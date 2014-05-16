What are the different types of Dutch weddings? A Dutch marriage is only legal if there is a civil ceremony conducted according to certain procedures. There can also be a religious ceremony if the couple wishes, however, this has to take place after the civil ceremony. Civil ceremony Dutch civil ceremonies usually take place at the local city or town hall, typically in front of a small number of guests. You can choose your own location for the ceremony for an additional fee, but this must be approved in advance. The ceremony is carried out in Dutch by an official registrar (ambtenaar). There must be between two and four witnesses who need to bring their own ID. The registrar will give a short speech that may include a few personal details such as how the couple met. Following the ceremony, there is usually a reception and sometimes an evening party which more guests attend. There are three different types of civil ceremony in the Netherlands: Standard ceremony : The couple can choose the venue as well as the registrar and they also have more control over how the ceremony runs. This usually lasts around 45 minutes.

Budget ceremony : This is held in the local city/town hall and only includes the official wedding vows. There are no speeches or music, and there are limited guests. Some places allow photographers but requests must be in advance. The ceremony lasts around 10 minutes.

Free ceremony: This is similar to a budget ceremony but there are tighter restrictions regarding the number of guests and photographers who can attend Religious ceremony You can have a bigger ceremony in a religious building or one that incorporates religious elements and traditions, as long as you have the civil ceremony first. Notably, if you pay for a standard civil ceremony, it is possible to have it at a venue such as a church or a mosque and then follow the ceremony with additional rituals. Photo: Cavan Images/Getty Images The Netherlands is a multicultural country, but according to 2020 statistics, more than half the population (55.4%) are not religious. However, 19.4% of Dutch people are Roman Catholic, 14.4% are Protestant, and 5.2% are Muslim. Meanwhile, the remaining 5.1% belong to other religious groups.

Civil partnerships in the Netherlands Civil partnerships are an alternative for both heterosexual and same-sex couples in the Netherlands. The processes and rights are largely the same as they are for marriage. The only real differences are: You don’t need to read out vows when you enter into a civil partnership

It is possible to dissolve registered partnerships without going through the courts as long as there are no children aged under 18 involved

Civil partnerships registered in the Netherlands might not necessarily be recognized if you move to another country that doesn’t offer this as a form of union You can also turn a civil partnership into a marriage in the Netherlands. However, you cannot do the reverse and convert a marriage into a civil partnership. If you want to enter into a civil partnership in the Netherlands, you will need to contact your local municipal authority at least two weeks prior to the marriage date. Cohabitation agreements If you don’t want to get married or enter a civil partnership, you can formalize your relationship by signing a cohabitation agreement (samenlevingscontract). Photo: Jordi Salas/Getty Images In this case, your rights regarding property and children depend on the contents of the agreement you have drawn up. If you choose this option, you will need to hire a Dutch notary to authorize the agreement. Notably, having a cohabitation agreement in the Netherlands can make sense if you want to simplify or combine your financial and tax responsibilities without going through the formalities of a marriage or civil union.

What are the legal requirements to get married? Requirements for Dutch weddings To legally get married in the Netherlands and have a Dutch wedding, you must meet the following conditions: You must be aged at least 18 (or 16 in the case of pregnant females as long as they can provide parental permission)

At least one partner must be a Dutch citizen or resident registered with the local municipality where the marriage takes place

Partners must not be directly related, in other words, you cannot marry siblings or direct descendants/ascendants

Neither partner can already be in a marriage or civil partnership There are additional requirements if one partner is a foreign national living outside the Netherlands. However, these vary across the different regions, so it is important to check with your municipality. Expatica’s guide to Read more about partner visas in the Netherlands Read more Typically, you will need to provide a personal declaration stating the reasons for the marriage and/or evidence that you are not already married. If your spouse intends to live with you in the Netherlands, they may also need a family visa. All Dutch marriages enter into the Municipal Personal Records Database (Basisregistratie Personen – BRP). Marital property rights in the Netherlands Since 2018, the statutory limited community of property system automatically applies if you get married or form a civil partnership in the Netherlands. This means that shared property includes all assets and debts acquired during the marriage as well as those shared before the wedding date. Anything belonging solely to one partner before the wedding date is not included in community property. Photo: middelveld/Getty Images Prior to 2018, the general community of property regime applied, whereby all property is automatically considered joint property. If you want, you can choose another property regime by drawing up a pre-nuptial or partnership agreement. This means that assets gained during the marriage can be kept separate, or you can even specify that assets acquired separately prior to the marriage are now jointly owned. Necessary paperwork and documentation for Dutch weddings You will need to provide certain documentation when you apply for a marriage license from your municipal office. However, the exact requirements vary across the different municipalities and also depend on the residence status of the two people getting married. Therefore, it is best to check with your local authority well in advance to give yourself plenty of time to gather all the information. You can generally expect to provide: Valid identification; for example, your passport

Birth certificate

Proof of Dutch residency status

Proof of address; for example, a utility bill or rental agreement

Divorce or death certificate if you were previously married

Certificate of marital status or certificate of no impediment to marriage, if you are from another country If you are a Dutch citizen, permanent resident, or long-stay resident with a Dutch identity number, your personal details should be on the BRP. This minimizes the amount of paperwork you have to provide. However, it is important to bear in mind that any documentation in a foreign language will need to be translated into Dutch. This is where hiring the services of a translation company such as lingoking can help. Notably, foreign documents may also require authorization with an apostille stamp.

