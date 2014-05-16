Producing an invoice in Spain

What to include on an invoice in Spanish When invoicing in Spain, make sure you include the following information as a minimum: Full details of the supplier

Full details of the customer

Date

Sequentially numbered reference which should follow the date order

Details of goods or services provided

Amount chargeable for goods or services

Breakdown of VAT if applicable

Tax rate and liability In addition to the above information, we recommend that you take the opportunity to state your terms and conditions on your Spanish invoice. Including method of payment and credit terms on each invoice ensures there is no confusion and helps achieve prompt payment.

What needs to be included in the full details of supplier and customer on a Spanish invoice?

Personal details (for an individual, not a company) First name and surname or last name

Address

DNI or NIE number

Company details Company name

Address

CIF number

Mercantile details (ledger, book, and page) of the registration of the company.

Should VAT be applied to all Spanish invoices? No. If you trade within the European Union, and your clients are VAT registered in their country of origin, you may under certain circumstances not charge Spanish VAT on your supply. Always confirm with your accountant whether your supply of goods or services is subject to Spanish VAT. Should VAT not be applicable on your supply on European transactions, then your invoice in Spanish must clearly make reference to the VAT article applicable for such treatment under Spanish VAT legislation. See our guide to taxes in Spain for more information on VAT in Spain.

The confusion over credit notes Issuing credit notes as a negative invoice within the normal sequential system of a business is common practice, but it does not comply with Spanish legislation. Current legislation states that credit notes should have the title of ‘Factura Rectificativa’. These correcting invoices should follow their own referencing system and not be part of the normal invoicing system. If you issue a credit note to correct or eliminate an incorrect invoice, then the corrective invoice in Spanish should be positive and simply be the corrected version of the original wrong invoice. Credit notes should also make reference to the original invoice to which they relate, whether to cancel it or simply correct it.