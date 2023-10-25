Ruth Vargas

Born and raised in the US, Ruth received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology at the age of 20 before taking a break from school. She’s traveled across the states and across the sea as well, exploring countries such as Italy and South Korea. She has used her talents to work as a tutor, Spanish translator, social media manager, and in the mental health field.

Ruth occasionally freelances, ghostwriting, and provides virtual assistant services. In her free time, she loves writing, playing the piano, and creating artwork. Her biggest fan in the world is quite tiny, her son, who is her most ardent supporter and source of motivation.