How to plan a Dutch wedding Similar to any country, the amount of time and planning that goes into a Dutch wedding depends on what type of occasion you want to have. Some people want a small and simple affair while others desire a grand and expensive occasion at a venue that may have to be booked well in advance. However, even for straightforward weddings, you should give yourself at least six months to sort everything out. And if you want a fairytale bash fit for royalty, it is better to give yourself around one or two years to organize it. Photo: DragonImages/Getty Images Of course, you don’t have to do everything yourself and may decide to employ a professional wedding planner to organize everything and take the stress out of your big day. Fortunately, there are many wedding planners in the country who can help with everything from scheduling and structuring events to sourcing supplies and more. Here is a rough outline of the steps you need to take when planning a Dutch wedding. Initial considerations The following factors will determine how much overall planning you need to do for your Dutch wedding. These should include: The type of wedding : Do you just want a simple civil ceremony or a follow-up religious ceremony? What about a wedding dinner or evening reception?

: Do you just want a simple civil ceremony or a follow-up religious ceremony? What about a wedding dinner or evening reception? Possible venues : Where do you want to host the ceremony and any following events? Do you want everything at the same venue or spread them across different sites?

: Where do you want to host the ceremony and any following events? Do you want everything at the same venue or spread them across different sites? The date : You will need to set this as early as possible to start booking things and informing people

: You will need to set this as early as possible to start booking things and informing people The budget : How much do you want to spend on your big day?

: How much do you want to spend on your big day? Planning duties: Will you do it yourself, get help from friends/family, or outsource to a professional planner? Early planning steps Once you have set the wedding date, you can start organizing the following things in the first couple of months: Book the venues : It is advisable to do this as soon as possible, especially if you plan to get married in the peak summer season as venues get booked up pretty quickly

: It is advisable to do this as soon as possible, especially if you plan to get married in the peak summer season as venues get booked up pretty quickly Draw up a guest list and send invites : You don’t necessarily have to send out the written invitations just yet, but make sure you let anyone you really want to be there know the date as soon as you can

: You don’t necessarily have to send out the written invitations just yet, but make sure you let anyone you really want to be there know the date as soon as you can Sort out your best man, bridesmaids, etc : Again, it is crucial that you get this done early to avoid potential date clashes

: Again, it is crucial that you get this done early to avoid potential date clashes Book time off work: This is something that often gets overlooked unless you are getting married at the weekend when you don’t work. However, you certainly don’t want to miss your own wedding because you’re putting in a shift at the office! Essential administration A lot of wedding planning involves dealing with fun stuff like deciding on outfits or booking music artists. However, there is also some essential admin that you can’t afford to overlook. Notification of your intention to marry The main thing is booking your civil ceremony and giving your municipality advance notification (ondertrouw) of your intention to marry. You need to do this at least two weeks before the wedding date. However, in some cities, such as Amsterdam, the deadline can be as much as six weeks in advance. Therefore, it is a good idea to do this long before the deadline, especially if you are having a budget or free ceremony where you are relying on the availability of the registry office and registrar. Photo: Fiordaliso/Getty Images Another good reason for giving ample notice is that it gives you plenty of time to sort out your paperwork and get translations done if needed. Again, you might want to consider hiring the services of a translation company such as lingoking to help with this. You can notify the authorities as much as one year in advance. If both partners are Dutch residents listed in the BRP, you can give this notice online. Otherwise, you will need to make an appointment at your municipal office and will usually have a short meeting with the registrar. Arranging witnesses Another key thing to arrange is your witnesses. You can have between two and four of these and they must be aged 18 and above. The registrar will need the names of the witnesses, as well as copies of their identification, before the big day. Finally, you will need to decide on the marital property regime. If you are using the default limited community property regime, you don’t need to do anything. However, you will need to draw up a notarized marital contract (huwelijkse voorwaarden) or a pre-nuptial agreement if you want something different. Months leading up to the big day Here are some tasks that you should ideally tick off your list somewhere between 12 months and one month before the wedding day, depending on how much overall planning you are doing and the time you have given yourself: Book the catering

Arrange the music, including ceremony music (if you are having any) and reception music. This can range from choosing your own selection of songs to play from a laptop to booking a DJ or full band.

