within 15 days of getting the decision. If you are unhappy with the outcome of this complaint, you can take it to the district court (tribunais de comarca) in Portugal. You must do so within three months of receiving the rejection.