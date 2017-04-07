What is a golden visa? The idea of Portugal’s golden visa program is to attract foreign investment and boost the domestic economy. The visa is also commonly referred to as the Resident Permit for Investment, as it fast-tracks Portuguese residency at a cost. Portuguese golden visa holders receive a temporary residence permit for one year. Subsequent visa renewals last for two-year periods. After five years, golden visa holders can then apply for permanent residence in Portugal; after six years, they can apply for Portuguese citizenship. Portugal’s golden visa program offers a substantial level of legal rights, although it comes at a price (Photo: Motoki Tonn / Unsplash) Portuguese golden visa holders can: live and work in Portugal, provided they reside in Portugal for a minimum of seven days in the first year of residence and 14 days in each subsequent year

gain visa-free entry to the entire Schengen Area

apply for a family reunion, meaning certain family members can also get Portuguese residency

access Portuguese healthcare and the Portuguese education system

freely invest in Portuguese property In addition, Portuguese investor visa holders are exempt from paying tax on worldwide income if they live in Portugal for less than 183 days per tax year. Read more in our guide to taxes in Portugal.

What are the investment requirements? Any non-EU/EFTA national can apply for a golden visa in Portugal. Applicants must make at least one of the investments below, either as an individual business person or via a business set up in Portugal or another EU member state. You must fit at least one of the following categories to claim Portuguese residency by investment: Capital transfer of at least €1 million into Portugal

Creation of at least 10 job positions in Portugal

Purchase property in Portugal worth at least €500,000

Acquire real estate in Portuguese urban regeneration areas at least 30 years old to the value of at least €350,000

Investing at least €350,000 in scientific research in Portugal

Investments of €250,000 or more in Portuguese arts, culture, and heritage

Investing at least €500,000 in small- and medium-sized businesses in Portugal Portugal’s investor visa covers shareholders of companies already set up in Portugal or in another EU state with a stable residence in Portugal and tax obligations fulfilled. The investment established for the golden visa has to be maintained for a minimum of five years from the date when the Portuguese golden visa is established. Required documents Along with the Portuguese golden visa application, you will need to submit the following documents: passport or valid identification document

proof of legal entry into Portugal (e.g., Schengen short-stay visa)

proof of health insurance (issued within the last three months)

criminal record certificate from country of origin/residence (issued within the last three months)

evidence of compliance with tax and social security obligations

receipt of payment of the Portuguese golden visa fees In addition to this, applicants need to show a commitment to maintaining their investment for a minimum of five years. Applicants must also provide evidence of their investment, such as: a bank statement for financial investment

employment contracts for job creation

deeds of purchase for real estate investment To renew a Portuguese golden visa, applicants may need to provide evidence that they’ve complied with the minimum stay requirements during the period. Each investment type has its own specific requirements for proving this. Processing time for a Portuguese golden visa is typically several months. Once a Portuguese golden visa has been processed, the SEF contacts the applicant (or their legal representatives) to set up an appointment.

How to apply for a golden visa in Portugal The golden visa application can be submitted online via the Portuguese Immigration and Borders Service (SEF). Online pre-registration is required. If a legal representative organizes your pre-registration appointment for you, then they must complete it through a different website. After registering, the legal representative must deliver a power of attorney signed by the visa applicant. Portuguese golden visa applications can also be submitted in person by the applicant or appointed legal representative to the closest Regional Directorate or local branch of the SEF. Before visiting, make an appointment with the SEF (+35 1 214 236 625; Monday through Friday, 9:00–17:30).

What are the costs of a golden visa? The costs of getting a Portuguese golden visa include the following: Processing fee (application and renewal): €514.80 (plus €80.20 per family member)

Initial golden visa: €5,147.80

Initial golden visa for family members: €5,147.80

Renewal of golden visa: €2,573.90 Portuguese golden visa fees are payable directly to the SEF.

Portuguese golden visa scheme for family members The Portuguese golden visa scheme also allows family to join you in Portugal. The following family members are eligible: spouse

minor dependent children

minor adopted children

full-age dependent children who are studying

dependent parents of either the golden visa holder or spouse

minor dependent siblings who are under the guardianship of the golden visa holder Family members receive the same rights. They are also eligible for permanent residence after five years and Portuguese citizenship after six. Read more about getting a family visa or Portuguese spouse visa.

Citizenship and permanent residence In line with general requirements for all residents, Portuguese golden visa holders can apply for permanent residence in Portugal after five years of residence; they can apply for Portuguese citizenship after six years of residence. There are certain criteria that need to be met, such as proof of income and accommodation, criminal record requirements, and a basic level of knowledge of the Portuguese language.