Choose the wedding outfits for bride, groom, best man, bridesmaids, etc

Sort out the flower arrangements which usually means booking a florist to take care of everything

Organize the transport. This is chiefly for the bride and groom on the day but may also extend to transporting guests, especially if you are moving between two venues.

Draw up a wedding gift list

Book the wedding photographer

Choose and buy the wedding rings

Sort out someone to do the hair and make-up for the bride on the day

Write your wedding vows

Make seating arrangements if you are having a reception dinner

Draw up a timetable for the day so everyone knows what is happening and when

Book your honeymoon if you are having one Of course, some of the above may not apply if you are having a smaller wedding, in which case you can just pick those that do and make a plan for getting them done by a certain date. The final week By this point, most of the heavy lifting will have been done. The final week is really when you should be making final checks to see that everything is in order and on schedule: Confirm all of the important bookings, for example, the photographer and DJ/performers

Make sure that everything is being delivered or transported to where it is supposed to be in time for the wedding day

Collect the rings and wedding attire

Meet with the registrar to discuss the running order for the ceremony

Have a dress rehearsal a day or two before the wedding if you feel it is necessary Your Dutch wedding day Hopefully, everything has gone smoothly and all that is left is for the happy couple to enjoy their big day. Of course, every Dutch wedding is different but the general order of things is typically: The registrar will make a short speech which typically includes the legal aspects of marriage in the Netherlands and any personal information or anecdotes provided by the bride or groom

Exchange of marriage vows and wedding rings

Pronouncement of marriage by the registrar

Presentation of the Dutch marriage certificate. The registrar will enter the marriage details into the matrimonial property register (Huwelijksgoederenregister) which you can view online

Official wedding photos, followed by a wedding reception if included

How much does it cost to get married? Weddings are one of those occasions where costs can fluctuate dramatically depending on what kind of event you plan and for how many people. The Destination Wedding website estimates that costs can be anything from €350 to €25,000. According to a 2019 survey, the average cost for a Dutch wedding is €14,858. Photo: Hanneke Vollbehr/Getty Images Here is a breakdown of some of the main costs: Civil ceremony: €0 for a free ceremony, €50–200 for a budget ceremony, and up to €1,200 for a standard ceremony in a wedding hall

Venue hire for a religious ceremony: Anything from €250–2,000

Reception venue: Anything from around €300–8,000

Catering: Typically between €5 and €50 per person

Wedding dress: €300–500 for a rental or €1,000–2,500 when bought

Wedding rings: €500-2,000

Groom suit: €100–500

Bridal bouquet: €100–250

Additional flowers: Around €400–500

Transport: €300–500

Hair and make-up: €150–300

Photographer: €1,400–2,500

Music: €600–1,200

Invitations: Up to €300

Wedding cake: Up to around €500

Honeymoon: Around €2,000–3,000

What are the main Dutch wedding traditions and customs? Like any country, the Netherlands has its own wedding traditions that make the big day uniquely Dutch. Here are a few suggestions to consider if you want to give your wedding a Dutch twist. The wishing tree This is a creative Dutch alternative to a guest book. Instead of writing a message in a book, attendees are encouraged to scribble on leaves or ribbons attached to a small tree. This can be a real tree or something ornamental. Bed of flowers Another tradition is for the bride and groom to walk down an aisle covered in flowers. As they leave the ceremony, guests may also throw flowers at them. Suitable ones include roses, lilies, orchids, carnations, and, of course, tulips. Bridal sugar It is customary to hand out ‘bridal sugar’ to guests at the end of the wedding. This is typically a small pouch of five sugar-coated almonds which represent happiness, love, fidelity, prosperity, and fertility. Herring for dinner Don’t worry if you’re not a big fan of the salty fish. This Dutch culinary favorite is typically served as a snack or starter at the reception. If you want the full Dutch experience, however, you can get guests to eat it in traditional fashion by holding it by the tail and lowering it into their mouths. The ceremoniemeester In traditional Dutch weddings, there is usually no Best Man or Maid Of Honor. Instead, there is a ceremoniemeester. This can be male or female and is normally a good friend or family member whose job it is to help organize the wedding, help out on the big day, and maybe give a speech at the reception. Wedding rings Interestingly, while many countries have a particular wedding ring hand (which can be left or right), the Netherlands is a bit more flexible. Spouses can choose to wear their ring on the fourth finger of either hand. Traditionally, Catholics in the Netherlands wear it on the left hand (the opposite of Catholics in most other countries) while Protestants choose the right hand. Surnames In keeping with the generally egalitarian culture of the Netherlands, there are no hard and fast gendered rules when it comes to one Dutch spouse adopting the other’s surname. On the contrary, the bride can take the groom’s surname, the groom can take the bride’s surname, they can each keep their original surnames, or they can create a new double-barrelled name. Similarly, if the couple has a child, the newborn can be given either surname or, from 1 January 2024, a double-barrelled surname.