Satellite and cable TV in Portugal If you’re looking for alternatives to public broadcasting, fiber optic, satellite, and cable TV are the most popular options in Portugal. Currently, there are 4.3 million pay-TV subscribers (in Portuguese), translating into 94% of the population. Among these subscriptions, 58% chose fiber optic, 29.1% cable, and 8.9% satellite TV. TV providers and subscriptions TV providers usually offer packages that include internet, mobile, and landline connections. In Portugal, 89.6% of households prefer this over a single service. Of course, the price will depend on the service and provider you choose. Lisbon, Portugal (Photo: Jorge Mantilla/NurPhoto /Getty Images) The packages can include the following: Quadruple or quintuple play (4/5P) – most popular choice (52.1%) includes TV, internet, landline, and mobile phone

– most popular choice (52.1%) includes TV, internet, landline, and mobile phone Triple play (3P) – around 38.5% of subscribers choose this, as it offers TV, internet, and landline

– around 38.5% of subscribers choose this, as it offers TV, internet, and landline Double play (2P) – offers a choice between TV and internet, TV and landline, or internet and landline. Least popular choice (9.4%) Sometimes, your subscription includes at least one of the many media streaming services in Portugal. Comparing TV providers Here are some options of providers, along with the service’s latest price according to their website. For example, you can choose between the following: Provider Packages Price MEO 2P, 3P, and 4/5P packages (TV or Internet only)

2P

3P

4/5P

Plus gaming (internet only, 3P, and 4/5P)

€28–33

€30–40

€52–67

€40–70 NOS 3P

4/5P

4/5P with 5G €30–40

€52–55

€58–80 Vodafone 2P (internet and landline)

3P (may include Amazon Prime and HBO Max)

4/5P (various options) €26–28

€30–40

€52–77 NOWO 3P

4/5P

Internet only €14–40

€25–48

From €25 TV provider comparisons Usually, providers offer unlimited landline national calls, between 140 and 180 channels (including free-to-air), and a streaming platform (often for a limited time). To know what a provider can offer you, check their websites.

Listening to the radio in Portugal Portugal’s many radio stations cater to a broad audience. These include news, talk shows, and music, from alternative to rock, pop to jazz, house to classical, and anything in between. You can tune in via analog services, satellite, and the internet, whether on a physical radio, mobile phones, laptops, or even a TV set. All TV subscription services also list radio stations in their guides. Radio stations in Portugal The offering includes national, regional, and local stations that can be state-owned or private. Portugal only has one state-owned company (RTP), but many independent, private ones. Photo: Skitterphoto/Pexels The following radio stations broadcast nationally across Portugal: Antena 1 (public) – general broadcasting, including Portuguese music, pop, rock, and sports

– general broadcasting, including Portuguese music, pop, rock, and sports Antena 2 (public) – a cultural station dedicated to jazz, news, specialized information, and children

– a cultural station dedicated to jazz, news, specialized information, and children Rádio Comercial (private) – pop, dance, and rock music

– pop, dance, and rock music Rádio RFM (private) – also pop, dance, and rock music The two biggest regional stations include: TSF Rádio Notícias – for informative news, discussions, and talk shows

– for informative news, discussions, and talk shows M80 Rádio – mainly in the south of the country and playing music from 1970 to 2000s

Locally, you would also have many options to choose from.