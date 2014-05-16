The legal requirements to get married in Portugal Getting married in Portugal can be a slow, bureaucratic process, especially when it comes to gathering all the required documents. Paperwork aside, however, there aren’t many legal restrictions for expat couples, as you will find out below. Requirements and rights in Portugal To host a wedding in Portugal, you need to meet a few requirements. Both parties should be at least 18 years old (or 16, provided they have written consent from the parents). Same-sex weddings and gay marriages also follow the same restrictions. And fortunately, you don’t need a legal residency to get married in Portugal. The Civil and Land Registry Office in Almeida Couples should request a marriage license from one of the Civil Registry Offices (Conservatória do Registo Civil). This takes about one month to process. If you have been married before, you will need to prove that you are either divorced or that your previous partner is deceased and you are therefore free to remarry. Applying for a marriage license When applying for a marriage license, you should indicate the type of wedding you want to host: civil or Catholic. You will also need to include the day, time, and location of the wedding, as well as your chosen matrimonial regime. A representative with power of attorney can also initiate the process, or a priest, in the case of Catholic weddings. Prenuptial agreements There are three kinds of matrimonial regimes (regimes de bens) in Portugal. The default choice is a marriage in a communion of acquired property (comunhão de adquiridos). This means that the spouses only share goods and property after the wedding, whether or not these were acquired or incurred during or before the marriage. Other types of matrimonial regimes include: General communion of property (Comunhão geral): All property brought into the marriage and acquired during the union is communal. It is not possible to choose this regime if one or both of the parties already have children.

All property brought into the marriage and acquired during the union is communal. It is not possible to choose this regime if one or both of the parties already have children. Separation of property (Separação geral de bens): There are no shared goods. Each person owns what they acquired before or during the wedding. This regime is mandatory if one of the parties is 60 years old or more. Alternatively, couples can choose to draw up another prenuptial agreement that fits their individual needs. Domestic partnerships in Portugal Many Portuguese couples enter a domestic partnership or de facto union (união de facto), either before or as an alternative to marriage. If you have lived together for at least two years, you can enjoy some of the same rights as a married couple, such as inheriting the house you share and other Portuguese tax benefits. While you don’t need to register for this union, you should apply to have your taxes assessed as a couple. This is where an accountant or financial advisor can really help. However, it is important to be aware that de facto partnerships have a few drawbacks when compared to marriages. For instance, you can’t share your partner’s surname, and if you separate, no agreement covers your acquired goods. For couples with children, fathers must also recognize the child as their own. Gay marriage in Portugal While same-sex partnerships have been recognized in Portugal since 2001, it was only in 2010 that same-sex marriages became legal. Since then, there have been 4,551 registered same-sex marriages in Portugal. All married couples, including same-sex, receive the same rights regarding property, taxes, and inheritance. Since March 2016, same-sex couples are also allowed to adopt a child in Portugal, although the process can be quite tedious and takes on average three years to complete.

Planning a wedding in Portugal Even if you are only planning a small wedding in Portugal, you will always need to collect some documents beforehand. While it is common to have a maid of honor and a best man, it is not mandatory to have a witness. Below are some things to consider before hosting your Portuguese wedding: Getting married in Portugal: step by step To get married in Portugal, you will first need to apply for a marriage license. You should do this at least six weeks before your chosen wedding date. Once you have it, you must get married within the next six months. Legal requirements aside, planning a wedding in Portugal is fairly similar to other Western countries. Here is a step-by-step guide: 1 year out : Set up a budget and guest list, and find a place for the ceremony. If marrying in the church, request a meeting with the priest to ensure the church is free on that date.

: Set up a budget and guest list, and find a place for the ceremony. If marrying in the church, request a meeting with the priest to ensure the church is free on that date. 10 months out : Book a venue and start looking for suppliers to hire, including caterers, florists, entertainment, and photographers.

: Book a venue and start looking for suppliers to hire, including caterers, florists, entertainment, and photographers. 8 months out : Create a wedding website, send out save the dates, and go dress-hunting.

: Create a wedding website, send out save the dates, and go dress-hunting. 6 months out : Collect all the documents to apply for the marriage license and begin your honeymoon search.

: Collect all the documents to apply for the marriage license and begin your honeymoon search. 4 months out : Shop for wedding rings, smaller decorative items, and guest favors.

: Shop for wedding rings, smaller decorative items, and guest favors. 3 months out : Send out the invitations, book hair and makeup trials, and organize transport for your big day.

: Send out the invitations, book hair and makeup trials, and organize transport for your big day. 2 months out : Finalize the catering, music, and entertainment.

: Finalize the catering, music, and entertainment. 1 month out : Arrange the final guest list, and create a floor plan or seating chart.

: Arrange the final guest list, and create a floor plan or seating chart. 2 weeks out : Send a shortlist to your photographer and confirm an on-the-day run sheet.

: Send a shortlist to your photographer and confirm an on-the-day run sheet. 1 week out: Pick up your wedding outfit and start packing for your honeymoon (if you’re leaving straight away).

Necessary paperwork and documentation You will need to submit some paperwork before you can legalize your wedding in Portugal. Both parties need to provide the following documents: Citizen card, passport, or residence permit

A certified copy of your birth certificate issued within the last six months. If it is in a foreign language, it has to include a Portuguese translation.

The affidavit of eligibility to marry, if your home country issues this kind of certificate; again, this must be translated into Portuguese.

A baptismal certificate for weddings in the Roman Catholic Church.

A prenuptial agreement certificate prepared at a notary office, in case you don’t want the standard matrimonial regime.

If you were married before, you need to show a marriage certificate from that union. You will also need a divorce decree or a death certificate to prove its dissolution.

If any of the parties is over 16 but under 18, they need written consent from their legal guardians. Note: Remember to allow enough time to get the necessary documents translated into Portuguese. This is where a translation service can really help. Thankfully, there are a number of online platforms you can use to find the right translator for you. These include: Lingoking

Translated

Gengo

The cost of getting married in Portugal Naturally, the cost of your wedding in Portugal will vary depending on the ceremony that you wish to have. That said, there are some standard administrative fees that you should expect. The marriage license and registration, for instance, costs €120 if you choose to marry at the registry office on a working day. Ceremonies on weekends, after office hours, or in another venue cost €200. In this last case, you will also need to pay for the registrar’s travel costs which will vary. If you decide on a matrimonial regime other than the acquired communion, there will also be more charges. It will cost €100 for one of the accepted regimes, and €160 if you want to draw up another prenuptial agreement. Weddings in Portugal typically cost between €5,000 and €15,000. Of course, the final cost will depend on your wedding size and the services you hire. Below is a list of average prices for a mid-sized wedding in Portugal: Venue hire : €3,000

: €3,000 Food and drinks : €100/person

: €100/person Photos and videos : €1,000 for a photographer and/or a professional wedding videographer

: €1,000 for a photographer and/or a professional wedding videographer Music : €1,000 (note: DJs are cheaper than bands)

: €1,000 (note: DJs are cheaper than bands) Flowers : up to €1,000

: up to €1,000 Wedding cake : €300

: €300 Transport : €300

: €300 Hair and makeup: €200 In Portugal, it is common to present VAT tax (23%) separate from the service price, so keep that in mind when booking your suppliers.