The cost of living in Portugal

Wages and salary in Portugal If you’re looking for a job in Portugal, salary is likely to be one of your priorities. The current minimum wage in Portugal is €665 per month, lower than in neighboring Spain. Portugal’s average wage is €24,521, which is far lower than the OECD average, and below the average wage in Spain, Italy, and France.

Housing costs in Portugal The cost of housing in Portugal is, in many cases, cheaper than elsewhere in western Europe. Rental costs in Portugal Renting a city apartment in Lisbon or one of the charming Algarve towns is possible from about €650 per month, while a three-bedroom serviced apartment can be as much as €2,500 a month. On average, apartments cost €860 per month in Lisbon. Elsewhere in the country, you can find rental costs for as low €500 for a two-bedroom apartment. Unfurnished apartments are usually the less expensive option. Expats in Lisbon with a family looking for buildings with modern amenities should expect to pay between €1,200–€2,000 a month. Property prices in Portugal According to Idealista, a real estate platform, Lisbon is the second cheapest capital city in Europe to buy a house (after Brussels). Apparently, the average home goes for €227,751 in the center of Lisbon. While housing costs €4,547 per square meter in the city center, the average price on the outskirts is €2,653 per square meter. Prices throughout the country vary dramatically. For example, in other major cities such as Cascais, Porto, and Faro, you will likely pay €2,000–€3,000 per square meter. Meanwhile, the prices in rural areas are substantially lower. The cheapest municipality for property is Figueira de Castelo Rodrigo, where the median price is €161 per square meter. If you’re looking for a short-term place to rent, check out portals such as: Airbnb

Spotahome

Uniplaces

Healthcare prices in Portugal Public healthcare in Portugal is provided by the Portuguese national health service (SNS). All residents need to register with Portuguese Social Security in order to access it. Your employer should do this for you, but if you are self-employed, you will need do this yourself. Some services are free, while others require a small contribution. Check with your healthcare provider or via the SNS online portal to find exact costs. If you decide to use private health insurance, you can expect to pay considerably more. Your premium will depend on the level of coverage you need and whether it includes dentistry and other services. Costs can vary drastically: from a few hundred euros to several thousand.

Childcare costs in Portugal Childcare services in Portugal include crèches, nurseries, childminders and kindergartens. Crèches generally only accept children between three months and three years and, according to Numbeo, can cost anything between €250–€500 per month. By law, childminders in Portugal have to be a minimum age of 21. Nannies and au pairs in Portugal can demand fees of around €180 a week. If you use an agency to find an au pair, remember to factor in agency fees. Expats should budget at least €200 per week for childminding services in Portugal.

Study costs in Portugal Schools in Portugal are funded by the state and registered expats are free to send their children to a state school free of charge. Many expat children attend private schools or international schools, which makes educating your children expensive. Portuguese universities are much more affordable in comparison with other EU countries. Private schools focus on the Portuguese curriculum but are taught in dual languages. International schools allow your children to take the curriculum of your native country. Expatica’s guide to Discover international schools in Portugal Read more Tuition fees vary, so you should contact the school directly. However, to give you an idea of average costs, a private school in Lisbon charges €10,000 and €20,000 a year in tuition fees, plus a €3,250 levy and a further registration fee. Oporto British School, meanwhile, charges €8,400–€12,400 per year. Portugal also has public and private universities. Public universities are much cheaper: tuition fees start are around €800 per year. Well-known private universities charge far more: from €2,350 per year to €5,880 per year.

