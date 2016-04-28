Paris street food: the best snacks and where to find them

1. Crêpes Originating from France’s Brittany region during the 13th century, this iconic Paris street food can be found almost anywhere across the city. These light, thin pancake-like delights are cooked in a large pan or skillet and often served with Nutella or jam. Aside from the many street vendors dotted throughout Paris, the city’s parks and outdoor markets are other popular spots to enjoy a humble crêpe. And while the prevailing consensus is that they are best served without a knife and fork, some of the more chic varieties can also be found at restaurants. Needless to say, this is one Paris street food that you can’t visit the city without tying. Where to find crêpes in Paris La Crêperie Bretonne, 56 Rue du Montparnasse, 75014 Paris

Marché Bastille , 2018 Boulevard Richard-Lenoir, 75011 Paris

2018 Boulevard Richard-Lenoir, 75011 Paris Jardin du Luxembourg, Rue de Vaugirard & Rue de Médicis, 75006 Paris

2. Galettes Also originating from the Brittany region, the hearty and versatile galette is another popular Paris street food that you will encounter while exploring the city. However, unlike the traditional sweet crêpe which is made from wheat flour, the galette is made from buckwheat flour which gives it a richer and more savory flavor; not to mention a darker color. The beauty of this hearty French snack is that you can load it with all kinds of delicious and nutritious fillings, such as ham, cheese, and egg. Huge, greasy, cheesy, and sometimes meaty, galettes are popular late-night street food in Paris. A great place to find them is along the pedestrianized Rue Mouffetard, one of Paris’s oldest and most picturesque streets. And if you want to follow the French tradition, you should wash it down with a pint of cider. Expatica’s guide to Read our Guide to popular French foods for kids Read more Where to find galettes in Paris La Galetterie , 72 Rue Olivier de Serres, 75015 Paris

72 Rue Olivier de Serres, 75015 Paris AuPetit’ Grec, 68 Rue Mouffetard, 75005 Paris

La Petite Bretonne, 48 Rue Mouffetard, 75005 Paris

3. Gaufres Hailing from neighboring Belgium, the heavenly gaufre (or waffle) is the ideal snack to enjoy during the winter or summer months. And while they can be enjoyed with all manner of sweet and savory toppings, they are best served with a dollop of Chantilly cream to add a little lightness to the rich pastry. Surprisingly, these delicious thick waffles might actually be the oldest Paris street food on our list. In fact, they are mentioned in French poems from as early as the 12th century, when they were sold at fairs and religious festivals. Although you will find packages of them on the shelves at local supermarkets across France, it is best to enjoy them fresh from street vendors around Paris or at one of the many bistros that serve them. Where to find gaufres in Paris La Gaufrerie, 5 Rue Marie Stuart, 75002 Paris

Street Crêpes Churros Gaufres, 65 Avenue du Général Leclerc, 75014 Paris

Le Comptoir Belge, 58 Rue des Martyrs, 75009 Paris

4. Bao burgers Often referred to by expats as Taiwanese hamburgers, bao burgers (or gua bao) are soft and fluffy steamed buns that are traditionally filled with slow-cooked, braised pork belly, pickled greens, powdered peanut, and coriander. Cousins to dumplings, these tasty Asian delights became a huge trend in New York back in 2009, before reaching the streets of Paris soon after. The contrasting textures of the rich and tender meat against the light and airy bao make this an absolute hit with tourists and locals alike. Fortunately, you won’t have any trouble finding this delicious Paris street food across the city, with numerous venues serving them. Photo courtesy of Panda Panda Where to find bao burgers in Paris Bao Shelter , 3 Rue Saint-Marc, 75002 Paris

3 Rue Saint-Marc, 75002 Paris Siseng, 82 Quai de Jemmapes, 75010 Paris

Panda Panda, 21 Rue Juliette Dodu, 75010 Paris

6. Ice cream Ice cream is the go-to Paris street food to keep locals and tourists alike refreshed during the hot summer months. Italian noblewoman Catherine de Medici first introduced France to the frozen dessert in 1553, following her marriage to King Henry II of France. The delicacy was first accessible to the general public in 1660 when it was served at Le Procope, the oldest café in Paris. Back then, the recipe simply called for milk, cream, butter, and eggs. The legendary venue still serves its artisanal ice cream today, albeit in a wider assortment of flavors. These include lemon, coconut, passion, vanilla, chocolate, white coffee, and heavenly amaretto. Luckily, though, you can find equally delicious scoops on offer at numerous street vendors, bistros, and restaurants across the city. Where to find ice cream in Paris La Glacerie Paris, 13 Rue du Temple, 75004 Paris

Berthillon, 31 rue saint louis en l’ile, 75004 Paris

Raimo Glacier, 59-63 boulevard de Reuilly, 75012 Paris

7. Pastrami sandwiches This delectable Turkish delicacy has charmed its way into the mouths and stomachs of Parisians. The most famous variety of this highly seasoned, cured beef is made in the town of Kayseri in central Türkiye. Interestingly, the term pastırma literally means ‘being pressed’ in Turkish. This refers to the way the nomad Turks of Central Asia used to preserve the meat by placing slabs of it in leather bags on the sides of their saddles as they rode. Thankfully, however, it’s much easier to come by today, especially in the Marais neighborhood of Paris. In fact, many of the restaurants that serve the iconic delicacy claim that it is the best in the world! Photo: Florence Kahn Boutique Where to find pastrami sandwiches in Paris 7 Au Marais, 7 Rue des Filles du Calvaire, 75003 Paris

Florence Kahn Boutique, 24 Rue des Ecouffes, 75004 Paris

Will’s Deli, 28 Rue Poissonnière, 75002 Paris

9. Croque monsieur/madame So much more than your average grilled cheese sandwich, the croque monsieur has been an institution in France since 1910. It first appeared on the lunch menu at a Parisian bistro where it was served as a quick but hearty lunch for the local workmen; hence its rough translation as a ‘bite for the men’. Made with crunchy bread, melted cheese, and smoky ham slathered in Béchamel sauce, this delicious snack remains a popular snack today. However, for it to be a real croque monsieur, cafés and stalls around Paris use the tasty Swiss cheese known as Emmental, which has melting properties that are ideal for a sandwich. Its female counterpart, the croque madame, is a lighter, vegetarian version that is served with a poached or lightly fried egg on top. Interestingly, this is also known as a croque à cheval in some parts of Normandy. Where to find croque monsieur in Paris Brasserie Bellanger, 140 Rue du Faubourg Poissonnière, 75010 Paris

Fric-Frac, 79 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris