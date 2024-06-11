Where to get the news in Portugal

The media in Portugal Portugal has a history of media censorship. Between 1926 and 1974, the country was under a dictatorship that closely examined everything said about the state, especially in the press. Editors used a blue pencil (lápis azul) to cross out anything deemed unacceptable to share with readers. That was until the Carnation Revolution in 1974, which took down the government and slowly put a stop to these censorship rules. These days, the country’s media offers a variety of political and cultural standpoints. Several national news platforms cover nationwide events, while smaller regional outlets focus on what’s happening locally. Most people in Portugal get their news online, through social media or TV. The Rádio e Televisão de Portugal (RTP) is the only TV and radio network governed by the state. All the others are privately owned. Similarly, most newspapers and magazines have their shareholders. Photo: Samuel Couto/Unsplash The Portuguese Regulatory Authority for the Media (Entidade Reguladora para a Comunicação Social, ERC) regulates the country’s news sources following the Portuguese Constitution. Considering its history, Portugal is relatively open to journalistic freedom. Indeed, the country ranks among the top 10 in the 2024 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders. About 58% of the adult population in Portugal trust their news sources. That said, there are ways to fact-check data with tools like Polígrafo (in Portuguese).

Alternative news and citizen journalism in Portugal Alternative news companies still represent a small portion of the media in Portugal. Large outlets are usually the leading news source, but smaller publications are slowly emerging in the country, many of which allow for citizen journalism. In 2020, Portuguese journalist Mário Rui André, co-founder of the independent magazine Shifter, created the platform Media Alternativos to highlight alternative media projects in Portugal. Among the most popular are: Divergente: Part of the cooperative Bagabaga Studios, Divergente is an investigative journalism publication that favors narrative formats, focusing on a mix of media.

Fumaça: Owned by the non-profit association Verdes Memórias, Fumaça started as a podcast in 2016, but it now works as a complete media outlet focusing on subjects like social progress and human rights, largely funded by journalism grants and donations.

Gerador: This magazine and online platform covers cultural education in Portugal.

Jornal Mapa: Released every three months, Mapa aims to stimulate debate and understanding of the world.

Shifter: This digital and physical magazine discusses technology, society, and culture news. Living Government and politics in Portugal Read more While Portugal has had a few satirical newspapers over the years, only a few remain active today. Inimigo Público is the only surviving printed satirical news supplement in the country. The segment was originally part of the newspaper Público but was purchased by Expresso in 2021, who also run the online format. Another popular satirical website is Imprensa Falsa.

News sources to avoid in Portugal Fake news is increasingly seeping into Portuguese media. In a report by the Iberian Digital Media Research and Fact-Checking Hub (IBERIFIER), 58.8% of Portuguese media editors admitted that their outlet had disseminated disinformation on social networks. To help combat this phenomenon, some local newspapers and websites have started introducing fact-checking features. This includes Público’s A Prova dos Factos and Observador’s Fact Check. Observador has also partnered with the TV network TVI, which runs the fact-checking program A Hora da Verdade. In addition to these is Polígrafo, a national fact-checking project that analyses key individuals in Portuguese news and their statements. The website is updated daily, and the segment is broadcast weekly on TV in the SIC channel. According to the 2023 Digital News Report, issued by Reuters, 58% of Portuguese people trust their news sources. Indeed, most brands are well-trusted, with the exception of the mainstream outlet Correio da Manhã, which is often considered a sensationalist tabloid. That said, fake news tends to come from social media platforms like Facebook or Instagram. A few pages that have been called out for spreading disinformation in the past include Bombeiros 24 and Notícias Viriato.

Tips on getting reliable news in Portugal Use local fact-checking resources such as Polígrafo or Prova dos factos to verify statements in the news and social media.

Read the news in various outlets to gain a more balanced perspective of the events.

Be cautious of information shared solely on social media without credible sources.

Choose sources known for consistent and accurate reporting, avoiding outlets prone to sensationalism.

Check IBERIFIER and the European Digital Media Observatory (EDMO) for reports on disinformation and media literacy resources.