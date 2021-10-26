Spanish mental healthcare services The Ministry of Health (Ministerio de Sanidad) oversees the provision of mental healthcare in Spain and focuses mostly on policy and budget. The Confederation of Mental Health in Spain (Confederación de Salud Mental en España) works closely with the government to provide equal access to different mental healthcare providers throughout the country. As healthcare in Spain is decentralized, there are significant territorial inequalities when it comes to accessing mental healthcare throughout the country. Therefore, where you live is likely to make a difference to the quality of provision available. Expatica’s guide to Read more about the healthcare system in Spain Read more It is important to be aware that if you choose to use free state healthcare as an expat, it will not cover all treatments, such as psychotherapy. For this reason, many people opt to pay for private health insurance which provides wider access to treatments and facilities. You can read more about this further down the guide. You can also find out how mental health services fit into the bigger picture by reading our overview of the healthcare system in Spain.

How to access mental healthcare services If you are living and working in Spain, you are entitled to the same free state healthcare as a Spanish citizen. Any dependents are also covered if they live in Spain. If you are an EU/EFTA resident, you can use the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) to receive the same medical treatment as a Spanish national. However, free healthcare will not cover all treatments. If you need to access mental healthcare services in Spain, you need to follow three steps. The first step is to visit your GP (médico de cabecera) who can prescribe drugs if necessary. The second step is to seek a referral to other doctors, or for specialist treatment (atención secundaria o especializada), if required. Most of this is provided by community health centers. And the third step involves being treated for serious mental health problems in psychiatric hospitals, daycare centers, and rehabilitation centers. You can find out what services might be available in your area of Spain by searching the Directory of Mental Health Associations (Directorio de Asociaciones de Salud Mental). In addition, sites such as SaludOnNet can help you compare different private providers.

Psychologists, psychiatrists, and therapists In 2018, there were 10.9 psychiatrists per 100,000 inhabitants in Spain. This is one of the lowest rates in Europe and is roughly on par with Bulgaria. By contrast, Switzerland has 52.3 psychiatrists per 100,000. Family doctors can refer people to psychologists or psychiatrists in Spain. Notably, a psychologist can offer therapy to people with mental health problems or disorders, but only a psychiatrist can prescribe drugs. While there are many psychologists, psychiatrists, and therapists available throughout Spain, state healthcare will not cover all of them. Furthermore, there is no guarantee that they will be able to speak English. You could also be waiting as long as six months to have a consultation. For this reason, many expats choose to take our private health insurance to cover mental health costs in Spain, as this can substantially reduce waiting times and grant them access to a wider range of professionals. With private health insurance, you don’t need a referral to see a mental health professional of your choice; you can simply search for one in your area using the following directories: English-Speaking Healthcare Association (ESHA) – a directory of psychiatrists who can treat you in English

The National Association of Clinical Psychologists and Residents (ANPIR) – a directory of psychologists (in Spanish)

On average, a one-hour session with a therapist or psychologist costs about €75, but this price can fluctuate by location. Some private healthcare plans will cover these sessions, or you might be asked for a copayment. What is covered will largely depend on the plan you choose and the provider.

Drug and alcohol addiction services The number of Spaniards who drink habitually has been decreasing over the last 15 years. According to the Ministry of Health (report in Spanish), 46% of men and 24% of women (aged 15 and older) reported drinking regularly in 2020. That said, only 0.3% claimed to drink heavily on a daily basis. Opioid abuse, on the other hand, is on the rise. For those who need treatment for substance abuse, there are public and private options available in Spain; both inpatient and outpatient. However, if you choose to go through the public healthcare system, you will likely face longer waiting times and will need to go through your GP first. By contrast, private treatment centers offer reduced waiting times and give you more choice when it comes to treatment and care. That said, this is an expensive option if you don’t have private health insurance to cover at least some of the costs. Some of the main substance abuse services in Spain include: Ministerio de Sanidad (Ministry of Health) – provides information, links, and advice for those struggling with substance abuse problems (in Spanish)

Alcohólicos Anónimos (Alcoholics Anonymous) – has support groups all over the country

Fundación de Ayuda contra la Drogadicción (drug addiction support) – provides a support hotline (900 161 515) and consultation service

Narcóticos Anónimos (Narcotics Anonymous) – offers a support hotline (952 858 522) and online support (in Spanish)

Spanish health services dealing with eating disorders Like in other Western countries, there has been a rise in eating disorders in Spain in recent years. This is particularly acute among young women and teenagers. In recognition of the problem, schools across the country have implemented prevention programs in order to raise awareness. Healthcare professionals are also more aware of the problem. Meanwhile, the Association Against Anorexia and Bulimia (ACAB) offers an initial consultation with free advice and support. If you require help for an eating disorder and want to seek support through the public healthcare system in Spain, you will first need to see a family doctor. They will then refer you to a specialist. Treatment typically involves a team of professionals with different areas of expertise. Just bear in mind that you could be waiting several weeks to be seen unless you have private health insurance. As previously mentioned, there are many treatment options available for those who have private health insurance; however, some of them can be costly.

Mental healthcare for people with severe problems According to estimates (in Spanish), one in four Spaniards has a long-term mental health problem. In most cases, a specialist will refer a patient to a psychiatric hospital or daycare center, but there is a shortage of beds. In fact, Spain has approximately 45 psychiatric care beds per 100,000 patients, which is lower than most EU member states. Once admitted to a hospital, a psychiatrist will decide on the best treatment, when to discharge, and what ongoing care might be necessary. Notably, in Spain, a judge has to order an involuntary admission to a hospital. In the event of being incapacitated or unable to make decisions, though, you can make a plan. Indeed, the advance healthcare directive (declaración de voluntad anticipada) allows individuals to take more control of their treatment in mental health settings. That said, it is worth noting that many healthcare professionals in Spain are not familiar with the directive. Moreover, it often doesn’t have an impact on healthcare decisions.

Mental health services in Spain for children and young people If you have dependents living with you in Spain, they will also be eligible for public healthcare. This includes free pediatric and dental care until the age of 15. Beyond this, children with ongoing mental health illnesses can receive extended free healthcare. However, treatment is unevenly distributed across Spain and will largely depend on where you live. Your family pediatrician will give you a referral to see a specialist who can help with a specific problem or diagnosis. However, again, this can take several weeks. That said, you can substantially reduce the waiting time if you have private health insurance or decide to pay out of pocket. Hospitals can offer inpatient or outpatient care, depending on the severity of the illness. However, state healthcare will not cover all treatment, therapists, or counselors. Moreover, if you find an independent treatment center for a specific problem, it will incur costs. Interestingly, there is a movement in Spain towards recognizing that schools (link in Spanish) have a role to play in preventing mental health problems such as anorexia and bulimia. There is also a growing awareness of these disorders throughout the country.