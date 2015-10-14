Finding jobs in London

Looking for great work opportunities in the UK? Register your CV on CV-library, one of the UK’s largest online job boards. Get instant job alerts or search online to find roles across all industries and locations. Whatever your sector, you’ll find exciting new roles on CV-Library.

If you’re looking for jobs in the UK , you’ll find a wide variety of opportunities for foreign workers in London. The UK’s capital city was ranked the world’s best city in terms of job opportunities according to a 2014 PwC study due to a combination of having a diverse and innovative economy and a vibrant city life.

Work in London

The job market in London

Although London has more job opportunities than other parts of the UK, it has a slightly higher unemployment rate. In March 2020, this stood at 4.5% compared to the UK unemployment rate of 3.9%. During the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment in London rose to 7.6% in June 2020, the highest anywhere in the UK.

However, the economy in London is expected to recover with predicted positive growth rates of 1.4% in 2021 and 4.9% in 2022.

London has a diverse economy and there are good opportunities in skilled sectors such as finance (especially in the financial district, the Square Mile in the City of London, and Canary Wharf), ICT, creative and media, scientific and technical jobs, and senior management positions. There are also many jobs in tourism, retail, healthcare, education, public administration, transport, and construction.

Some of the biggest companies in the UK are based in London, including:

BHP

BT

GlaxoSmithKline

HSBC

Rio Tinto

Shell

Unilever

Available jobs in London

The number of employers in London unable to fill vacancies due to skills shortages has more than doubled since 2011. Sectors experiencing the most severe shortages in recent years have been:

Healthcare (particularly NHS jobs)

Construction

Retail

Engineering

Finance

However, competition is fierce for jobs in London with many hundreds of applications for a single position. Additionally, as a result of Brexit, the UK government is introducing new measures to restrict the number of foreign workers coming to the UK.

You will have more chance of getting a job if it’s on the UK government’s list of shortage occupations.

London work environment and culture

London is a lively, multicultural city and this is reflected in the workplace and multicultural workforce. The workforce in inner London is highly educated and around 60% have university degrees. Increasingly graduates are working in non-graduate jobs because of the large numbers of educated candidates on the market. Around 60% of positions in London are full-time; 38% of positions in London are part-time.

Traditional, established businesses tend to be more formal dress-wise (suits and smart clothes) and in atmosphere (friendly but business-like) while younger, creative businesses, such as digital and media companies, have a relaxed attitude to both (think no dress codes and table tennis in a loft workspace).

London workers are entitled to a minimum wage and many are paid the London Living Wage of £10.75 an hour.

Visas and work permits

EU/EFTA citizens can currently come to the UK without a visa or work permit. However, this is due to change as of 1 January 2021 when the UK officially leaves the EU. From this date, EU/EFTA residents will be classed the same as third-country nationals.

Most third country citizens need a visa to enter and work in the UK, although some exceptions exist. There are a number of visas with different conditions; for example, highly skilled migrants need a Tier 2 (general) visa, which requires a certificate of sponsorship from an employer before coming to the UK.

See more information in our guides to UK work visas and visas for highly-skilled migrants in the UK.

Language

You will need to be able to speak English to a high standard to get a well-paid, professional job in London. Because London is a multicultural city with many residents and visitors speaking foreign languages, having another language in addition to English can give you an advantage. If you want a casual job, being able to speak English isn’t so important but the pay and conditions could be poor.

You can find details on where to study English in London in our guide to studying English in the UK.

Getting your qualifications recognized in London

Contact Ecctis to get your qualifications and skills recognized in London and the UK. You can apply online for a Statement of Compatibility by using scanned versions of your educational certificates and a transcript of your full academic record from your university or college. You may need to get these documents translated into English by a certified translator (contact your own embassy for information on doing this) although UK NARIC accepts documents in certain languages.