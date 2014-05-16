Keeping pets in Luxembourg

Pet culture in Luxembourg Luxembourg is a fairly pet-friendly country where dogs, cats, rodents, birds, and fish are the most popular choice among households. For instance, the country’s 42,000 registered dogs are allowed to travel on public transport. They can also dine at many restaurants with their owners. That said, dog owners are obliged to obey some key rules, which you can read more about below.

Adopting pets in Luxembourg If you are looking to adopt a dog or cat in Luxembourg, there are a few shelters that rehome them. Just keep in mind that these may be run by volunteers. Therefore, their opening hours and level of service may vary. With this in mind, it is best to call ahead to arrange a visit. The required paperwork may also vary depending on the shelter. That said, you can generally expect to pay for the animal’s vaccinations and sterilizations, as well as the adoption tax. Depending on the animal, the adoption costs could range from €100 to €300. Some of the biggest animal shelters in Luxembourg include: Asile pour Animaux Regional Dudelange – rehomes dogs and cats

Déierenasyl – dogs and cats

Schëfflenger Déiereschutzveräin – dogs and cats

Société Eschoise Protectrice des Animaux (SEPA) – dogs and cats

SOS Animaux a.s.b.l – mainly focuses on rehoming cats It is worth noting that many of the animal shelters in Luxembourg also function as rescue centers that search for injured or abandoned pets. Photo: fortise/Getty Images That said, if you find an injured animal on the street, you should call the main emergency number at 112. An on-duty vet will then assist you. If, on the other hand, you have a pet emergency at home, it is best to reach out to SOS Vet, which conducts home visits. And if you find a dead animal, you should contact your local commune and they will handle the disposing of the body.

Buying pets in Luxembourg There are several options for buying a pet in Luxembourg. For instance, you can go to a local pet shop where you might be able to find birds, reptiles, rodents, and fish. Alternatively, you can search for pets available for rehoming within your expat network and adopt one informally. If you are seeking a purebred, it is best to buy one directly from a breeder. Notably, all breeders in Luxembourg are required to be registered and authorized by the Luxembourg Veterinary and Food Administration (ALVA). That said, each breeder is independent, therefore, you will need to check their individual procedures regarding purchasing, vaccinations, and other logistics. The breeder should also be able to provide you with documentation regarding the pet’s history, personality, and medical records. This will allow you to make an informed and responsible decision. Here is a complete list of dog breeders and cat breeders in Luxembourg.

Luxembourg has clear policies for importing cats, dogs, and ferrets into the country. Coming from an EU country If you are bringing a dog, cat, or ferret to Luxembourg from within the EU, the animal must be vaccinated against rabies and wait at least 21 days before entering the country. It must also be microchipped and carry an EU Pet Passport issued by a certified vet in your originating country. Notably, dogs must also be treated for the parasite Echinococcus multilocularis before entering Luxembourg. You will also need to obtain a veterinary certificate if you plan to import one of the following species into the country: Amphibians

Birds (all species except poultry such as chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese, quail, pigeons, pheasants, partridges, and ratites)

