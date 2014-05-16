Who can access childcare in Portugal? Importantly, you need to be a resident in order to access public childcare services in Portugal. Notably, all European Union (EU) citizens and those from the European Free Trade Association (EFTA – Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland) can access daycare services in Portugal. Non-EU/EFTA nationals, on the other hand, usually need either a temporary or permanent residence permit. However, if you cannot access public services, there are many private carers and centers that you can use as long as you can pay the fees. Expatica’s guide to Read more about visa and residence requirements for Portugal Read more To receive parental allowance payments, you need to be a resident of Portugal and register for social security. Payments are usually based on social security payments, meaning that you will probably receive less if you haven’t made sufficient payments.

Preschool and daycare in Portugal In Portugal, children as young as three months old can access early years daycare options and continue until they start school at the age of six. And while preschool classes are not mandatory, many families choose to take advantage of the local facilities on offer. Nursery (crèche familiare) Nurseries/crèches provide full-day care for children from the age of three months until three years and offer groups of around ten to twelve children. The staff on hand typically consists of childcarers, teachers, nurses, and social workers, and the emphasis lies on developing early social and communication skills, including outdoor play. Classes are typically divided into 0 to 1-year-olds and 1 to 3-year-olds. Typical hours are 09:00 to 15:00 but can be longer or shorter, depending on the facility. Most nurseries in Portugal are private and parents have to pay fees. However, there is some funding for low-income families and the government is in the process of introducing free childcare for children under the age of 3 over the next few years. Preschool/kindergarten (jardim de infância) These centers are for children aged between three and six years old. Around 93% of Portuguese children attend preschools, which are staffed by qualified educators. Sessions focus on early learning skills including basic reading and writing. You can find public, private, and voluntary preschool centers across the country. Photo: Pavel Dailyuk via Pexels Public facilities are largely free, although parents usually have to pay for certain services such as meals. However, places at state centers are limited with low-income families being given priority in most areas. As a result of this, many expat families choose to send their children to a private kindergarten. Notably, public and private preschools in Portugal are fairly similar in terms of content and hours and usually run from 09:00 to 15:00; although some may open later. However, class sizes do vary. For instance, the typical class size in a public center is 20 to 25 children whereas it’s only around 10 to 15 in a private center. International childcare in Portugal You can find international nurseries and preschools in Portugal that teach lessons in foreign languages such as English. However, these are usually in the private sector and are more expensive. Many international schools in Portugal include preschool care and accept children from around two or three years of age. If you are thinking of enrolling your children in an international school, this could be a good option. However, just bear in mind that fees are likely to be expensive. Alternative daycare Alternative educational establishments also offer daycare options. You can find both Montessori and Waldorf schools in Portugal which use different pedagogical approaches based on child-centered development, outdoor learning, and an emphasis on arts and creative pursuits. Similar to other international schools, many of them offer placements from the age of two or three, making them a good preschool option if you are already considering sending your child to one of these schools for primary or secondary education.

Childminders and nannies in Portugal Childminder and nanny – babá or sometimes ama (carer) – are interchangeable terms in Portugal. They are available through public and private services, with public childminders typically caring for children in their own homes or in a nursery, and private carers offering care for children in the family home. Childminders and nannies are usually qualified with at least a child first aid certificate and will have police clearance. Public carers should be registered with the local authorities, however, there are private carers that are unregistered and who operate without qualifications. Therefore, it is very important to do your homework and conduct a thorough background check if you are considering hiring one. Childminders in Portugal look after children until the age of three (before they move on to preschool) and can legally only care for a maximum of four at once.

Au pairs If you are looking for daily childcare support on a more informal basis, it is possible to employ an au pair in your home in Portugal. Au pairs are usually young students from abroad who are looking for a placement with a family where they can learn the local language and integrate with the culture in exchange for providing home help. This includes domestic and basic childcare duties. Photo: Marko Geber/Getty Images Au pairs usually live with a host family and provide around 25 to 30 hours of duties per week. In return, they receive a weekly or monthly allowance. They may also get free meals, payment for language tuition, and sometimes health insurance. You can find an au pair agency in Portugal through the International Au Pair Association (IAPA).

