How to meet single expats in the Netherlands

Join Meetup groups and events Another popular way to meet potential partners in the Netherlands is to join Meetup groups and attend local events in your area. There are numerous groups throughout the country that are specifically designed for singles interested in dating and relationships. Again, major cities with larger expat communities naturally have a wider variety of groups to join. These include everything from speed dating to groups for single professionals, the LGBT+ community, and more. Some groups have thousands of members, too. Meetups are widely considered to be a fun and safe way to meet new people and develop Dutch friendships and relationships. And because they tend to cater to specific age groups and sexual preferences, you are likely to meet like-minded people, too. You never know, your soul mate might only be a cocktail party away!

There is a huge variety of groups for expats in the Netherlands that cover all interests and nationalities. These enable people to widen their social circle, make new friends, and meet like-minded singles. If you want to meet people from your home country, there are clubs for almost every nationality in the Netherlands. Otherwise, there are clubs for everything from young professionals and gay and lesbian groups to religious societies and those interested in theater and the arts. While these groups aren't specifically for singles, they provide an excellent opportunity to meet like-minded individuals in your area. This also means that if you do happen to meet your partner through one of them, you will certainly have one thing in common to start you off. You might also be lucky enough to make some life-long friends along the way.