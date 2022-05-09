Requirements for settlement in Germany You can apply for settlement in Germany after five years of living in the country in most cases. In addition, you also usually have to meet the following requirements: Knowledge of German to at least A2 level (or B1 level in some cases)

Ability to financially support yourself without using public funds

Have been making pensions contributions for the duration of your stay

Living in accommodation that is suitable for yourself and any family members living with you

Sufficiently integrated into Germany. This sometimes means completing an integration course

No major offenses on your criminal record Certain groups can apply for a permanent residence permit sooner. These are: Students who have completed a degree or vocational qualification in Germany can apply after two years of working in a skilled job comparable to their qualifications.

of working in a skilled job comparable to their qualifications. EU Blue Card holders can apply after 33 months or 21 months if they have B1 level German skills.

or 21 months if they have B1 level German skills. Refugees can apply after three years if they have B1 level German skills and can earn a livelihood in Germany.

Civil servants can apply after three years if they work for a public service employer.

Self-employed workers can apply after three years .

. Family members of German nationals can apply after three years .

. Skilled workers can apply after four years.

How to apply for permanent residence in Germany Once you are eligible for settlement in Germany, you can make an application via your local immigration office (Ausländerbehörde). The office can provide you with an application form, but you will also need to provide the following: Valid passport or photo ID

Biometric passport photo

Proof of your permanent German address, for example, rental contract or utility bills in your name

Proof of your financial security, for example, bank statements or a job contract

Evidence that you have made social security contributions linked to a pension

Your registration certificate (Anmeldebescheinigung), which you get from the residents’ registration office when you first arrive in Germany

Health insurance details

Certificate to prove your knowledge of German

Any documentation relating to a fast-track application, such as your university degree certificate or marriage certificate Once you have submitted your application, you will usually have to attend an interview at the immigration office. Your interviewers may test you on your knowledge of the German language or culture. Applications usually take around 2-3 weeks to process. If you are successful, you will receive your German permanent residence card.

Permanent residence costs in Germany According to the German Federal Government website, the current costs for permanent residence in Germany are: €113 standard cost

€124 if you apply for fast-track through self-employment

€147 if you apply as a highly qualified professional

Settlement in Germany for family members Any family members living with you in Germany, for example, those living on a family reunion visa, will need to meet the same requirements. For instance, they will need to have the same language skills, integration, and residency rights. Family members coming to Germany to join relatives who are German nationals can apply for permanent residence after three years instead of waiting for the full five. Expatica’s guide to Find out all about joining relatives in Germany on a family visa Read more Suppose you become a German permanent resident and later obtain full German citizenship. In that case, you will qualify as a German national, which means relatives joining you can apply for their own permanent residence two years earlier.

Losing your permanent residence rights in Germany You risk losing your permanent residence in Germany if you: Leave Germany and stay outside the country for more than six continuous months

Are found guilty of giving false or misleading information to the immigration authorities when making your application

Commit a serious crime which means that you are considered a threat to public order or public safety If you commit certain types of serious crime, the German authorities may ban you from re-applying for settlement in Germany in the future. Otherwise, you can re-apply as soon as you are once again eligible.