10 things to do during your first week in Portugal

1. Find your new Portuguese home Once you’ve set foot on Portuguese soil, you’ll need somewhere to rest your head that evening. Some new arrivals will be lucky enough to have their accommodation sorted before their first week in Portugal, whether this is arranged by their company or booked ahead of time as part of their moving checklist. However, if you wait until you arrive in Portugal, you still have options. For a short-term fix, for instance, you may consider renting a serviced apartment, which you’ll find plenty of in Portugal’s bigger cities. Alternatively, a holiday home is a great option to tide you over, and you’ll find these dotted throughout the country. If you’re looking for something a little more permanent, though, you might want to consider renting a property in Portugal. While rental prices vary significantly across the country, you can expect to pay more in cities such as Lisbon and Porto, as well as some of the more sought-after resort towns. But if you’re thinking about buying a home in Portugal, you’ll need to do a little more research. A good place to start is the online property portals, as well as a local estate agent who may be able to help you with the process. The following sites can also get you started: Airbnb

Spotahome

2. Register with the authorities Some new arrivals to Portugal need to register with the local authorities. However, this depends on your situation, so make sure to do your research ahead of time. For example, EU/EEA citizens moving for less than three months are not required to register. However, those planning a longer stay will need to meet certain conditions and apply for a registration certificate within four months of arriving. Meanwhile, non-EU/EEA citizens may need to register with the Portuguese Immigration and Borders Service (Serviço de Estrangeiros e Fronteiras – SEF) within three working days of arrival. At the very least, you’ll likely need a residency permit for a longer stay Depending on your situation, you may also want to apply for a Portuguese fiscal number (numero de identificação fiscal or NIF) during your first week in Portugal. This is essentially your tax identification number. However, this number is not a legal requirement and you won’t get in trouble for not having one. That said, without a NIF, you won’t be able to do a whole host of things, such as pay your taxes, sign up for home internet, or even get food delivered from your local supermarket. A great way to make getting your NIF easier is to use an online service such as Bordr.

3. Sign up for health insurance If you’re new in Portugal, you’ll probably want to find out about the local healthcare system. Portugal has a state-operated system that functions in a similar way to the UK’s NHS. Once you have received your NIF, you will find it easy to sign up with a local health center for treatment. However, many expats relocating to Portugal choose to take out private health insurance instead. There are several global insurance providers that offer policies that are tailored to the expat market, including: Allianz Care

Cigna Global For more information on finding coverage and signing up, read our guide to health insurance in Portugal. And it’s not only the health of you and your family that you will need to consider during your first week in Portugal, either. Indeed, there are a number of other insurance products that you might want to consider. For example, if you’re going to drive in Portugal, you’ll need car insurance. You might also want home insurance for your house, including both building and content cover. Depending on your circumstances, there are other insurance policies you may wish to consider, too. To give you an idea, read our guide to insurance in Portugal.

5. Get a Portuguese SIM card Need a cheap and easy way to keep in touch with loved ones back home? Perhaps you want to stay connected with all your new friends in Portugal? Or maybe you’re taking the plunge and becoming self-employed? Whatever your reason, getting a Portuguese SIM card can make a huge difference in your life. This is especially true if you’re arriving from a non-EU country and your existing operator doesn’t offer free roaming in Portugal. When it comes to getting hold of a Portuguese SIM card, you have two main options: buying a prepaid SIM card or signing up for a mobile contract. The Portuguese mobile phone market is a competitive place, and it’s essential that you find the right option for you and your usage. Portuguese mobile operators include: MEO

NOS

Vodafone Whichever network you choose, be sure to download these must-have Portuguese apps during your first week in Portugal.

6. Find a job Some new arrivals to Portugal will be lucky enough to already have a job secured before they reach the country. However, for many others, finding a job will be high on their list of things to do during their first week in Portugal. If that includes you, then it’s a good idea to research your options soon after you arrive and give yourself an idea of how the local job market functions. Generally speaking, you’ll find more opportunities if you look for jobs in Lisbon or Porto. However, if you know where to look, you can find jobs throughout the country. Whether you end up in Aveiro or the Algarve, it’s a good idea to start your job hunt during your first week in Portugal. While this may sound a little daunting, there are a number of ways to make the process as smooth as possible. For example, it’s always a good idea to tailor your resume to the local Portuguese job market to give yourself the best chance of landing an interview. You can also check out the local online job sites to see what the market is like, such as our own Expatica jobs board. For more information, read our guide to finding a job in Portugal.

7. Sort out your transport Whether you’ve moved your entire family to Faro or doing it alone in the Azores, one of the first things you’ll need to sort out during your first week in Portugal is your transportation. Naturally, your options will largely depend on where you live. For example, you’ll find accessible public transit systems in larger towns and cities such as Lisbon and Porto, which both have metro systems. The capital is also home to one of the world’s most picturesque tram networks. In other places, you’ll find rail and bus connections. You can also head out on two wheels. In fact, cycling is growing in popularity and is a great way to help you live more sustainably. That said, some new arrivals in Portugal will need four wheels to get around, particularly if they live in more rural areas or some island communities which have limited public transport links. If you plan to get behind the wheel, make sure you read our guide to driving in Portugal. Notably, arrivals from other EU/EEA countries will be able to use their existing license in Portugal. However, if you’re planning to stay in the country long term, you should probably consider swapping it for a local license.

8. Get your new home connected Once you have found a house or apartment in Portugal, you’ll need to transform it into a home. One of the first ways to do this is by sorting out all the relevant connections you need. Indeed, setting up your Portuguese utilities will be a top priority when you move in, and luckily, you have plenty of options based on your situation and needs. Some of the main Portuguese energy companies include: EDP

Gold Energy

Simples Energy You’ll also need to set up an account with your local water provider. Some rental homes will already have these connections sorted. However, many will not. And if you’re looking for a flatshare, you will likely need to split the utility costs with your housemates. Once you’ve got some electricity at home, you can set up your other connections, including internet and home phone. Thankfully, this is fairly straightforward in Portugal, although there are a number of companies to choose from, including: Lazer

MEO

Vodafone These providers also offer TV packages, which allow you to access shows and channels from Portugal and beyond. So make sure to do your research if you’re looking for certain channels, such as sports or kids TV.

9. Enroll the kids in school If you’re relocating with children, then finding them a place in a local school will probably be high on your to-do list during your first week in Portugal. A good place to start is by researching the Portuguese education system ahead of time. This will give you an idea of what to expect when you arrive, as well as your options regarding schools. If you’ve decided to enroll them in a local Portuguese school, then contact your local municipality as soon as possible to help the process along. Public schools in Portugal are typically the cheapest option and a great way for your little ones to integrate into society. Photo: Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images However, many international families prefer to enroll their children at an international school in Portugal. These typically offer more international education options, such as the International Baccalaureate (IB). If your kids aren’t school-age, though, you might want to look into childcare options during your first week in Portugal. You’ll be able to find international daycare centers in cities and towns that are popular with expats. Just bear in mind that places can fill up fast. If you want to brush up on your language skills, you can read more in our guide to learning Portuguese.