Types of Portuguese student visas Portuguese student visas generally fall into three broad types: Short-stay student visas – for any study course lasting three months or less

– for any study course lasting three months or less Temporary stay student visas – for any courses lasting between three months and a year

– for any courses lasting between three months and a year Long-stay student visas – for any study programs lasting longer than one year, which includes all degree and Ph.D. programs How to apply The application process and documents needed are the same for all three visas. You will need to apply via the Portuguese embassy or consulate in your home country. Alternatively, you can apply at a visa application center or use the online e-visa service. You will need to provide the following documents: Completed application form

Two passport photographs

Passport or valid travel ID

Confirmation of acceptance (e.g., a letter from the college or university)

Proof of health insurance covering your stay

Accommodation details

Proof of sufficient finances, such as bank statements

Most decisions on temporary visa applications are made within 30 days of submission. However, in exceptional cases, they may take up to 60 days. Once in Portugal, you will need to apply for your temporary residence permit at any SEF bureau. You can also submit your application online if you register an account. If you enter the country and stay for three months without a visa, you can apply for your student residence permit within the first three months of your stay.

Short-stay student visa in Portugal The short-stay Portuguese student visa is for any course shorter than three months, for example, short language courses or work training courses. However, you only need to do this if you are from one of the non-EU/EFTA nations with visa entry requirements to Portugal. Requirements You will typically need to have been accepted onto a short study course in Portugal to obtain this visa. There may also be additional requirements depending on the program and where you are studying. Visa costs Costs for Portuguese short-stay student visas range around: €80 for adults and children over 12

€40 for children aged 6–12

Free for children under six

Nationals from Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia can apply for €35 The following groups can apply for free: Diplomats

Family members of EU/EFTA nationals

Pupils and students accompanying teachers during a school trip

Scientific researchers

Representatives of non-profit organizations (not older than 25) participating in conferences, cultural or sports events organized by non-profit organizations The visa fee is non-refundable, and you will pay it when you submit the application. Visa length The length of the short-stay visa is 90 days, or a maximum of 90 days within any 180 days. You cannot extend this visa unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Temporary-stay Portuguese student visa The Temporary-stay visa is for study programs, vocational training, student exchanges, internships, or student volunteering that lasts from 3–12 months. Requirements You will need proof of acceptance into a study or training program or placement for exchanges, internships, or volunteering. Visa costs You will need to pay €75 for the entry visa (if required) plus around €90 for the temporary residence permit. Visa length Visas are typically issued for a maximum of one year and are not renewable.

Long-stay Portuguese student visa The Portuguese residence visa is valid for longer than 12 months. For study and education purposes, there are five different visas and permit strands, which are: Higher education (i.e., covers all graduate and postgraduate degree courses)

Researchers (i.e., scientific and academic research)

Secondary school students (i.e., QNQ level 4–5)

Trainees

Student volunteers Requirements You will typically need to have already secured a placement at a university or educational institution in Portugal. Visa costs You will need to pay €90 for the entry visa (if required) and €108 for the long-term residence permit. Yoiu can find a list of all the fees on the SEF website. Visa length Your visa or permit will usually be valid for the duration of your study course, up to five years. Initially, it may only be valid for 12 months but you can extend it if you continue with your course. To clarify, most long-stay visas are renewable as long as you still meet the Portuguese immigration requirements.

Transferring foreign qualifications Portugal is part of the Bologna Process, set up to enhance the recognition of qualifications between 49 European countries. If you need to get your qualification recognized in Portugal, you should contact the National Academic Recognition Information Center (NARIC), which is part of the DGES. You can also confirm if your qualification needs to be transferred using DGES’ online form. The DGES will charge a fee for transferring your qualification. There are three types of degrees and diploma recognitions in Portugal, which are: Automatic recognition – this provides a generalized Portuguese equivalent of the qualification. It costs €27.90.

– this provides a generalized Portuguese equivalent of the qualification. It costs €27.90. Level recognition – recognizes the qualification to the corresponding individual level. Costs vary by institution.

– recognizes the qualification to the corresponding individual level. Costs vary by institution. Specific recognition – provides an exact equivalent that considers the specialization, duration, and program content. Costs vary by institution. Find more general information on foreign qualifications in Portugal on the ENIC-NARIC website.

Working while studying You can work on a Portuguese student visa without needing any additional permits. However, you should inform the SEF before starting any employment in Portugal. Although EU/EFTA nationals can work unlimited hours in Portugal, non-EU/EFTA students are restricted to 20 hours per week of employment during term time. However, they can work full-time hours during the school holidays. If you work to support your studies in Portugal, you may have to pay income tax and social security, depending on how much you earn. If you are on a scholarship or grant funding your living costs while in Portugal, check the terms and conditions to ensure that taking up employment is permitted.

Family members joining on a Portuguese student visa The following family members can join those on a Portuguese student visa or permit: Spouses and partners

Children under 18

Dependent children over 18 Expatica’s guide to Learn how your loved ones can join you on a family visa Read more Family members can apply together with the relative coming to study in Portugal or later on by applying for a separate family reunion visa. Either way, they will need to pay different fees and provide their own documentation. In general, relatives joining international students in Portugal have the same rights as the student (e.g., the right to work). Their visa/permit will be valid for same amount of time as the student visa.

After your study finishes and your Portuguese student visa expires If you want to apply for a permit to stay in Portugal after your study finishes, you need to do so within 30 days of your Portuguese student visa/permit expiry date, or your application may be refused. Non-EU/EFTA nationals who want to stay on after their Portuguese student visa expires will need an offer of suitable employment to extend their residence. Their permit will need to be changed to a residence permit for work purposes or self-employment (i.e., if they wish to become a freelancer or start a business). If you are a highly-skilled worker from non-EU/EFTA countries, you can also apply for the EU Blue Card.