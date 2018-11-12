Research by demographer John Haskey of the University of Oxford suggests three main reasons for people in relationships to live apart. Couples living apart together generally fall into three categories: apart, but sadly; apart, yet gladly; and apart, but working on it. Reasons for living apart together

Reasons for living apart together Couples living apart together but are doing so sadly may be those whose work frequently takes them away from home. Perhaps one person has other family commitments keeping them apart such as former relationships or caring for a relative. One of the most common scenarios affecting expat couples is their legal status in a country or residency requirements. Some couples choose to have separate homes and come together when they want to, falling into the gladly apart category. They often live close together ,but have a separate space in the same house or in the same area. These couples share responsibilities for family needs but acknowledge that they need to have their own space. A famous example of this is English actress Helena Bonham Carter and her partner, director Tim Burton; they live in adjoining houses with a door between them. The third category of couples – apart, but working on it – are trying to find a way forward with the commitment they have for each other. This exists alongside a need to make sense of the differing pressures they’re under and decisions each one has to make.