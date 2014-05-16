Buying vs renting in the UK There are pros and cons to renting and buying a home in the UK. Renting makes more sense if you want flexibility and not the responsibility of owning a place. You also won’t need thousands of pounds in the bank for a deposit or have to pay additional costs such as stamp duty. Renting in the UK also gives you time to gain insight into the property market and establish where you would like to buy. Expatica’s guide to Should you rent or buy in the UK? Read more However, buying a home means having a place to call your own with the freedom to renovate. It’s also an investment, and monthly mortgage payments are often cheaper than rent. But, there’s no denying it’s a considerable risk. If property prices plummet, you can lose thousands of pounds. Buying in the UK is best when property prices are low or if you plan to settle long-term.

Types of property to rent in the UK You can find numerous types of property on the rental market in the UK. Here are the main ones: Apartment – also known as a flat, this is one of the most common types of rental property, especially in bigger cities. Flats can be purpose-built in high-rise blocks, or conversions within individual houses or commercial spaces. They range from studio apartments to four-bedroom dwellings, and usually have communal features, such as shared entrance and refuse collection.

– also known as a flat, this is one of the most common types of rental property, especially in bigger cities. Flats can be purpose-built in high-rise blocks, or conversions within individual houses or commercial spaces. They range from studio apartments to four-bedroom dwellings, and usually have communal features, such as shared entrance and refuse collection. Terraced houses – or townhouses are rows of identical homes attached to each other. Many were built in the 19th century. Terraced homes are common rental properties in many areas and they tend to be cheaper than other houses. Most have one to three bedrooms.

– or townhouses are rows of identical homes attached to each other. Many were built in the 19th century. Terraced homes are common rental properties in many areas and they tend to be cheaper than other houses. Most have one to three bedrooms. Detached houses – single buildings that are typically bigger and more expensive than many other property types. Typically, they have a garden and between one to five bedrooms.

– single buildings that are typically bigger and more expensive than many other property types. Typically, they have a garden and between one to five bedrooms. Semi-detached houses – similar to detached houses but made up of two homes within one building. Cheaper and smaller than detached homes but usually more expensive than townhouses or apartments. Most have one to three bedrooms.

– similar to detached houses but made up of two homes within one building. Cheaper and smaller than detached homes but usually more expensive than townhouses or apartments. Most have one to three bedrooms. Bungalow – similar to a house but a single-story building. Popular with older residents or those with disabilities who want to avoid stairs.

– similar to a house but a single-story building. Popular with older residents or those with disabilities who want to avoid stairs. Maisonette – a home in a multi-story building that is similar to an apartment but with its own outside entrance and usually consisting of two floors.

– a home in a multi-story building that is similar to an apartment but with its own outside entrance and usually consisting of two floors. Cottage – a small house typically unique in design and with attractive features such as a thatched roof. Mostly found in rural areas and usually expensive.

– a small house typically unique in design and with attractive features such as a thatched roof. Mostly found in rural areas and usually expensive. Mansion – luxury home with multiple bedrooms and usually additional features such as a swimming pool.

– luxury home with multiple bedrooms and usually additional features such as a swimming pool. Bedsit – a one-room apartment with shared kitchen and bathroom facilities. These are often within houses of multiple occupations (HMO). Other features of UK properties You can rent properties in the UK, both furnished and unfurnished. Most properties are furnished, which means they should include beds, sofas, tables, chairs, and wardrobes. Some may also include extras such as TVs, microwave ovens, or bed linen. You can also find places advertised as semi-furnished, meaning that they will have some but not all of the standard movable furniture. All properties should detail what they include to know what you may need to buy. Unfurnished properties in the UK still typically include fixed furnishings, for example, carpets plus kitchen and bathroom fittings. You will need to provide movable furniture. A property advertisement should state clearly if it does not include these amenities and be priced accordingly. You can also find serviced apartments in the UK that are furnished properties with extra amenities, for example, cleaning or laundry services and wifi. These are typically more expensive but often used by short-term visitors to the UK.

