The French vaccination system In France, there are mandatory and recommended vaccinations, reflecting the history of vaccination in France. Before the arrival of vaccinations against diphtheria, tetanus, and poliomyelitis, these diseases were real plagues, responsible for several thousand child deaths per year in France. As a result, the French government took strong action by making them mandatory for all children in the country. Each year, the Ministry of Health and the Haute Autorité de Santé (the High Authority of Health) fix the vaccinations applicable to residents of France according to their age. As a matter of fact, France has one of the most robust health systems in the world. If you want to know more about it, read more about healthcare in France.

Insurance for vaccinations in France The coverage of vaccinations by health insurance depends on the vaccine, the health professional you visit, or the place where the inoculation is made. If the vaccination is done by a doctor or a midwife or in a health center, the consultation and also the vaccination itself are 70% covered by public health insurance. If the vaccination is done by a nurse on a medical prescription, 60% of the costs are covered. In general, complementary health insurance refunds the remaining amount. Those with certain long-term conditions receive full coverage for vaccinations, while pregnant women receive full coverage starting in the sixth month of pregnancy. Expatica's guide to Learn more about having a baby in France Read more In addition, private health insurance companies in France may provide more comprehensive coverage for vaccinations.

Cigna Global Immunizations for children under six years of age and pregnant women and in vaccination centers are free of charge. For more details, read our guide about health insurance in France.

Vaccinations for children in France Immunizations against diphtheria, tetanus, poliomyelitis, whooping cough, Hemophilus influenzae b, hepatitis B, meningococcus C, pneumococcus, measles, mumps, and rubella are mandatory for all children born on or after 1 January 2018. The schedule for vaccinations in France is highly detailed from birth and contains a wide variety of inoculations, including the following: From birth: Tuberculosis. Children who are at-risk for contracting tuberculosis should receive the BCG vaccine.

Two months: Diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, poliomyelitis (polio), invasive infections with Hemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), Hepatitis B (first dose).

Four months: Diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, poliomyelitis (polio), invasive infections with Hemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), Hepatitis B (second dose).

11 months: Diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, poliomyelitis (polio), invasive infections with Hemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), Hepatitis B (booster).

12 months: Invasive meningococcal infections, Measles, mumps, rubella.

Between 16 and 18 months: Measles, mumps, rubella (second dose).

Six years: Diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, poliomyelitis (polio) (second booster).

Between 11 and 13 years: Diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, poliomyelitis (polio) (third booster). For additional information about the vaccination calendar and its annual update, consult the Institut Pasteur or also check directly with your French doctor.

COVID-19 vaccination in France COVID-19 vaccinations are available throughout France and are free of charge for all residents. It is possible to book a vaccination online, by phone, via your GP, in places of care, and, in some cases, at work. To find out more about the COVID-19 pandemic in France, including vaccination schedules and government measures, visit our guide to COVID-19 in France.

French health authorities also recommend that anyone 65 years of age or older receive vaccinations against these diseases: Diphtheria, Tetanus, Poliomyelitis: Booster at 65 years of age and then every 10 years.

Seasonal flu: Vaccination every year for all people aged 65 and over.

Vaccination every year for all people aged 65 and over. Zona: One inoculation between 65 and 74 years old. Make sure to discuss any vaccination project with a health specialist first in case of major changes in your life.