Retirement in the UK There are many reasons why you might want to spend your retirement years in the UK. Granted, the weather’s not great and the cost of living is pretty high. However, the country boasts good quality amenities, great arts and culture, a world-class healthcare system, and one of the most multicultural capital cities in the world. It’s also ideal if you’re looking for an English-speaking location with a variety of expat communities. The number of retirees in the UK is also growing. Around 18% of the population was aged over 65 in 2018. This was expected to rise to around 25% by 2050. However, in the wake of COVID-19, the National Statistics office has noted that its projections were based on trends evident before the global pandemic. Nonetheless, there are fewer foreign-born people of retirement age in the UK than native-born.

Services, organizations, and clubs for retirees in the UK You can find a variety of services and activities catering to older expats in the UK. However, this tends to vary according to where you are from and where in the UK you settle. One of the best starting places to find out what’s available and what’s going on in your area is your local council. You can also enquire with your local library or community center about any local groups or activities, or check websites such as Facebook or Meetup. Bigger cities, where there are often settled expat communities, are more likely to have expat groups or clubs. Many of these cater to specific nationalities. Two of the biggest organizations supporting older people in the UK are Age UK and the Centre for Ageing Better. These can both offer advice on a range of issues as well as link you up with other useful groups and services. Expatica’s guide to Search for expat groups and clubs in the UK Read more Another option is to buy property in a retirement village in the UK. These are developments that cater specifically to older people (usually those aged over 55), providing independent living and good quality age-appropriate leisure and cultural facilities. Some offer some level of care and support, for example, laundry services or home care. As with anything, there are pros and cons to living in a UK retirement village. Be sure to read up and research these before making a decision.

Wills and inheritance in the UK To protect your assets after you’ve gone, it might be worth drawing up a will in the UK. If you already have one drawn up in your home country, you will be relieved to know that the UK recognizes foreign wills. You can also write two wills – one in the UK and one in your home country – as long as one will doesn’t revoke or negate the other. If you are a UK resident, your assets will be subject to UK inheritance laws after you die. This will vary across the different parts of the UK, this is due to its political system. Inheritance laws also apply to any property that non-residents own in the UK. Probate and taxes in the UK Your property and assets will be subject to UK inheritance tax. This includes money, possessions, property, and business assets. There is usually no inheritance tax to pay if the total value of your estate is less than £325,000 or if you leave everything to your spouse/partner, a registered charity, or an amateur sports club. The UK inheritance tax rate of 40% then applies to anything above £325,000. However, there are some tax reliefs and exemptions on gifts and business assets. If you have worldwide assets, these may be subject to tax in the UK and abroad. Although the UK does have double taxation agreements with a number of countries. Whatever your circumstances, seek professional advice on UK probate law and inheritance tax when planning your retirement in the UK.

Other support for retirees in the UK As you get older in the UK, you will find various perks offered to seniors and pensioners. These include: Public transport concessions such as free bus travel and discounted train tickets.

Free prescriptions and eye tests if you’re over 60.

Discounts on many theaters, cinemas, museums, and live sports tickets.

Concessions on some services, for example, many hairdressers/barbers give discounts and gyms often offer cheaper memberships.

Older people store discount cards at some large stores such as Boots and B&Q.

Cheaper days out with the National Trust and English Heritage. To qualify for some of these perks you have to be of state pension age. While others apply to anyone aged 60 and above. You can also apply for pension credit if you receive a state pension and are on a low income. If you are eligible for this, you may also be able to get additional support such as: Help with housing costs

Council tax reduction

Winter Fuel Payment to help with heating costs

Free TV license if you’re over 75

Help with NHS dental and eye-care costs