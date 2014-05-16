Housing in Portugal: buying versus renting

An overview of housing in Portugal Most people in Portugal choose to buy a house. Indeed, the rate of ownership in the country rose from 73.9% in 2019 to 77.3% in 2020. Of course, there are other options to consider, including renting, social housing, or even building a home. Whether you decide to buy or rent, the types of property on offer will usually depend on the region. For example, apartment complexes are plentiful in Lisbon, while the Algarve region is known for its picturesque seaside homes. Generally speaking, older expats also prefer to settle down in the countryside or near a beach, while younger residents tend to opt for a city apartment. Of course, the opposite can also happen. Expatica’s guide to Discover the best places to live in Portugal Read more Many houses in Portugal are also dated and require renovations. For instance, older homes may need double-glazed windows or central heating to stay at a reasonable temperature; even though the country has a Mediterranean climate and remains relatively mild during the winter.

The housing market in Portugal House prices in Portugal are slightly below the EU average, but still higher than in countries like Slovenia and Malta. In 2022, a new house in Portugal costs an average of €2,352 per square meter. Generally speaking, prices have steadily increased over the years with properties in Lisbon reaching around €3,797 per square meter and those in Faro – the gateway to Algarve – costing up to €2,685. In contrast, rental prices are declining and stood at €11 per square meter in 2022. Naturally, Lisbon remains the most expensive place to rent in Portugal, at about €13.1 a square meter, while properties in the Alentejo, for instance, are around €7.4 per square meter.

Housing laws and regulations You don't have to be a resident to buy a house in Portugal. However, you will need to apply for the Personal Fiscal Number (Número Fiscal de Contribuinte, or NIF) to purchase a property. The same applies to renting, although there are alternatives for short-term accommodations that don't require this. Social housing is also available for locals and foreigners who have a permanent residence card. Housing laws in Portugal are relatively tenant-friendly. In theory, rental leases should have a minimum length of one year. After that, the landlord should renew the contract for three years unless otherwise stated. Rental laws in Portugal If you are planning to rent a property in Portugal, then you should understand your rights and responsibilities as a tenant. Generally speaking, a rental contract is automatically renewed unless one of the parties terminates it. If you decide to move, you also need to give a minimum notice of at least two months. As a landlord, you are allowed to give notice or terminate a rental contract if, for instance, you need a place to live or if the property needs renovations. Notably, any contract changes should be in writing and approved by both sides. Property purchase and building laws in Portugal Non-EU citizens can obtain a five-year residency permit when buying a property that is worth at least €500,000 through the Portuguese Golden Visa program. However, the minimum value will vary according to the region. If you are looking to build a house or need to renovate your home in Portugal, you should look at local planning laws. Before you purchase any land, you should also ensure that you are allowed to build there. Once the land is in your name, you must present your housing project to the local council for approval. The process will then go through several stages until you receive a license to build (licença de obras). You may also require the council's approval for big renovation projects or a property extension.

Buying or renting in Portugal? Buying a house in Portugal can be a good investment, especially if you plan to live there permanently. You will also have more freedom to design your space according to your taste. That said, naturally, one of the cons is that it requires a high upfront payment. Renting a home has its benefits too. For instance, you don’t need a huge deposit upfront, and you can choose a property that is ready to move into. However, you will still need to go through a landlord for most house fixes.

Affordable housing in Portugal The Portuguese government has created a few schemes for affordable housing, particularly in the rental market. For instance, the Programa de Arrendamento Acessível (PAA) encourages owners to rent their property affordably in exchange for tax exemptions. On the other end of the scale, tenants can find a home compatible with their earnings. Students can also claim social housing, even if they don’t have personal income, as long as they can assign a person to cover their rent.

Sustainable housing in Portugal Sustainable houses (casas sustentáveis) or passive houses (casas passivas) are a relatively new concept in Portugal. The Programa de Apoio a Edifícios Mais Sustentáveis provides reimburses to property owners that have made their homes more sustainable. These changes may include improving the home’s energy efficiency or installing renewable energy sources such as solar panels. However, you will need to make the changes first and pay from your own pocket before applying for the support. Importantly, you must also hire a certified company to do the work.

Mortgages in Portugal The mortgage interest rate in Europe is declining, and Portugal is no exception. Indeed, the interest rate reached 0.67% in the second quarter of 2021, which was the lowest recorded rate since 2013. Both residents and non-residents can apply for a mortgage in Portugal. However, the conditions for non-residents tend to be stricter, and the loan percentage is usually lower. For example, a permanent resident in Portugal can get up to 90% of the property value, while non-residents only receive a maximum of 80%. Variable-rate mortgages are generally the most popular in Portugal. However, it is also possible to choose a fixed rate or a combination of both. These usually run between 25 and 30 years. You can get a mortgage at any Portuguese bank, however, it is advisable to compare offers before deciding on an institution.

Selling a home in Portugal The process for selling a home in Portugal is relatively similar to buying it. Essentially, you can sell the property directly to an individual or contact a real estate agent to manage this for you. If you decide to do it yourself, you will need to research the local housing market to access the value of your home. Alternatively, you can contact a surveyor for a fee. Once you decide on a price, you will need to post your offer online along with photographs and details of the property. Below are some of the costs you can expect to pay when selling your home in Portugal: Surveyor – around €300 (usually included in the estate agents commission)

Estate agent’s fee – between 5% and 8% of the property value

Energy certificate (certificado energético) – €150 to €250

Land registry (certidão predial) – €30

Property registry (caderneta predial) – €10 or free online

Building a home in Portugal While it is easier to buy a turn-key property in Portugal, some people prefer to build or renovate a home. However, this can be a time-consuming project, especially considering the strict building restrictions. Generally, online portals and real estate websites are good places to search for land (terreno). If you are planning on building a home, you can expect to pay between €50,000 and €200,000. Of course, the final cost will depend on several factors, including the dimensions of the house, the materials you choose, and contractor fees. Before you purchase any land, you will need to make sure that you are allowed to build there. Additionally, you should verify that the area has access to basic infrastructures such as water and electricity. Once you receive the building permit, you can start hiring contractors.