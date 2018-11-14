Reverse culture shock: what, when, and how to cope

Differences between culture shock and reverse culture shock Like culture shock, reverse culture shock has a number of stages; imagine this to be a u-shaped curve. At first, you may be excited to return home – seeing friends and family members, wearing the rest of your wardrobe, and eating at your favorite restaurants. This initial euphoria eventually wears off. That is when you find yourself feeling out of place in your own culture. This is the experience of reverse culture shock; it’s the bottom of the curve and often the roughest part. The good news is, although it may take time, you will begin a gradual adjustment back towards feeling comfortable with where and whom you are.

How reverse culture shock happens “Reverse culture shock is experienced when returning to a place that one expects to be home but actually is no longer. It is far more subtle, and therefore, more difficult to manage than outbound shock precisely because it is unexpected and unanticipated,” says Dean Foster, founder and president of DFA Intercultural Global Solutions, a firm that specializes in intercultural training and coaching worldwide. Foster explains that expats learn over their time in a host country “to behave and think like the locals, to greater or lesser degrees, while on international assignment.” “By the time most traditional international assignments come to an end, several years may have passed. This provides the international assignee a significant amount of time to learn new patterns of behavior and thought necessary to fit into their host country.” Foster points out that expats returning home are “shocked into the realization that they have in fact changed substantially. They usually find this when they encounter their home culture upon repatriating. Both they and their home culture have changed, and this is often the first time that expats have had the opportunity to experience any of these changes.”

What is reverse culture shock? As strange as it sounds, expats become less and less familiar with their home stomping grounds. Returning brings a blanket of fog on perception; it’s like an audience member walking around in a setting that’s familiar but still unreal. Robin Pascoe, the author of Homeward Bound, writes: “re-entry shock is when you feel like you are wearing contact lenses in the wrong eyes. Everything looks almost right.” Simply put, being an expat is such a lengthy and deep international experience it brings about great professional and personal changes. You see old norms and values from your home country from a fresh perspective, and expats and their families see things in a new light; something like Dorothy going from black and white to Technicolor. In addition, expats can begin to feel frustrated or confused when their close friends and family are anything but curious. After all, the expat lived in a foreign land for years, with new sights, sounds, and exotic smells to explore. According to Bruce La Brack from the School of International Studies at the University of the Pacific, expats returning home can expect their top re-entry challenges to be: Boredom

