Getting your qualifications recognized in Spain

Who needs degree recognition in Spain? You might need to get university degree recognition in Spain if you: plan to work in Spain in a professional field (e.g., doctor, lawyer, professor) which requires academic credentials.

apply for a post with the Spanish government.

apply for postgraduate study at a Spanish university that requires you to have your home country qualifications officially recognized. You won’t need to apply for degree recognition in Spain if you will be working in any field where degree-level qualifications aren’t mandatory.

Types of degree recognition in Spain There are different types of degree recognition in Spain. These are homologacion (recognition of equivalence), reconocimiento professional (professional recognition) and reconocimiento parcial (partial recognition).

Homologacion Homologacion is needed by all non-EU/EFTA nationals applying for degree recognition in Spain. It is split into two types. The first type recognizes the equivalence of academic level. With this, you will receive confirmation that your degree is of a similar academic level to a Spanish qualification (e.g. bachelor’s, master’s, diploma) but it doesn’t align your degree to a specific academic major. This is the quicker of the two homologacion processes (taking around 6-8 months) and the one to opt for if you just need proof that you’ve attained a particular level of academic achievement. The second type of homologacion recognizes the equivalence of a specific Spanish university degree. So for example, if you’ve graduated with a degree in European Political History, you can apply to get this specific degree recognized in Spain. This can take slightly longer, around a year or more, but is the better option if you are working/studying in a particular field and your degree aligns with a Spanish degree.

Professional recognition If you immigrate to Spain from a country of the EU or the EFTA (Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, or Switzerland), you’ll need to apply for professional recognition to get your degree recognized in Spain. This is a similar process to homologacion but slightly quicker and doesn’t involve paying a fee.

Partial recognition If you don’t want to – or can’t – apply for homologacion, you can sometimes apply for partial degree recognition in Spain. This is only possible if you want to study in Spain, and has to be done through the university that you are applying to. You cannot apply for partial recognition if you need your degree recognized in Spain for employment purposes. You will need to make inquiries with the university admissions team to see if this is an option. You can find information about the different types of degree recognition in Spain from the Ministry of Education.

Where to apply for degree recognition in Spain You can apply for degree recognition in Spain at the following places: The Spanish Ministry of Education and Vocational Training (MEFP). This is the best way of making an application as the MEFP is the department responsible for authorizing recognition. You can apply through the MEFP website or through one of the registries in Madrid.

The Spanish embassy or consulate in your home country.

Any Spanish government office that serves as a public registry office at the national, regional, or local level. If you are applying for partial recognition, you can usually do this through the Spanish university where you are applying to study.