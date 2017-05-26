14 weird Dutch laws that exist today

Like their neighbors to the east, the Dutch have a reputation for being sticklers for the rules. But, as any international in the Netherlands knows, this only applies when the Dutch see sense in the rule.

Running a red light in a busy intersection? Of course, you’ll get fined. Cycling on the sidewalk where you’re not actually allowed to cycle? You have to catch them first, copper!

The Dutch seem to be so tolerant towards rule-breakers that they sometimes forget that the weird laws are still on the books. Here are a few examples: