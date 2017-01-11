Get insured for your next trip with Allianz Travel. A world-leader in travel insurance, their tailor-made plans will safeguard you on your trips within and beyond France. Whether you’re planning a weekend-getaway or moving your life overseas, have complete peace of mind wherever you go with Allianz Travel.

All over France in January millions of children excitedly bite into a flaky pastry cake hoping to come upon a tiny toy or trinket. This is the joy of France’s galette des rois and the exciting suspense of who will find the hidden king cake baby or other figurine.

What is a galette des rois?

Even in these play-safe times, when you might think parents would be reluctant to expose their child to a choking risk, the post-Christmas Twelfth Night tradition of sharing a galette des rois (Pancake of the Kings) shows no signs of flagging.

More than 30 million cakes are devoured in France in January, and millions more in neighbouring Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg, usually washed down with a bottle of fizzy cider.

Whoever comes upon the feve – a token or figurine hidden in the frangipane filling – is proclaimed the king or queen of the feast, and crowned with a cardboard diadem that comes with each cake.

The lucky monarch is supposed to be blessed with good luck for the New Year, but a recent survey found most French people cheat to make sure a child gets the honour.

Feve (pronounced ‘fev’) literally means a dried bean which was historically baked into the cake.

But by the late 19th-century the beans were replaced by porcelain figurines, some of which have become highly collectable.

To the horror of purists, more and more plastic charms are being used for the celebration, which traditionally marked the Christian feast of the Epiphany on 6 January, when the three Magic Kings were supposed to have visited the Christ child.

But in a small village in the Vosges region of Lorraine in eastern France two middle-aged sisters are doggedly holding out against the tsunami of plastic knick-knacks.

There variations of the Galette des Rois in France, such as toppings of candied fruit and sugar crystals.﻿

Christel and Muriel Nex are among the very last to make the feves by hand.