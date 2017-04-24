1. Set up a Dutch wishing tree While it is a very common Dutch wedding tradition, the Dutch wishing tree is easily one of most adaptable. Instead of a guestbook, a wish tree—comprising a collection of branches, ribbon, and leaves upon which to write—guests share their wishes in a visual way. The wishes are Dutch wedding gifts. The wish tree itself can complement any wedding theme. A rustic, romantic wedding can use a collection of real twisting, curving branches lit with twinkling lights. A modern wedding can use metal and crystal to evoke a more fashionable feel. After the wedding, the happy couple can display the leaves or even the wish tree itself for years to come. As an alternative to a guestbook, some couples follow the Dutch wedding box tradition. This involves the bride and groom writing each other a letter expressing how they feel plus their dreams for the future. These are then put in a wooden box with a bottle of wine. It is officially sealed during the Dutch wedding ceremony and can be opened if the relationship is ever struggling. The Dutch wooden box tradition reminds the couple of why they fell in love.

2. Serve herring at the reception For some cultures, the food is one of the most important aspect of a wedding reception. It’s often what many guests will be talking about after the event! Whether you have a seated dinner or a buffet, the food is one of the best places to introduce Dutch food and its traditions to international guests. Served as a snack during the reception, traditional Dutch herring is a great way to introduce a staple of Dutch cuisine, but it can act as a conversation starter. Dutch guests can teach international guests the right way to eat herring (with or without raw onions, held by the tail above your mouth). Get your guests to bond over each culture’s traditional foods.

3. Include a Dutch wine at dinner Laughing, talking, and sharing a drink can bring people together. When choosing which beverages to serve at the reception, be sure to include a Dutch wine on the menu. To make it even more special, select a wine from a particular region in the Netherlands where the Dutch half of the couple comes from. Alternatively, for a true Dutch wedding toast, serve up some Dutch jenever. Jenever is the traditional juniper-flavored, gin-like liquor of the Netherlands.

4. Put on a little show Some guests at an international wedding may give speeches. An even livelier way to pay tribute to the Dutch bride and groom is by putting on a performance. These performances—stukjes in Dutch—are not actually organized by the bride and groom, but the couple can certainly let close family members and friends know that these performances are welcome. One of the most common performance ideas is the ABC-tje, in which a word beginning with each letter of the alphabet is chosen to describe the newlyweds. It’s often hard to keep the audience’s attention for so long, though. Despite wearing their Dutch wedding attire, guests can be as creative as they want, putting on prop-accompanied skits, playing pre-recorded films, or even singing an original song.