Babysitters Babysitters are a more temporary and informal form of childcare in Portugal. Parents generally hire them for short periods of time when they don’t have family, friends, or neighbors available to look after their children. As such, they don’t need any form of qualification or regulation and can be anyone from teenagers looking to earn pocket money to retirees. If you need a babysitter in Portugal, there are many agencies that provide these services and can supply sitters that have undergone a background check. Alternatively, you can use an online babysitter service such as My Babysitter to find available babysitters in your area. You can also advertise locally in shops, on social media, and on internet forums.

Employer childcare in Portugal It is not common for workplaces in Portugal to provide childcare facilities. However, you may find that some larger international companies offer crèche facilities or childcare payments as part of their employee benefits package. Notably, it is worth asking your employer about this if you are unsure, as some provisions might be on a first-come-first-served basis.

Before- and after-school clubs for school-age children If you have school-age children, you can find before– and after–school clubs at many primary schools in Portugal to help with out-of-hours care. On average, 48% of 6 to 11-year-olds in Portugal enroll in out-of-hours care, which is the sixth-highest in Europe. Before-school clubs will typically be breakfast clubs that start around 08:00 or sometimes earlier. After-school clubs, on the other hand, are available later in the day and usually revolve around leisure activities such as sports, chess, drama, or sometimes homework or revision. You will need to enquire with your child’s school to see what childcare options they provide. Expatica’s guide to Learn more about the Portuguese primary school system Read more There may also be other local youth groups that provide after-school activities, either independently or through school contracts. Notably, while the costs for these vary, there is support available for low-income and disadvantaged families.

How to find childcare in Portugal Your first step to accessing state-run childcare services in Portugal is to register your child in the social security system. This means that they will be eligible for a placement at a public nursery or preschool. You can find information about local nurseries and childminders at your local social security office (in Portuguese). For state preschool, you will need to enroll your child online. You can use the following resources to search for private childcare in Portugal: Directory services such as Páginas Amarelas

The Expatica business directory for Portugal, which has information on daycare, after-school clubs, and summer camps

Websites such as Nanny Poppins and MyBabysitter for childminders, nannies, and babysitters

The IAPA Member Search to find au pair agencies in Portugal There are a number of different factors to consider when looking for childcare services in Portugal, such as: Location – is it in a reputable, safe neighborhood, and how far will you have to travel to and from the facility?

– is it in a reputable, safe neighborhood, and how far will you have to travel to and from the facility? Fees – how much does it cost and can you get any funding to cover costs?

– how much does it cost and can you get any funding to cover costs? Quality of care – what is on offer and what is the feedback like from other users?

– what is on offer and what is the feedback like from other users? Which languages services are provided in – most public providers will deliver services in Portuguese but you can find foreign-language services in the private sector

– most public providers will deliver services in Portuguese but you can find foreign-language services in the private sector Parental involvement – can parents get involved or become board members of the facility?

– can parents get involved or become board members of the facility? Holiday provision – what is offered during summer holidays and other holiday periods?

– what is offered during summer holidays and other holiday periods? Philosophy or approach – if you are looking for an alternative pedagogical approach, such as Waldorf or Montessori, or something with a religious underpinning

Becoming a childcarer in Portugal You will typically have to undergo four years of polytechnic or university training in order to become a professional carer in a nursery or preschool in Portugal. Some facilities also offer junior or assistant jobs where the minimum level of training is typically child first aid. Photo: William Fortunato/Pexels You can set up a daycare facility in Portugal but you will need the relevant licenses from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Labor, Solidarity and Social Security. In addition to this, you will need to decide on your organizational structure – for example, do you want to set up a private business or a non-profit charity – and write a business or development plan. Childminders or nannies looking after children in their own Portuguese home will need to be at least 21 years old and should complete at least child first aid training. Those providing public childcare usually have to undergo additional training and register with the local authorities. If you want to adopt a child in Portugal, you need to be a Portuguese resident and must be aged between 25 and 61 (or 30 and 61 if you are single). Your relationship, if you are in one, should be at least four years. Typically, you will also need to provide a medical certificate, undergo a criminal records check, and have a NIF number. You should apply through your local security center office (in Portuguese). You can find more information about this on the ePortugal website.