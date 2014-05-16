Who can access childcare in the UK? Anyone with dependent children can access childcare in the UK. However, to access state childcare subsidies such as free hours or vouchers, you will usually have to be a UK citizen, a permanent resident, or hold a UK visa that allows you to access public funds. But if you don’t have access to public funding and can’t afford to pay for childcare, you can search for free childcare options in your local area. When it comes to registering your child with a nursery or preschool facility, there are no legal requirements concerning vaccinations. That said, parents are encouraged to enroll their children in the program of free NHS vaccinations for children.

Preschool and daycare There are a number of different daycare options in the UK for children up to the age of five. Which one(s) you use depends on your preferences, availability in your area, and your child’s age. Importantly, providers of early years care should be registered with Ofsted in England, Care Inspectorate in Scotland, or CIW in Wales. Day nurseries Day nurseries provide childcare in the UK for children aged between naught and five years. Most providers are in the private sector but you can also find public and non-profit nurseries. Some workplaces also offer day nursery care. Regardless of the provider, you will usually need to pay for daycare, although you may be able to get some of it subsidized. Day nurseries are open from Monday to Friday during normal work hours. Some open as early as 07:00 and close as late as 18:00. They typically follow an early years curriculum that mixes play with some developmental learning. Many also provide meals. Sizes vary from small facilities taking 15 to 20 children to large organizations that can accommodate more than 200 places. Children will normally be split according to age. Preschools and nursery schools Preschools and nursery schools primarily cater to children aged from two or three years up to five. They offer slightly more structured learning in classroom-based sessions and usually employ at least one qualified teacher. Expatica’s guide to Search for pre-schools and daycares in the UK in our Directory Read more Preschools and nursery schools are often linked to a specific primary school and may even be based within the school’s facilities. However, the school usually contracts the running of the nursery to another provider which can be from the private, public, or voluntary sector. These facilities are typically open from Monday to Friday, from 08:00 to 17:00, but are often closed during the school holidays. Sure Start Children’s Centres The Sure Start program set up Children’s Centres in the late 1990s as part of a government initiative to ensure that every family has access to free childcare. However, many have since closed or have become private nurseries. That said, you can still find children’s centers in many areas that provide a range of services for families and children under five years old. A Sure Start Children’s Centre in Blaydon, England Most centers provide individual sessions and drop-in services, advice, and support rather than full daycare. However, some facilities do still operate as nurseries. Other services you are likely to find include parenting courses, child health services, and breastfeeding support. Opening hours vary but can be from 08:00 to 18:00. Playgroups These are usually more informal sessions for children aged two to five. Sessions typically last between two and four hours in either the morning or afternoon. They are smaller than nursery classes and offer play-based activities for children and a shorter respite for parents. While some private playgroups charge a fee per session (typically £5 to £20), there are also free voluntary sector groups that are often run out of community centers or religious buildings and are largely staffed by volunteers. Crèches These provide occasional time-limited daycare and are typically based within certain premises; for example, leisure centers or workspaces. They are usually staffed by qualified crèche workers and parents use them while accessing services or facilities within the premises where they are located. International childcare in the UK If you are planning to send your child to a fee-paying international school in the UK, you may find that they provide preschool nursery facilities for children aged two to three. These are usually more expensive than standard daycare centers in the UK, but provide the advantage of high-quality teaching in a globalized setting. They can also help make your child’s transition from nursery to primary school easier.

Childminders Childminders are another childcare option in the UK. They are self-employed professionals who look after children in their own homes. As of 2019, there were 39,000 registered childminders in the country. Childminders can provide daycare for preschool-age children as well as out-of-hours care for school-age children. However, they must be registered with Ofsted in England, Care International in Scotland, or CIW in Wales. They also need to complete certain training such as pediatric first aid, safeguarding, and child protection. And because they are self-employed, they should also have public liability insurance. One advantage to employing a childminder is that they are often a more flexible option than using nurseries or pre-schools. For instance, some childminders offer their services in the evenings or at the weekends. You will typically sign a childcare agreement with a childminder that details hours, pay rates, what the childminder will provide, and general terms and conditions. Childminders will often provide meals and may offer a structured activity timetable based on an early years curriculum. You can search for registered childminders on the UK government website or on childcare.co.uk.

Nannies in the UK Nannies are another flexible option. They provide childcare in the parent’s home and sometimes live with the family. If you take on a nanny, you will be their employer and will be responsible for arranging their tax and National Insurance (NI) payments. They will provide you with childcare for agreed hours and will often also provide additional services such as washing children’s clothes and bed linen and putting children to bed at night. Notably, nannies do not have to register with Ofsted, although they can do so voluntarily. Therefore, it is up to the parent as the employer to ensure that proper checks are carried out. For instance, it is strongly advised to conduct a DBS check as part of the process. You can search for nannies in the UK on websites such as childcare.co.uk or Nannyjob.

Au pairs in the UK Au pairs are young childcare providers from overseas. They are typically students who are taking a break from studying to learn the language and culture of another country. They live with a family and provide light childcare and housekeeping duties, usually for a period of between six and twelve months. Au pairs are not classed as employees. Instead, they provide up to 30 hours per week of duties in exchange for accommodation and a minimum of £90 a week as ‘pocket money’. Because they are visiting the country on a cultural exchange program, hosting families need to allow them sufficient time to attend language classes. It is also important to understand that au pairs are not qualified childcarers and, therefore, duties should reflect this. For instance, they should not be left in sole charge of any child under the age of two. Expatica’s guide to Read more about visas and immigration in the UK Read more If you take on an au pair, you will need to help arrange their UK visa if they need one. You can find au pairs, and information about what they do, on the British Au Pair Agencies Association (BAPAA) website. You can also search on sites such as AuPairWorld and GreatAuPairs.

