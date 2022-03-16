Children’s healthcare in Portugal

Taking your child to see a doctor or specialist in Portugal When it comes to children’s healthcare, your family doctor is usually your first port of call. You can register your child with a GP at your local health center and state healthcare will cover the costs. That said, there may be times when your child needs to see a specialist. In this case, you can find specialist doctors at a hospital or private clinic. Unless it is an emergency, you will need a referral from the GP to access a public hospital. Private institutions, on the other hand, allow you to book an appointment directly with your chosen specialist. Expatica’s guide to Discover how to find a doctor in Portugal Read more Beyond pediatrics, the Portuguese healthcare system includes several specialist services for children such as ENT, neonatology, neurology, and orthopedics.

Children's dental care in Portugal Children can receive free dental care in Portugal until the age of 18 as long as they are registered with the SNS. Usually, an oral hygienist will conduct an initial screening at your children's school and refer them to a dentist, if necessary. Families can also request a dental voucher (cheque-dentista) through their GP. These vouchers are part of the National Program for Oral Health (Programa Nacional de Promoção de Saúde Oral). Once you receive this, you can book an appointment with any dentist in Portugal who is signed up with the program. While preventive dental care is free under public healthcare, you will have to pay for specific treatments such as braces or retainers.