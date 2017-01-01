Hospitals in Spain

Emergency treatment in Spain You can call the pan-European emergency number (112) if you have a serious, life-threatening emergency. The use of this number is free of charge and the operator speaks various languages, including Spanish and English. Alternatively, you can drive straight to the nearest hospital with an Emergency Department (Urgencias). Keep in mind that ambulances (ambulancia) are allowed to run a red light; you are not. It is therefore always better to call the emergency services if you or anyone around you is serious danger. By law, medical staff must treat life-threatening emergencies, whether you are documented or not. If the nearest ER is located in a private hospital, they must admit you regardless of any insurance (or lack thereof). That said, public hospitals typically have more resources and options for serious emergencies. You might therefore be better off going to your nearest public hospital.

What to expect from a hospital stay Whether you go to a private or public hospital in Spain, you can expect the same level of care in both. As said before, over 80% of patients were positive about their hospital stay in 2022, and medical staff received a score of 8/8.5 out of 10. Photo: Daniel Lozano Gonzalez/Getty Images That said, hospital stays can differ depending on the sector they are in. For example, private hospitals typically have individual rooms and might offer their patients extra amenities, such as toiletries or baby blankets. Depending on the room you’re in, there might be an added bathroom. Public hospitals, on the other hand, often have shared rooms. These usually include at last least four beds, the necessary medical supplies, chairs for visitors, and curtains or separators for patient privacy. Both public and private hospitals have food services for patients, with meals delivered to the bedside.

Being discharged from a hospital Hospitals will hold you as long as deemed necessary. Once your stay is no longer beneficial for your recovery, you will be discharged by a doctor. Discharges can happen any day of the week in the morning or afternoon. Typically, you will have to sign your discharge papers. If you choose to leave earlier, you must sign an agreement that states you are responsible for any secondary effects that might occur. Photo: xavierarnau/Getty Images When you leave, the medical staff will give you information about outpatient care. Reception staff will usually help with scheduling follow-up appointments.

Visiting someone in the hospital Many of the regulations surrounding hospital visits in Spain have changed in recent years due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Pre-pandemic, visiting someone in the hospital was fairly simple. Rules were often lax, ensuring you could spend quality time with your loved ones while they received treatment. During the outbreak, patients could typically have just one person accompanying them to the hospital during an emergency. For longer stays, patients could sometimes receive a visitor during specific hours. More recently, hospitals have started to allow two visitors at a time. Family members can often rotate.