Student housing in the UK As a student, you have the same rights as any other private tenant. Your university housing office can help with finding suitable student rentals. You can also do an online search for accommodation through dedicated student portals, which include: AmberStudent

MyStudentHalls

Student Pad Students can choose from a variety of accommodation options in the UK, for instance: Private rented homes or rooms – a common option for UK students, especially from the second year onwards. Rooms can be rented from private landlords, letting agents, or student accommodation specialists.

– a common option for UK students, especially from the second year onwards. Rooms can be rented from private landlords, letting agents, or student accommodation specialists. University campus halls – owned and managed by universities and usually consisting of a single room with a small en-suite bathroom, plus a shared kitchen or communal room, laundry facilities, and front house security. Often only available for the first study year.

– owned and managed by universities and usually consisting of a single room with a small en-suite bathroom, plus a shared kitchen or communal room, laundry facilities, and front house security. Often only available for the first study year. University-managed homes or rooms – similar to private accommodation but managed by universities. Often limited in availability.

– similar to private accommodation but managed by universities. Often limited in availability. Private halls – similar to university campus halls but overseen by private companies and more expensive.

– similar to university campus halls but overseen by private companies and more expensive. Homestay – a room in a family home, which is popular for short study visits. You can search websites, such as Academic Families, British Homestays, or Homestay, to find accommodation.

How to rent a property in the UK Renting through a property agency Many UK rentals are through property or letting agencies that deal with admin, rent collection, and any issues or repairs on behalf of the landlord. If you find accommodation through an agency, they will usually manage the property too, unless the landlord has only contracted them to find a tenant. Agencies also manage many rentals advertised through online portals. If you go through an agency, rent is typically higher as the agents charge fees to the landlord. However, it is now illegal for an agent to charge fees for viewings, setting up or renewing the tenancy, or tenant checkouts (apart from Northern Ireland). Agents will deal with property viewings. They should provide you with key information about the property (e.g., rental costs, minimum tenancy period) upfront and answer any questions. You may need to pay a holding deposit to reserve a property. Typically, it is around a week’s rent and will be refunded if you do not get it. Once the landlord accepts your application, you will need to pay the tenancy deposit with the first rent installment. Usually, it amounts to four or five weeks of rent. You will also need to provide: Identification such as a passport

Proof of immigration status

Financial status (details of employment or bank statements)

Credit history, usually done through an independent credit check

References from your current landlord (if available) Most agents require tenants to have a monthly salary of around two and a half times the monthly rent. If you cannot prove this or don’t have landlord references, the agency may ask you to provide a rent guarantor. Renting directly through a private landlord You can rent directly from landlords in the UK. This is usually cheaper as the landlord won’t have to add on agency fees when calculating rental costs. Landlords should belong to an accreditation scheme and follow similar rent, fees, and property maintenance regulations. If you rent directly from a landlord, ensure that the rental agreement protects your tenant’s rights.

Social housing in the UK Social housing or council housing has existed in the UK for over 100 years. It protects tenants by offering lower rents and more secure occupancy. Housing associations, charities, and local councils provide different types of council housing in the UK, including: Apartments in tenement blocks

Terraced houses

Semi-detached houses

Bungalows

Supported housing units Around 16.6% of households in England and 24% in Scotland live in social housing (2021). However, there is a shortage, with over a million prospective tenants on the waiting list in England. Housing allocation is based on a points system according to need. Priority groups include: People who are homeless

Residents currently living in poor or overcrowded conditions

Tenants with disabilities or severe medical conditions Expats in the UK can lodge an application for social housing if they have British citizenship, settled status, or indefinite leave to remain. They can also apply if they can prove a connection to the UK, such as a family member with citizenship. You will need to register at your local municipality, providing an ID and a reference. Those at the top of the waiting list can bid on available properties. Unlike private rents, there are caps on social rents and increases. According to the government’s English Housing Survey for 2020–2021, the average weekly social rent in England is £103 (just under £450 a month), which is about 60% of the average private rent.