Invertebrates

Reptiles

Rodents and rabbits

Tropical ornamental fish The certificate, which confirms the animal's good state of health and absence of diseases, must have been issued 48 hours before the start of the trip. You can find all the requirements for moving pets within the EU on the European Commission website. Coming from a non-EU country Similar rules apply for importing dogs, cats, and ferrets into Luxembourg from non-EU countries. However, there are some extra steps to take. For instance, the animal must be vaccinated against rabies and wait at least 21 days before entering Luxembourg. It must also be microchipped (or have a clear tattoo made before 3 July 2011), and have a health certificate from the originating country. Photo: Robert Mooney/Getty Images However, the animal must come from a registered establishment within an authorized non-EU country. Dogs, cats, and ferrets coming from non-EU countries or territories must also undergo a rabies antibody test conducted by an authorized veterinarian. They must also undergo a clinical examination within 48 hours prior to the time of dispatch to verify that they show no signs of disease. Dogs must also be treated for the parasite Echinococcus multilocularis prior to entering Luxembourg. You can find all the requirements for importing an animal from a non-EU country here. Traveling to Luxembourg with pets Naturally, your travel options will depend on where you are coming from and the type of pet you have. For instance, if you are moving to Luxembourg from a neighboring, you might want to consider driving. However, if you are coming from further afield, flying with your companion may be your best option. Depending on the size of your pet and its weight, it may be able to travel with you; either in the cabin or in the hold below. Notably, guide dogs are allowed to travel in the cabin with their owners. If a dog is allowed in the cabin, most airlines require them to be able to fit in the space under the seat in front of you. Of course, it is best to contact the airline directly to check their policy for traveling with pets. To help you get started, you might want to look into flying with one of these pet-friendly airlines in Europe. If you would rather avoid the hassle of transporting your pet yourself, you might be tempted to hire a pet relocation service. That way, you can let the professionals handle all the logistics and paperwork to ensure that your little companion is safely delivered to your new home. You can read more about how pet relocation companies work in our article on how to move your furry friend abroad. Pet arrivals in Luxembourg There are a few things you will need to arrange once you and your pet arrive in Luxembourg. Provided that the animal meets the following requirements, it will not need to be quarantined: The cat, dog, or ferret received a rabies vaccine 21 days prior to travel

Your pet has an official health certificate from the country of origin

Your pet has been microchipped or has a clearly legible tattoo from before 3 July 2011

Your pet has been treated for Echinococcus multilocularis If you own a dog, you must also register it with the local municipality within one month of arriving in Luxembourg.

Registering your pet in Luxembourg You can register your dog through your local communal administration in Luxembourg. You should contact them in advance to verify that you have all the correct documents and to schedule an appointment if possible. Generally, you will need a veterinary certificate documenting the dog's breed, the microchip number, its current vaccination status, and whether it is potentially dangerous. You will also need to provide proof of liability insurance in case your dog causes damage to a person or someone's property. Once this is all completed, you will receive a receipt signed by the mayor of your commune, which will serve as proof of registration.

Pet passports Once you and your pet are living in Luxembourg, it is advisable to apply for an EU Pet Passport, if you don’t already have one. This will simplify travel, especially within the European Union. You will need to visit an approved vet in Luxembourg who will certify that your dog is microchipped and is up-to-date with its rabies vaccine and boosters. Once the vet is satisfied, you will receive your EU Pet Passport. The length and cost of the process can vary, so be sure to ask the vet directly when you are searching for one in your area.

Pet healthcare in Luxembourg Pet insurance While pet insurance is not mandatory in Luxembourg – unless you own a dog – it can be helpful if your pet gets sick or needs to see a veterinarian. That said, there are limited options when it comes to pet insurance providers. AXA is the main provider of pet insurance for cats and dogs in Luxembourg. You can find annual insurance quotes starting from around €140 for cats and around €160 for dogs. Veterinary services Veterinary clinics, which are called clinique vétérinaire in Luxembourg, provide crucial healthcare for pets. This can range from preventative care such as vaccines and check-ups, to more acute care such as after an accident or emergency. Photo: Peter M. Fisher/Getty Images Once you arrive in Luxembourg, it is important to find a reputable vet that you trust and one that is close enough to assist you in the event of an emergency. You might want to use the following resources to find a licensed veterinarian: LAK – for finding vets in emergency situations

Yellow Pages – a directory of vets in Luxembourg If you find yourself in an urgent situation with your pet, remember that you can always call the emergency services in Luxembourg at 112. Vaccinations As mentioned, all cats, dogs, and ferrets living in Luxembourg must be vaccinated against rabies. Veterinarians in the country usually recommend vaccinating animals against rabies at least once every two years. There are also some optional, but recommended, vaccines, as follows: Cats – panleukopenia, rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and CVR

