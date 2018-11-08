What are the best ways to wire money from the US? A wire transfer simply means a transfer of funds from one bank account into another. To send a traditional wire transfer, you have several options. You can go into a branch, where a teller will talk you through the process; most banks offer this service. Alternatively, your bank might allow wire transfers via phone or online, provided you are registered for those services. Whatever method you choose, there are generally fees to pay; these can vary depending on several factors, including which bank you use and where the money is going. Non-bank exchange services can get the same result, but the cost and transfer time might be better for you. Additionally, it might be more convenient to make the transfer online. Companies offering international banking services and international money transfers include: CurrencyFair offers international money transfers to over 150 countries. They have exchange rates up to eight times cheaper than the banks, helping you avoid excessive bank fees.

Wise is an international money transfer provider available in 59 countries that offers transfers between cross-border bank accounts up to eight times cheaper than traditional banks.

XE provides live exchange rates in currencies from all over the world. They also allow you to make quick money transfers for low fees.

How much does it cost to transfer money from the US? Wire transfer fees in the United States vary from bank to bank. Additionally, they may change depending on how you make the transfer. Recent research by NerdWallet puts the average fees as follows: Incoming domestic wire transfer: US$9

Outgoing domestic wire transfer: US$25

Incoming international wire transfer: £10

Outgoing international wire transfer: US$44 However, for international transfers, that’s not the end of the story. When banks transfer money into a different currency, they set their own exchange rate; a bank chooses how much your money is actually worth in the new currency. The true cost of your transfer will also vary depending on what exchange rate the bank uses. This can make a big difference as to how much it costs to transfer money; it’s not just about the fixed wire transfer fee.

How to wire money internationally from the US In a branch If you’re located in the United States and have yet to relocate abroad, visit your local bank branch to make a transfer. In fact, some banks actually require you to make an international wire transfer in person. Talk to a teller about making a wire transfer. You’ll need your account details, the recipient’s account details, and the amount you want to transfer. Check the cost of the transfer with the teller. See if it is cheaper to make the transfer in US dollars or the destination currency. Last, ask about fixed fees, the exchange rate, and how long the transfer will take. If you’re happy with the details, go ahead and request the transfer. Otherwise, some banks allow wire transfers online. Not all American banks offer foreign wire transfers online, however. If your bank does, you’ll need to register for internet banking services before you can wire your money via their website.

Send money by wire transfer How long wire transfers take depends on a number of factors, including where the money is going and which banks are involved. Different banks give different estimates; check directly with your bank for a reliable arrival date. Domestic wire transfers may reach their destination the next business day. When you send money by wire, it can arrive as early as the next business day; however, they may take five working days or more. In general, banks have a daily cut-off time. If you request your wire before the cut-off time, the bank will begin the transfer that day; if you request it after the cut-off time, it will have to wait until the next working day.

International money transfers by bank These are the bank details you’ll need to send money from — or receive money into — accounts with various banks in the United States, including Chase, PNC, and Bank of America. Chase Wire transfer from Chase bank account Wire transfer to Chase bank account Name Recipient’s name Your name Address Recipient’s address, including street, city and country Your address, including street, city and country Bank name Recipient’s bank name JPMorgan Chase Bank NA Bank address Recipient’s bank address, including street, city and country Chase Bank, 270 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10017, USA BIC/SWIFT code Recipient’s bank’s BIC/SWIFT code CHASUS33 Recipient account number Recipient’s account number (for US accounts) or IBAN (for most other countries) Your account number PNC Wire transfer from PNC bank account Wire transfer to PNC bank account Name Recipient’s name Your name Address Recipient’s address, including street, city and country Your address, including street, city and country Bank name Recipient’s bank name PNC Bank Bank address Recipient’s bank address including street, city and country Firstside Center Mail Stop P7-Pfsc-03-W 500 First Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 USA BIC/SWIFT code Recipient’s bank’s BIC/SWIFT code PNCCUS33 Recipient account number Recipient’s account number (for US accounts) or IBAN (for most other countries) Your account number Bank of America Wire transfer from Bank of America account Wire transfer to Bank of America account Name Recipient’s name Your name Address Recipient’s address, including street, city and country Your address, including street, city and country Bank name Recipient’s bank name Bank of America, NA Bank address Recipient’s bank address, including street, city and country For transfers in US dollars or unknown currencies: 222 Broadway, New York, NY 10038 For transfers in foreign currencies: 555 California St, San Francisco, CA 94104 BIC/SWIFT code Recipient’s bank’s BIC/SWIFT code For transfers in US dollars or unknown currencies: BOFAUS3N For transfers in other currencies: BOFAUS6S Recipient account number Recipient’s account number (for US accounts) or IBAN (for most other countries) Your account number