The cost of food and drink in Portugal Groceries in Portugal Staple foods in Portugal remain low in cost, but expats should still budget around €200 per person. Bear in mind that you can also source cheap, good quality fresh fish on the coast. Grocery stores in Portugal are relatively affordable. Chains include Continente, Auchan, and Pingo Doce. If you’re looking for budget options, Portugal also has discount supermarkets such as Lidl, Minipreço, and Aldi. Expatica’s guide to Learn how to make our top 10 Portuguese dishes Read more Here are some average costs for typical grocery items in Lisbon: 1 liter of milk: €0.65

Loaf of bread: €1.15

1 kilogram of rice: €1

1 kilogram of apples: €1.65 Restaurants in Portugal Dining out in Portugal is somewhat cheaper than in other nearby countries. An inexpensive restaurant will charge you €7–€15 for a meal, while fast food is even cheaper. A typical Mcdonald’s meal will set you back about €6.75. Meanwhile, if you want to push the boat out, you can easily find a three-course meal for €30–€60. Beer, wine, and spirits in Portugal A beer in a restaurant in Portugal can cost as little as €1, which goes up to €4 for specialty brews. On the other hand, if you’d rather buy your booze at a supermarket, you can expect to spend as little as €0.65 for half a liter of domestic beer or up to €3 for something more special. A mid-range wine will set you back €2.50–€7.40 for a bottle. It would be a shame to move to Portugal without sampling the local port. A tour of a port lodge in Villa Nova de Gaia (across the river from Porto) costs €12–€30, depending on the lodge and whether you want a ticket with a Fado show and dinner included. Coffee in Portugal Just like almost everything in Portugal, coffee prices are far cheaper than elsewhere in western Europe. A regular cappuccino in Lisbon costs, on average, €1.80, compared to €2.00 in Madrid, €3.50 in London, and €3.70 in Paris. The price goes down even further outside the capital: that cappuccino will cost you €1.60 in Porto or Braga.

Transport prices in Portugal Public transport in Portugal Public transport in Portugal is also cheap, and all major cities have a good network of buses, underground trains, and in some places, trams. In Lisbon, you can buy tickets that cover most of the city’s transport network for a specified amount of time: 1 hour ticket – €1.50

1 day ticket – €6.40–€10.60 You can also buy a monthly pass from €30 (€20 if you’re 65 or over). Discounts are available for those on a low income and senior citizens. For longer journeys, one way of saving money is to compare your options. Platforms such as Omio allow you to explore and book different ways of traveling by bus, train, or plane. Private transport in Portugal Taxis in Lisbon have a flat rate of €3.25 and €0.50 per kilometer thereafter. For up-to-date prices, use an online taxi fare finder. Owning a car in Portugal is comparable to other western European countries. The price per liter of unleaded petrol is €1.59. If you are traveling on the highways, you should expect to pay a toll, and more if you are traveling a long distance. Driving long distances in Portugal can add €20–30 onto your journey.

Taxes and social security in Portugal Personal income tax is taken from your monthly salary. As a general rule, married couples are taxed separately, although you can choose to be taxed jointly. Self-employed tax returns should be filed online or by paper between 1 April and 31 May. Portugal’s tax brackets on earnings are: €0.00–€7,112: 14.5%

€7,112–€10,732: 23%

€10,732–€20,322: 28.5%

€20,322–€25,075: 35%

€25,075–€36,967: 37%

€36,967–€80,882: 45%

Over €80,882: 48% You will likely pay a pensions contribution of 11% of your salary, while your employer contributes 23.75%. If you work in the public sector, you will pay a minimum pension contribution of 3%. Meanwhile, self-employed people pay 29.6%. The social security system in Portugal protects contributors against costs associated with unemployment, maternity, occupational diseases, invalidity, pension and death.

Assistance with living costs Portugal has several benefits available for residents who need help with the cost of living. These relate to: Family

Health

Incapacity

Old age

Social assistance

Unemployment As well as maternity and paternity support, child benefits are available for residents in Portugal. The amount you can claim depends on your income level, the age of your child, and how many children you have. There are additional amount available for children with disabilities. Residents are also entitled to unemployment benefits providing they have worked for 360 days in the last 2 years in Portugal or a country with a social security agreement with Portugal. These benefits are usually worth 65% of your previous income.