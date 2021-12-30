10 things to do during your first week in Spain

1. Find your new home in Spain One of the first things you’ll need to do in Spain is finding somewhere you and your family are going to rest your heads that evening. Some new arrivals will have read our moving checklist and booked something temporary in advance. Others may have their accommodation sorted by an employer or agency ahead of time. However, for the vast majority, finding shelter will be high on your to-do list for your first week in Spain. If you’re looking for a short-term fix, consider a holiday let or serviced apartment. These apartments can be found in most large towns and cities and offer a comfortable place to start your new life in Spain. You can find temporary lets on platforms such as: Airbnb

Spotahome If you’re in the market for something a little more permanent, you might want to consider renting a property in Spain. Rental prices vary significantly throughout the country, although you can typically expect to pay a lot more in larger cities like Madrid, Barcelona, and Bilbao. If you’re thinking about buying a home in Spain, you’ll probably need to do your research before parting with any cash. A good place to start is the online property portals, as well as local real estate agents, who can help you through the process.

2. Register with the authorities If you’re moving to Spain, be aware that some new arrivals need to register with the local authorities. This largely depends on your situation, so make sure you research what’s required ahead of time. For example, EU/EEA citizens moving to Spain for less than three months are not required to register. However, those planning a longer stay will need to register for an EU Registration Certificate (Certificado de Registro de Ciudadano Europeo). Arrivals from non-EU countries will also need to register in line with their visa status and requirements laid out by Spain’s immigration service. All new arrivals in Spain should also register with El Padrón, at their local town hall (ayuntamiento). In addition to this, you can also apply for a Foreigner Identification Number, or NIE (Número de Identificación de Extranjero) during your first week in Spain. This is a legal number assigned to foreigners living in Spain to help the government keep track of the population. You’ll also need it to do many important things in Spain, such as opening a bank account, getting paid by an employer, or setting up utilities at home. You should apply for an NIE within your first three months in the country. However, applying for a registration certificate will also generate this number, so you may be able to save yourself some time.

3. Sign up for healthcare During your first week in Spain, you’ll probably want to find out a little more about the healthcare options in your new home. Spain has a good public healthcare system that is available to foreigners living and working in the country. To access the system, you will need to first apply for a social security number and then a Spanish health card, or TSI (tarjeta sanitaria individual). Alternatively, you may prefer private health coverage. There are a number of private insurers operating in Spain, including: Allianz Care

Cigna Global For more information on finding coverage and signing up, read our guide to health insurance in Spain. It’s not only health coverage you may wish to take out during your first week in Spain. There are a number of other insurance products you may require. For example, if you’re planning to drive in Spain, you’ll need car insurance. You may also want home insurance for your new Spanish address, as well as contents and liability coverage. There are other policies you may wish to consider, too. For a better idea, read our guide to insurance in Spain.

5. Get a Spanish SIM card An important part of setting up a life abroad is getting hold of a local SIM card. Not only does this give you a cheap and easy way to keep in touch with your loved ones back home, but it’ll also mean you’re more contactable for your new life in Spain. It’s also important if you’re looking for a job in your new home. Whatever your reason, getting a Spanish SIM card can make a huge difference in your life. This is especially true if you’re arriving from a non-EU country and your operator doesn’t offer free roaming in Spain. If you’re in the market for a Spanish SIM, you have two options: a prepaid SIM card or a cell phone contract. The right option for you will depend on your usage and needs, but once you’ve decided that you have plenty of options in Spain. Indeed, the Spanish mobile market is a competitive place, with a number of operators vying for your business. Mobile companies include: Movistar

6. Find a job Some new arrivals in this beautiful country will already have a job offer secured before they even set foot on Spanish soil. However, for many, finding work will be high on their to-do list for that all-important first week in Spain. If that sounds like you, then you’ll probably want to make an early start on the job search and find out what you can expect from your new home. This will typically be more involved in some of the larger Spanish cities, such as Madrid, Valencia, and Bilbao. However, there are jobs throughout the country if you know where to look. Whether you’re moving to Barcelona or Badajoz, it’s always a good idea to hit the ground running in terms of finding a new job. This can seem a bit daunting for new arrivals, particularly those who haven’t brushed up on their Spanish skills. However, starting early can help make the process run more smoothly. A good place to start with your own resume – by tailoring it to the local job market. This will give you the best chance of bagging an interview. You should also check online job portals for an idea of what’s on there, such as our very own Expatica jobs board. For more information, read our article on finding a job in Spain.

7. Sort out your transportation It doesn’t matter whether you’ve moved to central Madrid or rural Majorca, one of the first things you’ll need to do during your first week in Spain is sort out your transportation. Naturally, your options will largely be dictated by where you decide to live. For example, those in large cities such as Barcelona, Seville, or Valencia, will have plentiful public transport options. Many of Spain’s towns and cities are also ideal for cyclists. Riding a bike is a great way to live sustainably in Spain, although accessible infrastructure varies significantly from place to place. However, for some new arrivals in Spain, there will be little choice but to resort to four wheels to get around. This is particularly true if you’re relocating to rural areas or one of the countries many island communities, where public transportation can be limited. If you do plan to drive in Spain, remember to do your research ahead of time to ensure you’re on the road legally. Arrivals from other EU/EEA countries can use their existing licenses on Spanish roads. However, many new arrivals prefer swapping it for a local license, especially if they are planning a long-term stay.

Yoigo Many providers also offer TV packages, which allow you to access shows and channels from Spain and beyond. So make sure to do your research if you’re looking for certain channels, such as sports or kids TV.

9. Enroll the children in school If you’re moving to Spain with kids then finding them a place in a local school will probably be top of your to-do list for your first week. The first thing you’ll need to do is research the Spanish education system so you understand your options. If you’ve decided to enroll them in a local Spanish school, then contact your local municipality as soon as possible to help the process along. Public schools in Spain are typically the cheapest option and also a great way to integrate your little ones into local culture. Many new arrivals in Spain choose to send their kids to an international school. These schools typically offer more international education options for older children, such as the International Baccalaureate (IB). If your kids aren’t quite school-age, then you’ll want to look into childcare in Spain during your first week. You can find international daycare in larger towns and cities, although be aware that these places will likely be popular with parents. If you also want to improve your language skills, check out our guide to learning Spanish.