Tenancy contracts in the UK In England and Wales, the majority of tenancy contracts or agreements are assured shorthold tenancies (AST), while Scotland has private residential tenancy (PRT) agreements. In Northern Ireland, these are simply tenancy agreements. Tenancy contracts are typically fixed-term for six or twelve months, although they can be open-ended or rolling. Sometimes you may have a verbal rather than written agreement. However, it is not recommended. The landlord and tenant(s) should sign contracts that include: Names and contact details of both parties

Tenancy start date

Amounts owed on rent and any bills payable to the landlord

Length of any fixed-term agreement

The notice period for both parties (typically, a tenant needs to give one to three months, while the landlord must give at least two months)

Rent review clause, if your landlord wants to increase the rent at any point

Details of the landlord and tenants’ responsibilities Some fixed-term agreements include a break clause that allows tenants to leave early. If you terminate a contract early without a break clause, you may still be liable for rent for the remainder of the fixed term. You can view a sample tenancy agreement here. Tenant responsibilities The key tenant responsibilities in the UK are: Paying rent and bills on time

Looking after the property and returning it in the same state at the end of the tenancy

Notifying the landlord of any problems that emerge with the property

Asking for permission before making any renovations

Not subletting any part of the property without permission from the landlord

Following rules laid down in the contract, such as regulations regarding pets, smoking, or having guests

Regularly testing smoke alarms (monthly testing recommended) Landlord responsibilities The key landlord responsibilities are: Providing the tenant with necessary up-to-date paperwork on rental deposit, gas safety, and energy performance (plus the How to rent guide in England)

Ensuring that the property is safe, habitable, and free from hazards

Fitting the property with working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms

Dealing with any problems raised by the tenant and doing necessary repairs

Ensuring that a certified technician carries out an annual gas safety check

Giving tenants at least 24-hour notice before visiting

Getting a license if the property is a house in multiple occupation (HMO) like a flatshare Landlords can terminate the tenancy at the end of the contract or give at least two months’ notice once the fixed-term period is over. If the tenant refuses to leave, the property owner has to apply for a possession order from the court to obtain an eviction. Landlords can apply for early eviction (e.g., Section 8 or 21) only under certain circumstances, such as rent arrears, wilful damage to the property, or causing a nuisance to the neighbors. Where to go in the event of a dispute If you have a problem with your landlord in the UK, you should first try to resolve it with them directly. This can be verbally or in writing. If this doesn’t work, you can contact your local council, which has the power to intervene on matters including evictions, harassment, repairs, and unfair trading behavior. As a last resort, you might be able to take your landlord to court. You can seek advice on housing matters and landlord disputes from charities such as: Shelter – offices in England, Scotland, and Wales.

– offices in England, Scotland, and Wales. Citizens Advice – branches in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland

Moving in and out of the UK You should be able to move in as soon as you sign the contract and pay the deposit. The landlord or lettings agency will provide you with an inventory detailing the contents of the accommodation and the condition of everything. You should also get meter readings for utilities. Before moving out, you must provide written notice if you are ending the tenancy contract. The landlord or agent will probably be at the residence on the moving-out day to retrieve the keys and check the property’s condition against the inventory. It’s a good idea to be present during this process. Landlords can no longer add a clause stating that properties must be professionally cleaned. However, ensure everything is in a fit state to avoid deductions from your rental deposit. You also need to supply final meter readings to your utility providers so that they can issue an accurate bill. Should you need help with the move, you could enlist the help of a moving company. It’s also worth browsing online platforms such as TaskRabbit to find helpers for the move and cleaning. Landlords should notify you within ten days of any planned deductions and will usually reimburse deposits within one month. If any discrepancies or disagreements arise, you can resolve these through a dispute resolution process.