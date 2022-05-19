International money transfers in Portugal When planning an international money transfer in Portugal it is important to understand the pros and cons of the services available to you. Of course, you want to ensure that the money arrives safely. Firstly, you need to pick a trusted financial transfer service to manage the process. Once you request a transfer, that service will clear the funds from your account and forward them to the recipient. Thanks to the Single European Payment Area (SEPA) agreement this is a seamless process in most of Europe. However, if you wish to send cash outside the Eurozone, your money transfer service will need to convert your currency first. Usually, the prevailing exchange rate is used as a base, however, actual rates can vary. Keep in mind that this is an extra step that often comes with added fees. In Portugal, it’s possible to transfer money internationally at an ATM (in the Eurozone) or the bank. For the latter, you can do this directly at your nearest branch or from home by logging in to your account. Alternatively, you can choose to use a mobile bank, an online international transfer service, or contact a foreign exchange company. In most cases, it takes at least two working days for the money to reach the recipient’s account. However, some providers can complete a transaction in just a few hours.

International money transfers in Portugal by traditional bank If you have a bank account in Portugal, you can easily transfer money abroad. The process is similar to national transfers and can be done in a branch, online, or through a mobile app. However, it will take a few more days for the funds to clear. Furthermore, with the introduction of SEPA, it’s even easier to issue transactions between Eurozone countries. This convenient mechanism allows you to make international transfers with a similar cost as a local transfer. That said, some banks may still include extra fees. In general, bank-to-bank transfers are safe and secure. The Banco de Portugal is responsible for preventing money laundering and ensuring financial entities comply with the local legislation. The central bank’s oversight ensures that your international money transfer in Portugal is secure. However, there are a few disadvantages to using a traditional bank for international transactions. There’s an additional cost when converting currencies. Many banks have high transfer fees, making it an expensive option compared to other online service providers. Costs of international bank transfers While it is relatively easy to transfer money in Portugal, extra fees will apply if you are doing so to regions outside the Eurozone. The cost for an international bank transfer may also vary according to the method you use (online, in person, ATM). Then there are factors like currency, the destination country, and the amount you send. Beyond this, some banks might charge hidden fees. For example, if you do not provide the SWIFT code (which is often optional), the bank may add a fee for completing that information. Expatica’s guide to Learn about the Portuguese banking system Read more Retail banks can charge between €20–30 in fees. In addition, the exchange rates can be set up individually by each institution. With this in mind, you should always check the rates directly with your bank before proceeding with your transfer. Alternatively, you can consult Banco de Portugal’s price list. How long do international bank transfers in Portugal take? The time it takes to complete an international money transfer in Portugal differs from bank to bank. Factors like the destination country and the currency also impact duration. Usually, a transaction within the SEPA can take between one to two working days. However, for other areas, it can take around five working days. Still, this may vary according to the amount sent, the bank’s schedules, or any national holidays. For example, Portuguese banks usually close at 15:00. That means that any money transfer made in Portugal after that time will have to be processed the next day. However, there are ways to speed up the process, for example, by paying an extra fee. In Portugal, you can do this within SEPA with an instant transfer (transferência imediata). The service can cost as little as €1.50 and can issue transactions in 10 seconds. However, the initiative is still in its early stages, so check with your bank if they provide this service first. How to make an international money transfer in Portugal by bank If you decide to make an international money transfer in Portugal with a traditional bank, the first step is to choose where to do it. You can transfer money abroad through the following methods: ATM (for SEPA only)

In-person at any bank branch

Online

Mobile app Keep in mind that costs for a money transfer in Portugal will vary according to the method you choose. In most cases, it’s cheaper to do transactions at an ATM versus in-person at a bank branch. Usually, for international transfers within SEPA, you only need to provide the IBAN of the recipient account. Outside this area, however, you may require the following: Full name of the recipient

Account Number

SWIFT/BIC code

Bank name and address

Reason for transfer How to receive an international money transfer in Portugal by bank To receive money from abroad in Portugal through the bank, you must have a local bank account. Once you have that, you will need to provide the same details mentioned above to the person or company making the transfer to you. Depending on where the money is coming from, your bank may charge a fee to receive it.

International money transfers via online and mobile banking Most banks in Portugal offer online banking. Indeed, many people prefer to manage their finances online instead of queuing up at the bank. Additionally, some banks may provide a mobile app or other phone banking services. You can request an international money transfer in Portugal through any of these methods, and it will often be cheaper than visiting the bank’s branches. For example, international transfers within SEPA through the Portuguese bank Caixa Geral de Depósitos (CGD) have an issue fee of €0.95 for online or mobile requests, while in-person it will be at least €4. The exchange rates, however, are usually the same for either service. Expatica’s guide to Learn more about mobile banking in Portugal Read more To make or receive a money transfer in Portugal, you will first need to open an account with the bank. You can then log in online or download the bank’s mobile banking app using your account details. The same safety measures are in place for both traditional and digital banks. Digital and mobile banking in Portugal is on the rise, thanks to the lower transaction fees. For instance, with Revolut, customers only need to pay a monthly account fee, ranging between €0 to €13.99 per month. In return, they have access to several free international transactions. The number will depend on the chosen plan, but the good news is that the transfer usually goes through in just a few hours. You can use the following providers for international payments: bunq

N26

Revolut

Wire transfers in Portugal Wire transfer companies allow you to send or receive cash from abroad quickly. In Portugal, the most well-known services are Moneygram and Western Union. Typically, you can make a money transfer online, using a mobile, or even in-store at local branches. The first step is to set up a free account with your chosen operator. Then you will need to select the country you want to send the money to. In addition, you will need to provide the recipient’s name, the amount, and the delivery method (cash or bank account). Finally, you will receive an email confirmation with a tracking number which you can forward to the recipient so they can retrieve the transfer. Praça do Comércio (Commerce Square), Lisbon The process can take between a few minutes and a couple of days. The time frame will depend on the company and destination. While it’s a convenient service, it does come at a premium price. Fees can range between 1% to 6% of the transfer amount. Both providers comply with safety regulations in the countries they operate. Part of their measures includes requesting photo ID verification and providing a tracking number so you can make sure the money arrives in the right place.