Dogs – hepatitis, plague, adenovirus, parainfluenza, parvovirus, and leptospirosis It is best to book these vaccines and make sure that you are on schedule, with your pet’s veterinarian. Neutering and spaying Interestingly, Luxembourg has different spaying rules for cats and dogs. Although it is recommended for dogs, it is not mandatory. Cats, on the other hand, must be spayed or castrated. This usually costs around €300 but could be less if you have insurance. To book this service, you can contact your veterinarian who will be able to explain more about the procedure, cost, and recovery process.

Pet shops in Luxembourg If you may want to buy your pet food, supplements, accessories, toys, or grooming tools, there are a few options to explore in Luxembourg. For instance, Paws Up is a great online store that sells products for cats and dogs. Meanwhile, Boutique J Christnach sells outdoor (human) apparel as well as food, accessories, and grooming services for cats and dogs. Another online retailer, Zooplus, also has plenty of pet supplies for cats, dogs, horses, fish, and birds – and will deliver to Luxembourg.

Pet services in Luxembourg Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to care for your pet in Luxembourg. Various companies offer a range of services such as dog-walking, pet grooming, and pet-sitting. Some great options include Lux Pets, Pet Service, and Zare-Schlass. Photo: Group4 Studio/Getty Images If you are looking to go on holiday, you will need to find someone to care for your furry friend. Some people like to send their pets to boarding houses, such as Doggy@Petz or House of Dogs. Others, meanwhile, prefer to keep their pet in a familiar environment and have someone come to their house. You can search the PetBacker directory for the best dog house sitter prices and cat sitter prices.

Lost pets in Luxembourg If you find a lost pet and feel comfortable approaching it, there are a few things you can do. First, you can check its collar to see if it has a name, phone number, or address. Alternatively, you can take the animal to a nearby vet, who will be able to scan the microchip and find the owner. If you find a wild animal in distress, you can contact the ASBL natur&ëmwelt, a non-profit that will be able to advise you on the best course of action. If you find an injured animal on the street, you can also call the main emergency number at 112, and an on-duty vet will assist you. You can take the following steps if your pet goes missing: Call the police and leave your number with them in case someone reports finding your pet

Contact nearby animal shelters such as Asile which allows you to submit lost and found bulletins

Post on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or any social media you have with a recent photo

The costs of keeping pets Having a pet brings amazing benefits, including companionship and love. However, it is important to factor in the costs of maintaining one. Of course, it is your responsibility to take good care of your pet, wherever you live in the world. However, Luxembourg’s strict pet laws require that you take extra measures to ensure that you respect its dignity as a living being. This includes meeting its food, housing, and exercise requirements. Here are some general costs you should keep in mind: Annual dog tax – at least €10 which is paid to the commune; it can be more in certain communes

Annual vet visits – these could range from €35 to €50 per consultation, not including any required treatments or products

Pet care products – around €5 to €15 depending on the animal’s needs. These products may include cat litter, a leash, bowls, transport crates, pet shampoo, and more.

Pet food – anywhere from €20 to €100 per month, depending on the animal and any dietary restrictions

Third-party liability insurance – this is mandatory if you have a dog, and optional if you don’t. This cost will vary based on the company; in some cases, you can add it to your home insurance

Selling a pet in Luxembourg Because there are no specific regulations in Luxembourg concerning online advertising, there isn’t one centralized place to sell pets. That said, selling them in pet shops, on the street, or in markets is against the law. Therefore, if you are looking to sell a pet, your best bet may be to do so to a close friend or someone in your expat circle. This way, you can make sure that your furry friend will be going to a safe and caring home. Just keep in mind that the sale of a dog must be reported to the commune and the new owner must register the dog under their name with the commune within one month. As the previous owner, you will also need to provide your registration receipt to the new owner.