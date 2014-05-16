An overview of divorce in the Netherlands There are three types of formal unions in the Netherlands: marriage, a registered partnership, and a living together agreement. They all apply to both heterosexual and same-sex couples. You can read more about this in our guide to marriage in the Netherlands. Despite the introduction of same-sex marriage in 2001, the marriage rate in the Netherlands has been declining since 2000. In addition, divorce has become much more common over the past 50 years, like most other EU countries. In fact, divorce rates in the Netherlands have more than double since 1970, according to OECD statistics. Marriage dissolutions have also become more common. In 2017, nearly 10 per 1,000 marriages ended this way, compared with only three in 1,000 in 1950. Expatica’s guide to What are the best ways to start dating after a divorce? Read more Despite these facts, the current divorce rate is slightly lower than the EU average: 2 people per 1,000. Generally speaking, marriages also tend to last slightly longer than they did in the past: an average of 15 years in 2021, compared to just 11.2 years in 1950, according to the Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek, national statistics agency.

The legal grounds for divorce in the Netherlands In the Netherlands, the Dutch court must process and approve all divorces, and they will usually process the divorce if your partner is Dutch. If you and your partner are both residents of countries outside of the Netherlands, you may first need to find out whether Dutch laws can apply before you file for divorce. This decision may depend on whether your children live in the Netherlands, and whether your main property is in the country. Irretrievable breakdown of the marriage Regardless of whether you are an expat or a native, you will need to demonstrate the reasons behind wanting to divorce your partner. The only legal grounds for divorce in the Netherlands is ‘irretrievable breakdown of the marriage’. How this relates to your relationship is fairly open to interpretation, and usually you won’t have to define or prove how the marriage has broken down. There is also no financial advantage to being the person who is filing the divorce.

What to do if your visa depends on your marriage Getting divorced is stressful, especially if you’re divorcing in another country. As an expat, it is important to remember that your right to remain in the Netherlands could also be put into question. If you are a Dutch or EU citizen, or you have a residence permit in your own name, you will retain the right to remain in the Netherlands even after a divorce. It gets trickier if your residence permit is a spousal permit, which are typically tied to your spouse’s job. In this case, getting divorced could mean that you will have to apply for a Dutch permit in your own name in order to stay in the country. Getting a formal separation and living separately may also affect your residency rights. With this in mind, it is important to consult your lawyer as part of the divorce mediation, to make sure that you have the correct residence permit.

Getting a divorce in the Netherlands: step by step The process of getting a divorce in the Netherlands Filing for divorce in the Netherlands is not a difficult process, but it can vary depending on how you and your spouse want to do it. You can choose to go through mediation as a first step. If you both reach an agreement, the mediator will file a petition for divorce on behalf of both spouses, along with a divorce agreement and a parenting plan. However, if you cannot agree, or you choose not to go through mediation, the spouse filing for divorce must get a lawyer to file a petition to the local District Court (rechtbank). You cannot file the petition yourself. The lawyer will also contact a bailiff to serve the divorce papers to the other spouse. The spouse being filed against has six to 10 weeks to file a defence contesting the divorce claim. In general, the divorce request will still be granted. Next, there will be a court hearing. This usually takes place a couple of months after the defence has been filed, depending on how busy the District Court is. The judge will make a ruling after the court hearing, which takes another six to eight weeks. Your lawyer will receive the verdict. If you are not happy with the verdict, you will have three months to make an appeal. Documentation for a Dutch divorce The court may request whatever evidence it deems necessary when processing your divorce. This can include documents such as: Identification

Residency permit information

Pre-nuptual agreement (huwelijkse voorwaarden), if one exists

Income, property, and tax information

Information about any children affected by the breakdown of the relationship

A parenting plan, if the couple have children Cost of getting a divorce in the Netherlands In addition to getting all of your paperwork together, you will also need to factor in the costs of getting a divorce. This will vary depending on whether the couple have children, how many assets need to be divided, and whether the couple can come to an agreement out of court. For a regular divorce, you can expect to pay around €675; this includes a €291 court office fee and 21% VAT. Divorces requiring a consensual contract and/or a parenting plan will cost around €765. Expats should take note that it costs an extra €175 for overseas domiciles. Some people may qualify to receive legal aid, which can greatly reduce the cost. You will need to provide evidence of why you think you should receive legal aid; for example, proving that you are on a low salary.

Things to consider when getting a divorce in the Netherlands Custody of children and child support One of the most important decisions during a divorce is what happens to the couple’s children. You must provide the District Court with a parenting plan that is signed by both parties if you have children born from the marriage. This must include details on how they will share caring for their children after the divorce, how both parents will stay in contact, and how the finances will work. If it is not possible to send a parenting plan that is signed by both parties, you will need to explain what actions you will take to arrange the children’s care. Children aged 12 and over have the legal right to express their opinion about the parenting plan, before the court make the final decision. The children will never have to choose between their parents, and aren’t able to make the final decision for themselves; that rests with the parents and the judge. Property division Until January 2018, all property owned by either party in a marriage was considered to be communally owned by both spouses by the court. This was regardless of which spouse owned it, and whether it was bought before or during the relationship. However, nowadays, only property acquired during the marriage is considered part of the marital property. This change could significantly impact the assets that spouses can be awarded. As for property bought during the marriage, how it is split will depend on how long you were married for, which country you were married in, and how long you stayed in the Netherlands. You should also consider things like pre-nuptial agreements (huwelijkse voorwaarden). The courts will respect this, unless they see it as immoral or contrary to public order. Spousal maintenance You can apply for spousal support (alimony) either during or after divorce proceedings. Spousal support will usually be granted if one spouse cannot financially support themselves, or if there is a large gap in earnings between spouses. The court will gather proof of both partners’ financial situations, and see whether the other spouse is able to pay. If the marriage lasted five years or less, and no children are involved, then spousal support will be paid for the same duration as the marriage lasted. Otherwise, you can receive alimony payments for a maximum of 12 years. The Dutch government is reportedly planning reforms that will change the conditions for spousal support, however these have not been announced yet. Your pensions If Dutch law is applicable to the division of property, it will usually apply to pension rights, too. The couple will equally share all pensions built up during the marriage; this is a pension equalisation (‘pensioenverevening‘). Your pension fund automatically separates an amount for the other spouse from the main pension, and pays them directly. Certain funds considered to be equivalent to pensions may also be shared. These include pension reserves in a limited company, or a life insurance policy bought to supplement your pension.