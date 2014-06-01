Who needs a student visa in Spain? Unless you’re from the European Union (EU)/European Economic Area (EEA) or Switzerland, you’ll need a Spanish student visa to study, take part in a student exchange, carry out research or training, or work as an unpaid intern or volunteer for more than three months. Different regulations apply depending on the length of your studies, research, or related activities in Spain. The Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores) issues student visas in Spain. Expatica’s guide to Learn more about Spanish visas Read more Before you can apply for a study visa, you must find a program with a recognized institution in Spain. Then, you need confirmation that you’ve been accepted in the form of a certificate or letter of acceptance. Once you have this, you can contact your Spanish embassy or consulate and apply for a student visa.

Types of student visas in Spain The length of your study program will determine which type of student visa you should apply for. Schengen visa If your study program lasts 90 days or less, you may be able to carry out the studies with a Schengen visa. With this type of visa, non-EU/EEA citizens are allowed to stay up to 90 days in Spain (within any 180-day period) for tourism, study, volunteer work, and family visits. Additionally, you can visit other Schengen countries with this visa. You will not be allowed to become employed in Spain with a Schengen visa. Requirements Some non-EU/EEA countries, such as the US and Canada, have a visa-liberalization agreement with the Schengen member states that allows their citizens to visit Schengen countries for 90 days without a visa. How to apply If you require a Schengen visa to visit Spain for 90 days or less, you should submit an application using an official application form (PDF). You must apply in person at the Spanish diplomatic mission or consular office in your home country. In addition to the completed and signed application form, you will need: A passport with at least two empty pages. The passport should have been issued within the last 10 years and be valid for at least three months beyond the date you intend to leave the Schengen territory.

Two recent passport photos.

Proof of travel medical insurance covering emergency medical, hospitalization, and repatriation (including in case of death). The minimum cover should be €30,000. This insurance must be valid for the entire Schengen area and throughout the duration of the stay.

Proof of the study program and documents relating to the purpose of your stay, including accommodation and round-trip flights.

Proof of sufficient finances. Spain typically requires visa applicants to show they have access to €100 per day during their stay, with a minimum of €900 per person regardless of the intended duration of the visit.

If the Visa Information System is operational in your country, your fingerprints will typically be collected when you submit your application. University of Vigo

Photo: Rubén García/Unsplash You can find the complete list of required documents on the website of the consulate in your country. While processing your application, the consulate could ask you to submit additional information or documents. They may also contact you for an interview. The Spanish authorities typically approve or deny the application within 15 calendar days after you submit the paperwork. However, they may extend the process up to 45 days in some circumstances. Visa costs You will also need to pay the visa fee when you apply. The basic visa fee is: €80 for applicants from 12 years of age

€40 for minors from ages six to 11

Free for applicants under six years old Check with the Spanish Consular office in your country to find out if you are eligible for a reduced fee. The visa costs could be higher if you use a third party to help you complete the application process. You will not get a refund if the Spanish authorities reject your visa application. Visa length You may stay in Spain and other Schengen countries for up to 90 days within a 180-day period. Long-stay student visa in Spain If you’re studying in Spain for more than 90 days, you’ll need a student visa (website in Spanish – information for US students). If you have this visa, you will be eligible to enroll in undergraduate or postgraduate degree programs and reside in Spain for the duration of your study program. If you stay for less than 180 days, your visa will be valid for the length of your program. If the stay is longer, you will need to obtain a student’s residence permit or Foreigner Identity Card (Tarjeta de identidad de extranjero – TIE) within 30 days of your arrival in Spain. You may work up to 30 hours a week alongside your studies when you have a student visa. Requirements The application process for this type of visa requires more paperwork than a Schengen visa. Therefore, you should begin the student visa application process as soon as the approved university or study course in Spain accepts you into the program. You must request the visa in person at a Spanish diplomatic mission or consular office in your country or at an immigration office in Spain. You can select a person to represent you if you’re a minor or unable to travel to the office. When applying for a student visa from outside Spain, you will typically need to provide the following: Two completed application forms (original and a copy)

