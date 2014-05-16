Crime in the UK According to the European Crime Index, the UK crime rate is the 8th highest in Europe. The Office for National Statistics (ONS), which collects data for England and Wales, reported a 14% overall increase in crime in 2021 compared to 2019. This was largely due to a big increase in fraud and cybercrime, while theft decreased in this period by 18%. The percentage of total crime by type in 2021 was: Type of crime Percentage Fraud 41% Theft, burglary, and robbery 26% Cybercrime and computer misuse 15% Violent crimes 15% Vehicle crimes 2% Homicides 1%

Protecting yourself against crime The UK government works together with the police on crime prevention strategies. The police force has its own Crime Prevention Initiative that has been active for over 20 years, delivering a wide range of programs. In addition to this, the government has implemented a range of measures, the latest being the Beating Crime Plan (2021). You can take simple steps to try and protect yourself from crime in the UK, such as: Keeping doors locked and not leaving any windows wide open at home

Making sure no valuables are visible in parked cars

Never leaving belongings unattended

Avoiding unlit areas if you move around alone at night

Using strong passwords for all online accounts and not staying logged in on shared devices

Carrying a personal attack alarm or deterrent The Metropolitan Police also has online tips on how to keep safe in different scenarios.

Reporting a crime in the UK If you are a victim of crime Survivors of crime can report it in several different ways: Call 999 if the incident is an emergency. You can ask for the police and, if necessary, an ambulance.

if the incident is an emergency. You can ask for the police and, if necessary, an ambulance. If it’s a fairly minor crime, for example, property damage or antisocial behavior, you can call 101 .

. You can report the crime online.

You can visit the local police station.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact CrimeStoppers online or call 0800 555111. When reporting a crime in the UK as a victim, you won’t need to provide anything apart from information about what happened. The police will normally interview you and take a statement where you should give as much information as you can. You will also get a chance to make a Victim’s Personal Statement, where you can detail how the crime has affected you. Following this, the police should give you the contact details of the case officer. They should also put you in touch with Victim Support and keep you informed of any developments. If you have been the victim of a physical assault, you may be able to access additional support. The police may also ask you to undergo a medical examination. This is not compulsory but may provide vital evidence. If the police catch the suspected offender and the case goes to court, you may be asked to attend the hearing. Witnessing a crime The procedure for reporting a crime as a witness is similar to the procedure for a victim. You can report the crime using any of the same methods that you would as a victim. If you are unsure whether what you witnessed is a crime or not, you can check this list of what you can report to the police. You will be asked to give a witness statement if you report a crime, which the prosecutors may use as evidence if the case goes to court. Photo: David Hahn/Unsplash Next, the police should give you the contact details of the case officer and keep you informed of any developments. In certain rare cases where witnesses to crime may be in danger, you may be able to receive witness protection. Tell the police if you are worried for your safety after reporting the crime. The police may contact you if they need any further help or have more questions. If they catch the suspected criminal and the case goes to court, you may be asked to attend the hearing and give evidence as a witness. All victims and witnesses can get support from their local Witness Care Unit during this process.

The trial process in the UK The trial process depends on the kind of trial and the type of court the defendant is tried in. For Crown Court proceedings, there is normally an initial hearing where the defendant enters their plea of guilty or not guilty. If the defendant pleads guilty, the judge can either immediately impose a punishment or ask for more information before making a decision. In cases where the defendant pleads not guilty, the judge will set a date for the trial. This can be weeks – or sometimes months – into the future, depending on court availability and case complexity. A jury of 12 people selected randomly from the electoral roll decides trial cases. Both the defense and prosecution build their cases to present in court. Legal representatives from each side question and cross-examine the defendant(s), victim(s), witnesses, and other key persons. They conclude by making final statements in front of the court. Photo: Ekaterina Bolovtsova/Pexels The jury then leaves the courtroom to decide on a verdict, which usually has to be unanimous, meaning all members of the jury must agree. If the jury cannot reach a unanimous verdict, the judge may agree to accept a majority verdict instead. In cases where the jury delivers a verdict of guilty, the judge will issue a punishment. For Crown Court cases, this is usually a prison sentence. Magistrates’ trials follow a similar process, although there is no jury. The verdict is decided by either a district judge or magistrates advised by justices’ clerks. Defendants may be jailed on remand if arrested for a serious offense, meaning they must remain in custody until the trial. Otherwise, the police may release them on bail and possibly limit their ability to travel until the trial.

Your rights if you are arrested in the UK If the police arrest you in the UK, you have rights while in custody and the police are required to follow certain codes of practice. Photo: Kindel Media/Pexels Your rights include the following: Legal representation: You can ask for a lawyer when the police arrest you, they cannot question you until your lawyer arrives

You can ask for a lawyer when the police arrest you, they cannot question you until your lawyer arrives Free legal representation: If you cannot afford to pay, you can obtain a lawyer through the Legal Aid service

If you cannot afford to pay, you can obtain a lawyer through the Legal Aid service Medical attention: If you are feeling unwell, you can request healthcare (e.g., to see a doctor or go to the hospital)

If you are feeling unwell, you can request healthcare (e.g., to see a doctor or go to the hospital) Remain silent: The police should explain your right to remain silent (i.e., anything you say or omit may harm your defense later in court)

The police should explain your right to remain silent (i.e., anything you say or omit may harm your defense later in court) Contact someone: The right to tell someone where you are

The right to tell someone where you are Transparency: You have the right to see a copy of the police codes of practice Once the police arrest you, they can keep you in custody for up to 24 hours. This extends to a maximum of 96 hours for serious offenses and 14 days for acts of terrorism. If you feel that the police treat you unfairly while in custody or during the arrest procedure, you can complain directly to the police force that handled your arrest or to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Legal rights for internationals in the UK Foreign residents in the UK have the same general rights as citizens, including the right to fair treatment and legal representation. However, anyone who is not a British citizen or permanent resident is at risk of deportation if they are convicted of a criminal offense. According to the Immigration Act 1971, authorities can deport you by recommendation of the criminal courts or the Home Secretary. Furthermore, the UK Borders Act 2007 states that foreign nationals can be subject to deportation without prior recommendation if they receive a prison sentence of 12 months or more. Extradition treaties The UK has extradition arrangements in place with all EU countries as part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. EU countries are Category 1 territories that can secure the extradition of a suspected criminal through an arrest warrant and an extradition hearing. In addition, the UK has extradition arrangements in place with 116 Category 2 territories, including Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. These are split into 35 Type-A countries that don’t have to provide prima facie evidence to support their request and 81 Type-B countries that do. Prima facie is a legal term meaning the evidence is sufficient to establish the fact unless questioned or proved otherwise.