Expat life in the Netherlands: 10 questions answered

Is it easy to find love in the Netherlands? The Dutch run their love lives like they do everything else – directly and by stating what they want. Women are just as likely to approach someone they find interesting, whether on a Dutch dating site or in a bar. Neither sex is big on flirting or huge romantic gestures. They prefer paring things back to a focus on the emotional aspect of the relationship. Like in all else, assertiveness scores. That the Dutch are open to dating foreigners is evident: Queen Máxima is Argentinian, every previous consort has been German. Many millennials and younger Dutch people now prefer to live together or register their partnership rather than marrying at all. The Dutch Royals: King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima Thanks to its status as the first country in the world to legalize same-sex marriage (2001) and one of the earliest to legalize homosexuality (1811), the Netherlands has long been a draw for those in search of alternatives to the heterosexual lifestyle and an active gay scene.

Can I afford to buy a home in the Netherlands? Foreigners can freely buy a house in the Netherlands. The expanding home market has sent capital values soaring in recent years, with incomes lagging behind. The average house price in the Netherlands is €419,000. A house in Amsterdam is much more expensive. However, mortgages are easy to obtain, with banks willing to advance 100% of the home’s value. Interest rates top out at 3.4% for a 20-year mortgage. Typically, you’ll need to be in permanent employment and have lived in the Netherlands for at least six months. Homebuyers are eligible for several tax benefits in the Netherlands, including mortgage advice and mediation fees.

Living in the Netherlands as a woman Although the top job in the Netherlands was held by three women in succession from 1890 to 2013, Dutch society was divided along gender lines until well after the Second World War. Until 1956, there were no married women working in Dutch civil service positions. Women automatically lost their job as soon as they took their vows. Following a wave of protest against the traditional division of roles in the sixties, the Dutch government took the position that the state must support the free choice of an individual. Men and women were thus free to arrange their lives as they wished. By 1994, gender equality became law and it is now illegal for employers to discriminate by gender, race, or sexual orientation. Women’s March, Amsterdam 2020 In practice, several differences remain. According to research from Tilburg University, 27% of company directors are female. In addition, only 27% of women work full-time compared to 71% of men. In terms of salaries, there’s still a wage gap; women earn 14% less than men on average. And that inequality extends into the home – women still do nine hours more household jobs than men. Health and safety in the Netherlands When it comes to women’s healthcare in the Netherlands, check-ups aren’t routine, in line with the standard approach in the Netherlands. Private health insurance is mandatory for everyone. Anyone who wants to see a specialist – including a gynecologist – must consult their GP first. However, women are invited for pap smears between the ages of 30 and 60. Women aged 50–75 are invited for a mammogram by their GP or a specialist every two years. The Netherlands has a slightly unusual pre-natal and delivery system in comparison to other European countries. Although prenatal care can seem strangely lacking by some standards, with the Dutch medical establishment viewing childbirth as a natural process rather than a medical one, few new mothers complain about the high level of post-natal care, which can even include personal help at home. Public health insurance in the Netherlands covers most maternity costs as well as abortions.

What’s the healthcare situation in the Netherlands? The Dutch healthcare system is widely regarded as one of the best in the world. Of course, that doesn’t stop people complaining about it – Dutch healthcare is generally non-interventionist in nature. Doctors don’t hand out medications lightly – yet the Netherlands spends approximately 10% of its GDP on health. A Dutch doctor (huisarts) is responsible for gathering all your medical records and they are the gatekeepers to all the other types of medical treatment, so will be your first point of contact when you have a health problem (unless it’s an emergency, of course). They can deal with routine health issues, perform standard gynecological and pediatric examinations, and refer you to other services, including hospitals, specialists, home midwifery, and physiotherapy. Appointments are generally short, averaging 15 minutes or less. Basic health insurance is mandatory for all residents, with a minimum co-payment (eigen risico) of €385 per year. Large expat-friendly international health insurers in the Netherlands include: Allianz Care

Cigna Global

What is the worst thing about living in the Netherlands? Dutch people quite rightly complain about the weather. Amsterdam receives 1,670 hours of sunshine a year, more than London and Berlin, and about the same as Paris and Prague. More serious issues lie in the casual – but blatant – racism often faced by Arabs and black people. Until 2016, government policy used the terms allochtoon (immigrant, literally born of foreign soil) for immigrants and their descendants and autochtoon (native, for people with ethnic Dutch heritage). Although intended to be neutral when they were introduced in 1989, they predictably came to be seen as stigmatizing, particularly since people from the Caribbean Dutch countries and territories were also characterized as allochtonen. Discrimination and racism in the Netherlands Each December, Zwarte Piet (Black Pete) surfaces anew. The companion of Sinterklaas (St Nicholas) is usually portrayed by people in blackface, complete with curly wigs and bright red lipstick. The costume alludes to the character’s Moorish origins in Spain, or by some accounts, his profession as a chimney sweep. A polarized debate surrounds the tradition, which some see as a racist celebration of the Netherlands’ colonial history and role in the slave trade, while others defend it as a harmless children’s character. In 2015, the UN declared the tradition a vestige of slavery, while several municipalities have in recent years rounded out the character by adding helpers of other colors, such as Purple Pete, Rainbow Pete, and so on. Finally, despite the fact that the Dutch government prohibits discrimination on grounds of age, race, sexual orientation, religion, nationality, and disability, expats looking for jobs and homes in the Netherlands may well encounter discrimination. Recent research demonstrates bias in job applications due to age, place of residence, or a ‘foreign-sounding name.’ Another survey by the consumer affairs program Radar found that 90% of real estate brokers agree not to rent homes on their books to people with Turkish, Moroccan, Polish, or Bulgarian backgrounds.