Your valid passport

Your valid identification card

Two recent passport photographs

Letter of admission to the university or study program

Proof of health insurance by an insurer authorized for Spain

Proof of sufficient funds: A bank account statement showing access to funds surpassing Spain’s Public Multiple Effects Income Indicator (IPREM). This amounts to €100 per day (PDF in Spanish) in 2022 and must be a minimum of €900. Proof of financial aid/scholarship Notarized letter from parents/legal guardian (assuming financial responsibility for minors) Letter from university/school (assuming financial responsibility)

Proof of visa fee payment

Medical certificate of good health signed by a physician (example available online)

Certificate of criminal record (less than three months old)

Proof of residence in your home country Visa costs The cost of the long-stay visa will depend on your country of origin and whether you are using a third party to help with the process. You should expect a minimum fee of €60. Visa length The duration of your Spanish student visa will depend on the length of your course or program. For example, if your study program is six months, your student visa will be valid for six months. You can find the expiration date on your visa. If you want to extend the visa, you will usually need to apply 60 days before it expires. After you apply for an extension of your student visa, the immigration office will give you a document that makes you eligible to stay in Spain until you obtain the visa extension.

Study grants and scholarships in Spain The Spanish government has some grants and scholarships available to students who can legally live in Spain. For example, MAEC-AECID grants (website in Spanish) for foreign students will typically cover living expenses such as medical insurance, accommodation, and meals. These grants are usually aimed at postgraduate students under 35 years old. You’ll be expected to have a good knowledge of the Spanish language. Study grants awarded by the Spanish Ministry of Education, Culture, and Sport are usually reserved for foreigners already residing legally in Spain. However, it is worth checking the requirements for each scholarship option (website in Spanish). SEPIE also provides a list of scholarship opportunities for international students.

Working while studying in Spain Your ability to work while in Spain on a student visa will depend on which type you have. As mentioned, you cannot work while in Spain on a Schengen visa. However, you are eligible to work part-time with a student visa. Expatica’s guide to Get ready to find a job in Spain Read more Keep in mind that you cannot work more than 30 hours per week and the job shouldn’t interfere with your studies. Furthermore, your employment contract cannot exceed the duration of the study visa. You do not need a work permit to undertake an internship that is part of the study program. However, traineeships that are not related to your study require an Internship visa.

Family members joining on a student visa in Spain Usually, relatives have to wait a year before coming to Spain for family reunification (reagrupación familiar). However, specific relatives can join you immediately as long as certain conditions are fulfilled, such as: You are a student visa holder who can prove sufficient funds to support dependents

You can provide evidence of your relationship

You must be able to legally reside in Spain for more than six months Family members eligible for the Spain family visa are: spouses and civil partners

dependent children

parents who cannot live independently Expatica’s guide to Learn more about famiy visas in Spain Read more Family members are not allowed to work or get a work permit while they are in Spain with you. They also have to apply for their Foreigner’s Identity Card (TIE) a month after arriving in Spain.

After your study finishes and your Spain student visa expires Students who have obtained an undergraduate degree, Master’s degree, or PhD in Spain can apply for a job search visa (estancia por estudios superiores que cesa, para búsqueda de empleo) to extend their stay in Spain after the study program has ended. This one-year residency permit allows new graduates to search for a job in Spain. You will not be able to extend or renew this permit, and you may not start working when you have it – once you find a job, you will need to apply for a work permit. Expatica’s guide to Check out our Spanish job board to find your dream role Read more You can apply for this permit 60 days before your student Foreigners Identity Number (NIE) expires, or until 90 days after the expiration. The process can take up to three months, so it is best to apply as soon as possible. You can include dependents in the visa who relied on you during your studies. If you secure an employment contract, your employer can then apply for a Spain work permit on your behalf.

Appeals and complaints about student visas in Spain If the Spanish authorities deny your student visa application, you will be notified with a standardized form indicating the reason. In this case, you have two months to file an appeal with the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid. Alternatively, you can file an appeal for reversal with the same Diplomatic Mission or Consular Office within one month after the authorities informed you that they denied your visa.