British driver's licenses Anyone over 17 in the UK can drive if they have a valid driver's license (driving licence in British English). When you first arrive in the UK, you may use a document from your home country, as long as it has not yet expired. Those from the European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA) may continue to drive as normal, despite Brexit, but other nationals might need to exchange their license after a set period. For example, those with a valid permit from Ukraine may use theirs for up to three years. Meanwhile, people with licenses from the following places may drive for 12 months before exchanging them without having to retake their test: Gibraltar

Guernsey

Isle of Man

A ‘designated country or territory‘ Citizens from all other countries not listed must sit a new driving test before the end of their first 12 months living in the UK in order to exchange their license for a UK one. What does a UK driver’s permit look like? The UK driver’s license is pink with a passport-sized photo, a Union flag and the following details: First name and other names

Birth date and country

Date of license issue and expiration

Issuing agency (usually DVLA)

Driver’s number

Signature

Address

Which types of vehicle the permit is valid for. Image: DVLA/Wikimedia Commons The UK also issues green provisional licenses for learners, which include a red letter “L” on a white background. This document is a valid form of identification in the country.

Driving lessons in the UK Once you have a provisional driver’s license, you may begin driving lessons. In the UK, you can either learn with an official driving instructor or with friends and family. However, they must be over 21, hold a permit for the type of vehicle you are learning to drive, and have had a full driver’s license from the UK, EU, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, or Liechtenstein for at least three years. Don’t forget that you must display “L” plates on your vehicle before passing your test. There is no minimum number of lessons to complete before taking a driving test. The average person, however, needs approximately 45 hours of classes and 22 hours of practice. There are regulated costs of driving lessons in the UK, and instructors can set their own prices. The average, however, is about £30–50 per hour lesson (2023). Photo: andresr/Getty Images Intensive driving courses are designed to speed up the learning process. A one-day course costs around £200 and is helpful if you want to practice just before your test. You can also sign up for week-long courses, which cost around £1000, or two-week ones, which will set you back about £2000. Driving schools in the UK If you need a driving instructor but you’re not sure where to start, GOV.UK offers a search tool for instructors approved by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA): Find a registered driving instructor in England, Wales or Scotland

Find a registered driving instructor in Northern Ireland Bear in mind that it’s illegal to charge for driving lessons if you are not registered and qualified. If you come across an instructor who does so, contact the DVSA.

Driving in the UK with a foreign driver's license If you have a driver's license from the UK, the European Union (EU), or a European Economic Area (EEA) country, you may continue to drive without exchanging it or retaking your test as long as you are over 17. Other drivers will need to exchange theirs after the period mentioned earlier in the article. Otherwise, there are a few circumstances in which you must get a UK license. This is the case if: Your license is from outside the EU, and it expires.

You have an EU license, and you turn 70.

You have an EU license, arrived in the UK after the age of 67, and three years have passed. Do I need an International Driving Permit in the UK? Although you don’t necessarily need an International Driving Permit (IDP) to drive in the UK, it might come in handy if you want to rent a car and have a foreign license. This way, vehicle rentals can easily see its validity, and you can use it if you go abroad. In the UK, you can apply online through the Post Office. Visit International Driving Permit online to find out how to apply from your home country.

Exchanging a foreign driver’s license in the UK Before you have been driving for 12 months in the UK on your foreign license, you will need to exchange it for a UK driver’s license. The process differs slightly for different countries, and there is an online tool to check which you need to follow. Countries on the designated list (PDF) with an exchange agreement with the UK can exchange their license without needing to take another driving test. If you live in Northern Ireland, there are slightly different rules on exchange conditions. Photo: Artur/Getty Images In order to exchange your license for a UK driver’s license, you will need to obtain the appropriate forms from the DVLA or pick up a DL1 form from a Post Office. It is important to note that you can not apply for a driver’s license online – you must fill out a physical form. Send your completed form back to the DVLA along with your foreign license (which you will not get back), proof of identity, a passport-sized photo, and cheque or postal order for £43 (England, Wales, and Scotland) or £62.50 (Northern Ireland). You should receive your new UK driver’s license within 6 to 10 weeks.

How to renew a UK driver’s license A UK driver’s license is valid for 10 years unless you are over 70, in which case you must renew it every three years. You do not need to retake a theory or practical driving test during renewal. If you develop a health or medical condition, you may need to declare this to the DVLA, and it may affect the conditions of your license. If you have a UK passport, you can renew your driver’s license online. Otherwise, you can apply by post or at a Post Office with a D1 form. Send this with a recent passport-style photo, your current license, and a cheque or postal order for £17 (England, Wales, and Scotland) or £30 (Northern Ireland). Your renewed license should arrive in 3–4 weeks.

Lost or stolen driver’s licenses If your license is lost or stolen, report it to the police immediately. You can then replace your driver’s license through the DVLA for £20, and you’ll receive it 1–3 weeks later. While you wait, you may continue driving. As your old license will no longer be valid, if you find it, you must return it to the DVLA.

Driver’s licenses in the UK for other vehicles The UK has different categories of driver’s licenses: Mopeds (AM, P, Q)

Motorcycles (A1, A2, A)

Light vehicles and quad bikes

Cars (B, B auto, BE)

Medium-sized vehicles (C1, C1E)

Large vehicles (C, CE)

Minibuses (D1, D1E)

Buses (D, DE)

A small number of other specific categories These license categories have slightly different processes and conditions. You can check what vehicles you may drive on your license. The government website also details these categories and explains the process of being permitted to drive each of them.