Babysitters Babysitters provide temporary childcare, usually for a few hours at a time, when parents need to be elsewhere. This is often in the evening so that parents can have a night out or attend a social event. Many families use other family members or friends as informal babysitters. You can also find professional babysitters or advertise for someone to look after your children. As this is quite informal work, babysitters don’t need any formal qualifications or experience and don’t need to register anywhere. In fact, it is common for teenagers to earn a bit of extra cash through babysitting. However, if you choose to take on someone that you don’t know as a babysitter, it makes sense to ‘vet’ them by inviting them for an informal interview and maybe asking for a couple of references. You can search for babysitters on websites such as childcare.co.uk and sitters.co.uk.

Employer childcare in the UK Some employers in the UK provide childcare provision or childcare support schemes. However, this is not a standard offer and it is up to employers whether or not they introduce any schemes. Support may consist of: Workplace nurseries – these are on-site nurseries or crèches where employees can place their children during work hours

Childcare vouchers – these are provided by employers so that workers can arrange their own childcare

Notably, directly-contracted childcare and childcare vouchers were formerly exempt from tax and National Insurance (NI) contributions as part of a government-backed scheme. However, this was closed to new applicants in October 2018. Your employer will be able to tell you what, if any, childcare support they offer.

Community childcare schemes in the UK Voluntary and community childcare provision exists in many areas as a supplement to statutory and private sector provision. This will typically consist of short sessions (around two to four hours) which are staffed by volunteers and usually take place during daytime hours. Some examples include: Baby and toddler playgroups

Early learning activities

After-school clubs or activities for school-age children What is available varies across neighborhoods. Furthermore, spaces on projects may be limited or be on a first-come-first-served basis. You can check for free early years projects in your area on the UK government website.

Before- and after-school clubs Out-of-hours school clubs provide childcare for parents who need to work outside of school hours. These will typically be: Breakfast clubs – 08:00 to 09:00

After-school clubs – 16:00 to 18:00

Homework clubs – 16:00 to 18:00 Since 2010, it has been a mandatory requirement of all schools to provide some sort of out-of-hours childcare. However, activities vary and schools are not obliged to provide the services themselves. Therefore, many UK schools outsource this to third parties such as private or non-profit organizations. But again, they need to be registered with Ofsted. Some clubs also take pupils from multiple schools within a local area. After-school clubs can offer a range of activities including sports, arts, games, and trips to local attractions. Some clubs also provide meals or snacks. Parents are free to sign their children up for any before- or after-school club in their local area. You can search for clubs near to you on the UK government website. According to the Childcare Survey 2021, the average cost of an after-school club for children aged five to 11 in the UK is £62.13 per week for each child. Notably, working parents who are eligible for the Tax-Free Childcare scheme can use the scheme to cover up to £2,000 of out-of-hours childcare costs per child.

How to find childcare in the UK You can use the following tools to search for childcare providers in the UK: The UK government website, where you can search for nurseries, childminders, and free childcare

Your local council should have information on children’s centers, local nurseries, and other early years providers. Most councils have a Family Information Service department.

The website childcare.co.uk, which allows you to search and find information on nurseries, childminders, nannies, babysitters, and more

Coram Family and Childcare, which provides a Childcare Finder service Whichever type of childcare you are looking for, it makes sense to do a bit of research, check for local feedback and reviews, and arrange a face-to-face meeting or visit before making your decision. You can also check the latest Ofsted inspection report for information on performance standards and areas of concern.

Childcare costs in the UK According to the Childcare Survey 2021, the average current childcare costs in the UK are as follows: Nursery place for children aged 0-2 – £137.69 a week for part-time (25 hours) and £263.81 a week for full-time (50 hours) in Great Britain

– £137.69 a week for part-time (25 hours) and £263.81 a week for full-time (50 hours) in Great Britain Full-time (50 hours) nursery place for children aged 3-4, after maximum free hours entitlement has been applied – £101.58 a week in England, £145.70 in Scotland, and £89.12 in Wales

– £101.58 a week in England, £145.70 in Scotland, and £89.12 in Wales Part-time (25 hours) nursery place for children aged 3-4, after maximum free hours entitlement has been applied – £52.44 a week in England, £41.78 in Scotland, and varies in Wales

– £52.44 a week in England, £41.78 in Scotland, and varies in Wales Childminder for children aged 0-2 – £118 a week for part-time and £229 a week for full-time

– £118 a week for part-time and £229 a week for full-time Full-time childminder for children aged 3-4, after maximum free hours entitlement has been applied – £91.68 a week in England, £151.72 in Scotland, and £89.69 in Wales

– £91.68 a week in England, £151.72 in Scotland, and £89.69 in Wales Part-time childminder for children aged 3-4, after maximum free hours discount has been applied – £48.31 a week in England, £40.19 in Scotland, and varies in Wales

– £48.31 a week in England, £40.19 in Scotland, and varies in Wales Childminder for after-afters care of schoolchildren aged 5-11 – £71.06 a week

– £71.06 a week Nanny – £400-650 a week including tax and NI payments for full-time, and £10-16 per hour for part-time

– £400-650 a week including tax and NI payments for full-time, and £10-16 per hour for part-time Babysitter – around £11 per hour

– around £11 per hour Playgroup – £5-15 for a three-hour session According to an OECD study in 2019, the UK has the second-highest childcare costs relative to earnings in the world. Only New Zealand is higher. Costs are 35.7% of average wages, compared to the OECD average of 14.5%.