How to meet single expats in the Netherlands

If you have recently moved to the Netherlands, you might naturally want to meet new people and potential partners. And if you want to broaden your romantic horizons beyond the Dutch dating scene and explore the international dating pool, there are several ways to meet single expats.
Try online dating
The popularity of dating apps and websites has changed the global dating game; creating a wider opportunity to meet new people, wherever you are in the world. And thankfully, the Netherlands is no exception. Just like in other European countries, online dating is becoming the norm for women and for men.
In fact, according to a survey by Statista, 60% of singles in the Netherlands are using Tinder to find a relationship; making it the most popular dating app in the country. Other popular apps include Badoo and Happn; the location-based app that allows users to chat if both parties match.
Dating apps and websites are particularly popular in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and The Hague, where the majority of expats live. Therefore, if you live in one of these cities, you might have more success finding a partner.
Join Meetup groups and events
Another popular way to meet potential partners in the Netherlands is to join Meetup groups and attend local events in your area. There are numerous groups throughout the country that are specifically designed for singles interested in dating and relationships. Again, major cities with larger expat communities naturally have a wider variety of groups to join.
These include everything from speed dating to groups for single professionals, the LGBT+ community, and more. Some groups have thousands of members, too. Meetups are widely considered to be a fun and safe way to meet new people and develop Dutch friendships and relationships. And because they tend to cater to specific age groups and sexual preferences, you are likely to meet like-minded people, too. You never know, your soul mate might only be a cocktail party away!
Find local expat groups and clubs
There is a huge variety of groups for expats in the Netherlands that cover all interests and nationalities. These enable people to widen their social circle, make new friends, and meet like-minded singles.
If you want to meet people from your home country, there are clubs for almost every nationality in the Netherlands. Otherwise, there are clubs for everything from young professionals and gay and lesbian groups to religious societies and those interested in theater and the arts.
While these groups aren’t specifically for singles, they provide an excellent opportunity to meet like-minded individuals in your area. This also means that if you do happen to meet your partner through one of them, you will certainly have one thing in common to start you off. You might also be lucky enough to make some life-long friends along the way.
Join sports clubs and associations
If you’re looking to play sports in the Netherlands, there are hundreds of sports clubs you can join. From yoga and football to tennis and sailing, there are plenty of options. These provide a great opportunity to widen your chances of meeting someone while doing something you love.
The main federation (bond) for each sport can provide links to clubs and associations (verenigingen) in your area. Sport.nl is a national portal that helps you do this. It also provides a blog with useful information on various sports in the Netherlands. Once you find a club, you can usually buy short or long-term memberships. Alternatively, if you look on community forums, you might pick up a membership deal from an expat heading home.