Finding jobs in Barcelona

Job vacancies in Barcelona While the unemployment rate in Spain is improving, the situation differs from region to region. Barcelona has an unemployment rate of around 18%. As Spain recovers from the financial crisis, the good news is there are jobs to be found, especially for highly-skilled workers, as well as some English-speaking jobs in Barcelona for expats. Catalonia’s unemployment rises when you look at youth unemployment. University graduates in particular are still having trouble finding steady and well-paying jobs in Barcelona. This doesn’t bode well for foreigners; they might find it less likely for employers in Barcelona to hire a foreigner if they can hire a local. The protective labor laws in Spain, which some say contributed to the country’s economic crisis, are still causing problems today. A lot of companies in Barcelona are reluctant to offer new employees permanent contracts; as a result, about 50% of labor contracts are temporary. Even for part-time jobs in Barcelona, this isn’t inspiring news, although there is also the option of self-employment in Spain. Combined with lower salaries in Spain, however, high unemployment has also contributed to skilled workers looking for jobs elsewhere in the EU. This has opened up job opportunities in Barcelona for highly skilled workers coming from abroad. Though, if you are looking for work in Barcelona, you first need to consider your language skills. If you have some Spanish skills, you have a significantly wider range of jobs to apply for. In Barcelona, Catalán is also spoken; foreigners who have some Catalán skills along with Spanish will have better chances of landing a top-paying job. If you have poor Spanish skills and zero Catalán, don’t worry. There are still many English-speaking jobs in Barcelona catering to the city’s extensive foreign community.

Who can work in Barcelona? EU/EEA (European Economic Area) and Swiss citizens are allowed to work in Barcelona without requiring a Spanish work permit. People coming from any other country, however, typically need a Spanish visa, as well as an NIE. You also have to register with the Agencia Tributaria, the Spanish tax office. To get a work visa for Barcelona, a company or employer must officially hire you first. They then arrange a work permit on your behalf through the Dirección Provincial de Trabajo, Seguridad Social y Asuntos Sociales. Once you have a work permit, then you can take the next step and apply for a Spanish work permit. Read more in our guide to Spanish work visas.

Jobs in Barcelona for expats Around 15% of Barcelona‘s population is foreign – and rising in recent years. Barcelona also accounts for the largest population in Catalonia (around 75% live in Barcelona alone). Foreigners represent around 20% of the unemployed population, but also account for around 20% of new job contracts in Barcelona. While the agriculture and construction sectors are still recovering, there has been an employment increase in these sectors, as well as in services and industry. In general, the sectors that generate the most employment are industry and services. Barcelona’s industry sector is notable for chemicals, pharmaceuticals, car manufacturing and agri-food, while activities in the services sector relating to tourism, trade, logistics, new technologies and transport also show a tendency towards growth. Foreigners with expert or management skills in such areas can find a decent range of jobs in Barcelona, and may also have less trouble getting a permit approved when local workers can’t fill the position. Some of the larger companies have jobs in IT, social media marketing or other computer and communication areas in English, so it pays to check which companies have non-Spanish audiences. There are also numerous international companies based in Barcelona. As Barcelona is quite an international city, some expats also establish startup companies or become sole freelancers in Spain (autónomos). Native English freelance writers, editors, and translators are in demand, although you will need a Spanish work permit and be registered to pay self-employment taxes in Spain. With enough good clients and experience, you can make a decent living considering the cost of living in Spain.

English-speaking jobs in Barcelona If your Spanish and Catalán skills are lacking, it doesn’t mean you won’t be able to find work in Barcelona. In fact, there are plenty of English-speaking jobs in Barcelona, which can still help develop your language skills, your social network, and insight into how Barcelona works in general. If you’re qualified to teach in Barcelona, you can search local universities, international schools in Barcelona, and language schools in Barcelona. An easy job for expats is to teach English. In Barcelona, there are many British English language teachers but not as many American ones; sometimes employers have accent preferences. Getting an ‘English as a second language’ teaching certification (ESL) boosts your chances of being hired. You can also consider taking on private students. If you have experience in childcare, you can consider working in Barcelona as a canguro (nanny), which can include a place to live. Often you only need to work certain hours of the day; if the children attend school, you have time to pursue other things, such as taking Spanish and Catalán language courses in Barcelona. You will find many parents looking specifically for canguros that are native English speakers. There are also a number of jobs in Barcelona only for native English speakers, for example, English-speaking customer service representatives. It might involve working at a call center. The hours of many call centers allow for time to take language classes, as well. In some cases, being a native English speaker can give you an advantage. Barcelona is hugely popular for tourists, so there’s no shortage of bars, restaurants, hotels, and hostels looking for English speakers. Hotel jobs in Barcelona are popular among foreigners. Knowledge of other languages is a plus in the hospitality industry. Even if it’s not the role you hoped for, it’s a starting point.

Where to find jobs in Barcelona Your best opportunity to find jobs in Barcelona is online and through your contacts, but there are also local newspapers that advertise jobs, plus plenty of networking groups and temping agencies you can join. The government also provides information (in Spanish) on working conditions and tips for job-hunting, as well as a national job search tool.

Newspapers with jobs in Barcelona If you speak Spanish, look for jobs in the classified ads of the local newspaper, La Vanguardia. La Vanguardia has a well-respected jobs section. You can also check Metropolitan Barcelona, which is a free English-language magazine with a jobs section aimed towards expats. This is a good source to find English-speaking jobs or jobs for expats in Barcelona.

Networking Although it may take more time and effort, building a network of contacts can lead to better jobs in Barcelona. You can look for expats and business groups on social media networks or local networking groups in your field of work. Find a list of groups and clubs in Barcelona. Some examples of expat groups include Barcelona expats.

If you are interested in a particular company, do not hesitate to contact them, either by phone, e-mail or in person. With your CV, good qualifications and positive attitude, you might have a chance to find a job in Barcelona this way too.