The common challenges of expat repatriation

Reverse culture shock Many people expect the culture shock that comes with moving abroad. It can take months to overcome language barriers and social differences while dealing with separation from family and friends. However, reverse culture shock, which can follow expat repatriation, may come as a surprise. Things that were once familiar might seem unusual. You may have to re-acclimatize to a warmer or colder climate. Your friends and family members could be in different stages of their lives. The important thing to remember is that it’s normal to feel disconnected when you first return home; keep in mind that this feeling will pass. Staying in touch with the latest news from your home country in the weeks leading up to moving home can help. Don’t hesitate to keep an eye and an ear on the place you’re leaving; whether it’s reading the news or keeping up on the latest movies, you don’t need to let go of your adopted home completely. Make sure you also say a proper goodbye to your adopted country.

Expat repatriation: the logistics of relocation While there are more processes involved in emigration than expat repatriation — given that you won’t have to consider things like visas or healthcare when you return home — there is still plenty to think about and organize. Packing and transporting your belongings, selling your foreign property, purchasing or renting accommodation for your return, and finding employment should all be priorities. Planning expat repatriation well in advance and tackling it one stage at a time makes it more manageable and less stressful. Friends and family may also be able to help ease your transition. They can, perhaps, utilize their business contacts or view prospective homes on your behalf. The relationships you’ve made in the country of your emigration may also be beneficial. In particular, locals can give you specialist insight into areas like the housing market and removal firms.